mykdkd.com
Traffic Stop Results in Drug Related Investigation
Clinton Police Officers, conducting a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Thursday, 08/25/2022, discovered a significant amount of suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use. The discovery was made after officers detected that the vehicle driver had been consuming marijuana in the vehicle and did not possess a medical marijuana card. Formal charges in the case are expected pending lab results. Other evidence will be considered which may include a possible charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute.
northwestmoinfo.com
Platte City Woman Arrested On Drug Charges in Henry County After Wednesday Crash
Troopers report the arrest of a Platte City woman Wednesday evening in Henry County hours after an accident on Highway Seven. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 7:10 Wednesday evening on Highway Seven, at Big Creek Bottoms, as 34-year-old Kathleen M. Derringer drove eastbound. Authorities say...
mykdkd.com
Stolen Vehicle Recovered – Fugitive Apprehended
On Wednesday, 08/24/2022, early in the morning, Clinton Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle from Clinton Convenience Store at 115 North Second Street. The vehicle had been left running and unattended. Surveillance footage captured the theft and provided a description of a suspect and a suspect vehicle. An Officer who recognized the suspect vehicle found it at a residence in the 600 Block of East Grandriver Street. The suspect, later identified as James Lamont Gant, age 24, of Shawnee, Kansas, initially refused to exit the residence when other occupants complied with investigating officer’s request. Gant was also reputedly in possession of a handgun. Gant finally exited the house after officers appeared to have left the scene and took up points of surveillance. After a short foot pursuit, Gant was detained. Gant was arrested for an outstanding warrant for Robbery in the Second Degree issued thru a jurisdiction in Kansas as well as investigation of Vehicle Theft and Resisting Arrest. The stolen vehicle was recovered, as well as a handgun reported as stolen from Kansas City, MO. Evidence was also recovered possibly related to a series of stealing from vehicles that occurred in the late evening/ early morning hours.
921news.com
Death Investigation in Rich Hill
On 8/21/2022 at approximately 2:32 AM Bates County Coroner Greg Mullinax was called to a residence just outside Rich Hill. Initial report was that a male was deceased of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. On arrival Mullinax met with Bates County Sheriff’s Office detectives whose investigation was well underway. After confirming...
Woman charged in death of woman at Lee’s Summit hotel parking lot
Jackson County prosecutors charged a woman with driving while intoxicated, resulting in the death of another woman sitting in a parking lot.
krcgtv.com
Man in custody after barricading self, women in Sedalia house
One man was arrested a fight led to a standoff with Sedalia police. Someone called police to the 800 block of North New York Avenue Tuesday at 8:12 pm. When police got there, they found there had been a fight and someone fired a gun. A person was able to...
Woman struck, killed by vehicle outside Lee’s Summit hotel
Lee's Summit, Missouri police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle outside a hotel Wednesday night.
Woman found dead in rural Jackson County homicide
Authorities blocked off part of a property in rural Jackson County, Missouri, early Wednesday morning as part of a homicide investigation.
kmmo.com
AREA AUTHORITIES SEARCHING FOR WANTED MAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 37-year-old Michael James Sieger is wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, recieving stolen property, possession of a defaced firearm, failure to appear, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Sieger is described as white, about six-foot-two, and 185 pounds.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN RURAL PETTIS COUNTY ATV ACCIDENT
A 69-year-old Hughesville man was seriously injured and a 60-year-old Hughesville woman suffered minor injures in an ATV accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, August 24. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when an ATV driven by Michael Cornine was traveling through a cattle pasture when he struck a drainage ditch, abruptly stopping the ATV and ejecting both he and Jenny Cornine.
KMBC.com
Independence man, 23, charged in fatal shooting on Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old Independence man was charged in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Independence on Sunday. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Jayvon D. Rabb was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Deionate Hair. Independence police...
Pettis County Man Arrested For License Plate Forgery
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Broadway Monday morning at 8:30 on a vehicle without a front plate and a back plate that was obscured. Investigation revealed that the back plate had expired in 2019, with a Missouri “23” registration sticker attached to it.
One person dies in police shooting near Blue Springs Walmart
Blue Springs Police Department is investigating an police shooting Tuesday that happened near 7 Highway and N.W. Mock Avenue.
From Clinton Police: Don’t Leave Your Car Running and Unattended
Police officers and departments everywhere tell us never to leave our cars running unattended. Why? Because most car thefts are crimes of opportunity. In the time it takes you to hop into the mini-mart for a cup of coffee or a pack of smokes, a thief can hop in your car and take off with it. The following item from The Clinton, Missouri Police Department Facebook page proves it.
Passenger killed in multi-vehicle crash in Belton
Police say three vehicles were involved in the crash on Missouri 58 Highway between Peculiar Drive and Powell Parkway around 9:30 p.m.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 23, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday night, Sedalia Police were dispatched to assist on a traffic stop in the Wal Mart parking lot, 3201 West Broadway Boulevard. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the driver, and detected the odor of intoxicants on his breath. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Phillip Pierce, 43, Homeless, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Pierce was transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where he provided a breath sample that showed his BAC to be above 0.08. Pierce was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
kjluradio.com
Owner of unlicensed Sedalia daycare charged in death of infant
A Sedalia woman who ran an unlicensed daycare out of her home is charged in the death of an infant. Ashley Kratzer, 32, was charged earlier this month with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, and operating a childcare facility without a license. She’s scheduled to be arraigned on August 30.
Silver alert issued for missing Warsaw, MO man
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Warsaw, Missouri, man who was last seen midnight Thursday
kmmo.com
ODESSA WOMAN AND TWO JUVENILES INJURED IN CRASH
A 68-year-old woman and two juveniles were injured in a one-car crash in Lafayette County on Monday August 22. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Valinda L. Noe of Odessa swerved to miss an animal in the roadway, ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
A 46-year-old man was moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Tuesday, August 23. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Phillip Goldsberry failed to yield at a stop sign, entered the intersection and was struck by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Jose Martinez.
