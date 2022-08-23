ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the new K-9 member of Fresno County’s MAGEC

By Marcela Chavez
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Fresno County’s Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) announced the addition of a new K-9 on Monday.

Freyja is a two-year-old female Belgian Malinois that will be assigned to the MAGEC Metro Tactical Team. She will work with her partner, Fresno Police Officer Bryan Patterson – who is a 7-year veteran in the law enforcement agency.

Freyja has been training for several weeks and completed the certification process in Tulare on Aug. 18, officials say.

Freyja will assist her team in their efforts to remove illegal firearms and ammunition from violent gang members. Officers say Freyja is very energetic and playful but extremely focused on her job.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

