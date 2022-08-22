Read full article on original website
Related
This week in COVID: Moderna sues Pfizer-BioNTech, Paxlovid study shows no benefit for certain adults, Fauci to retire
Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech for infringing patents related to mRNA technology; Paxlovid may not benefit adults 45 to 60; and more updates.
WEKU
California wants to end sales of new gas cars by 2035. Here are 4 key roadblocks
California's move to end the sale of new gas-powered cars could prove a seminal moment in the shift to zero-emission cars — but getting there won't be easy.
Comments / 0