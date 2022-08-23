ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Andrew at 30: Where science has taken us

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
On August 24, 1992, Hurricane Andrew — the strongest and most devastating hurricane on record to hit southern Florida — made landfall. Three decades later we remember the lives lost, over 50,000 homes destroyed and the severe damage that Andrew wrought. We also celebrate the dramatic advancements that Hurricane Andrew spurred which have enabled hurricane experts and forecasters to better plan for, predict and respond to hurricanes.

We have come a long way in advancing hurricane forecasts since 1992. Sustained investments in research, modeling, satellites, aircraft observations and forecaster innovation have led to a 75% improvement in hurricane track forecasts and a 50% improvement in intensity forecasts.

Jamie Rhome, acting director of NOAA’s National Hurricane Center

Read about these incredible technological advancements, and how NOAA is implementing them, in our feature article.

Take a look back from above and see imagery of Hurricane Andrew captured by NOAA’s satellites.

Curious what it was like to work for NOAA during Hurricane Andrew? Read this Q&A with Lixion Avila, a retired NOAA senior hurricane specialist and resident of Miami, Florida.

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

