Clarkston, WA

KLEWTV

Details on DUI Emphasis Patrol during Lewiston's Hot August Nights

LEWISTON, ID — According to Idaho State Police, the period during Lewiston's Hot August Nights typically sees increased DUI activity. That is why ISP has spearheaded an extensive DUI Emphasis Patrol for August 25th through August 26th. "Our goal is to keep Idaho families and our communities safe," says...
LEWISTON, ID
Clarkston, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

State fire mobilization authorized for the Blankenship Fire

CLARKSTON – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Blankenship Fire located in Asotin County, near the city of Clarkston. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Noel Hardin, Asotin County Fire District 1.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
KLEWTV

Look Out Asotin County back-to-school safety tips

'Look Out Asotin County' is reminding the public that next week is back to school. The following are a few things to remember this school year:. It’s never more important for drivers to slow down and pay attention than when kids are present – especially before and after school, the group said Monday.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
KLEWTV

Welcome back assembly at Clarkston High School

This was the scene Wednesday morning for the first day of school at Clarkston High School, with faculty welcoming students with a pep rally. Students came into the gym through a tunnel of teachers, staff, and link leaders before filling the bleachers. Coach at CHS and the MC of the...
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Fire Crews Respond to Numerous Wildfire Starts on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Following Weekend Storms

KAMIAH - As thunder and lightning storms made their way through north-central Idaho over the weekend, several new fire starts were reported on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. According to the U.S. Forest Service, initial attack efforts have been largely successful, with accompanying precipitation limiting fire growth. While initial efforts...
KAMIAH, ID
Big Country News

Clarkston man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Enterprise

ENTERPRISE - A Clarkston man died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Oregon last weekend. On Saturday, August 20, Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call that there was a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash with injuries on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise. Deputies, Medics, Oregon State Police and Life Flight responded to the scene.
ENTERPRISE, OR
Big Country News

Moscow Man Arrested for Felony Eluding in Idaho County

GRANGEVILLE - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling southbound on Highway 95, near milepost 258 in Idaho County. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was later identified as 39-year-old Brian Snow, of Moscow,...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
KLEWTV

Idaho Food Bank's backpack program

According to the Idaho Food Bank, elementary school children don't always talk about their hunger needs and are shy to ask for help. For many children, school lunch is their only meal of the day. That's where the Idaho Food Bank's backpack program comes in. Volunteers at Lewiston's Idaho Food...
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Wildfire near Silcott Road 100% contained

Update 4:15 p.m. - ACFD1 Chief Noel Hardin reports the Blankenship Fire is fully contained. Asotin County Fire District #1 responded to a reported fire in a canyon just west of Silcott Road on Wednesday afternoon. According to Fire Chief Noel Hardin, crews were able to build a fire line...
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
KLEWTV

Pullman Police: Chubbs is back home, wasn't stolen

Pullman Police Commander Aaron Breshears told KLEW News on Thursday, that they have confirmed Chubbs the dog is back home safe and sound. At first, the report sounded like a stranger had stolen the dog. But there may have been some miscommunication or misunderstanding from the reporting party, who was...
PULLMAN, WA

