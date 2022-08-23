Read full article on original website
Public Health Officials Urge Caution After Rabid Bat Detected in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - Idaho Public Health Officials are urging caution after the Idaho North Central District recently received positive lab results for a rabid bat in Nez Perce County. Rabid bats have been identified in almost all regions of Idaho over the years, and north central Idaho is no exception. Rabies...
KLEWTV
Details on DUI Emphasis Patrol during Lewiston's Hot August Nights
LEWISTON, ID — According to Idaho State Police, the period during Lewiston's Hot August Nights typically sees increased DUI activity. That is why ISP has spearheaded an extensive DUI Emphasis Patrol for August 25th through August 26th. "Our goal is to keep Idaho families and our communities safe," says...
U of I students forced to live in motel rooms to start semester
MOSCOW, Idaho — It’s the first week of classes at the University of Idaho, and while most students are settling into their new dorms, 88 students are being forced to make do with a hotel room. U of I residence halls are exceeding capacity, leaving the unlucky few...
Fire Crews Battling Estimated 100 Acre Fire in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - Just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Idaho County Dispatch received multiple calls a fire in the Slate Creek area, south of White Bird. As fire units arrived on scene, it was discovered that the fire was up a mountain at the top of the ridge and that Forest Service assistance would be required.
elkhornmediagroup.com
State fire mobilization authorized for the Blankenship Fire
CLARKSTON – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Blankenship Fire located in Asotin County, near the city of Clarkston. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Noel Hardin, Asotin County Fire District 1.
KLEWTV
Look Out Asotin County back-to-school safety tips
'Look Out Asotin County' is reminding the public that next week is back to school. The following are a few things to remember this school year:. It’s never more important for drivers to slow down and pay attention than when kids are present – especially before and after school, the group said Monday.
KLEWTV
Welcome back assembly at Clarkston High School
This was the scene Wednesday morning for the first day of school at Clarkston High School, with faculty welcoming students with a pep rally. Students came into the gym through a tunnel of teachers, staff, and link leaders before filling the bleachers. Coach at CHS and the MC of the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Malden farmer’s ‘Food Bank Cow’ shot in the head, healed in time to be donated to families in need
MALDEN, Wash. – Farm life is full of hard work, wrangling cattle each day in the dirt, but it is simple, peaceful, and fulfilling at the same time. “Every cow here has a purpose,” Farmer Jeff Wiyrick said. Jeff Wiyrick and his wife Sophrinia live on the outskirts...
KHQ Right Now
Pullman police looking for man suspected of stalking and assaulting woman
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman police (PPD) are looking for a man who reportedly assaulted a woman after stalking her for several weeks. According to a post from PPD, the man may be using a translator app on a smartphone to approach women. The suspect is described as around 5'7" tall...
spotonidaho.com
Several arrests are made over the weekend in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - The Idaho County Sheriff's Office made a number of arrests over the weekend. These include:...
Reported Medical Emergency in Cottonwood Leads to DUI Arrest
COTTONWOOD - On Saturday, August 20, at around 7:30 p.m., an Idaho County deputy responded to assist with a medical call in Cottonwood. It had been reported a male fell out of a pickup and was unconscious and barely breathing. Upon arrival, it was determined the male fell out of...
Fire Crews Respond to Numerous Wildfire Starts on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Following Weekend Storms
KAMIAH - As thunder and lightning storms made their way through north-central Idaho over the weekend, several new fire starts were reported on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. According to the U.S. Forest Service, initial attack efforts have been largely successful, with accompanying precipitation limiting fire growth. While initial efforts...
Clarkston man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Enterprise
ENTERPRISE - A Clarkston man died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Oregon last weekend. On Saturday, August 20, Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call that there was a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash with injuries on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise. Deputies, Medics, Oregon State Police and Life Flight responded to the scene.
Moscow Man Arrested for Felony Eluding in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling southbound on Highway 95, near milepost 258 in Idaho County. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was later identified as 39-year-old Brian Snow, of Moscow,...
KLEWTV
Idaho Food Bank's backpack program
According to the Idaho Food Bank, elementary school children don't always talk about their hunger needs and are shy to ask for help. For many children, school lunch is their only meal of the day. That's where the Idaho Food Bank's backpack program comes in. Volunteers at Lewiston's Idaho Food...
KLEWTV
Wildfire near Silcott Road 100% contained
Update 4:15 p.m. - ACFD1 Chief Noel Hardin reports the Blankenship Fire is fully contained. Asotin County Fire District #1 responded to a reported fire in a canyon just west of Silcott Road on Wednesday afternoon. According to Fire Chief Noel Hardin, crews were able to build a fire line...
KLEWTV
Pullman Police: Chubbs is back home, wasn't stolen
Pullman Police Commander Aaron Breshears told KLEW News on Thursday, that they have confirmed Chubbs the dog is back home safe and sound. At first, the report sounded like a stranger had stolen the dog. But there may have been some miscommunication or misunderstanding from the reporting party, who was...
