A California city is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Croffles are delighting diners all over the countryJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
The California Kids Who Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding HistoryAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
kiiky.com
10 Best Community College In San Jose | 2022
Within the city limits of San Jose, there are two community colleges and 23 community colleges within a 50-mile radius. If you want to go to a comprehensive school, the City College of San Francisco is the place to go. City College of San Francisco is the most affordable in-state community college tuition in the San Jose area.
SFAI is dead, but its students are still paying the price
When I left, my mental health spiraled. So did my life's course.
svvoice.com
Santa Clara Teen Makes 3M Young Scientist Challenge Finals
Samaira Mehta, 14, is starting her freshman year at Archbishop Mitty this month. At this time, this young Santa Clara resident is also busy preparing to visit Minneapolis’s 3M Innovation Center in mid-October to compete in the 2022 3M Young Scientist Challenge. Mehta is one of the finalists vying...
msn.com
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
San Jose Resident Honored as Rising Leader
Rosendin, the nation’s largest employee-owned electrical contracting company, is celebrating its Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Matthew Hisaka for being named an honoree in the Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 2022 40 Under 40 award program. Hisaka was selected among hundreds of applications from rising leaders shaping the Bay Area for his commitment to being a positive force of change and champion of volunteerism in the construction industry and his community.
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
Thrillist
Where to Get Mooncakes in San Francisco
The Mid-Autumn Festival symbolizes peaceful family togetherness under the brightest full moon of the year, and mooncakes, mooncakes, everywhere. The moon is full and huge, down low close to the horizon, and almost orange in color. Cultures that use the lunar calendar celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, including but not limited to Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese communities. The San Francisco Bay Area is more familiar with the traditional Cantonese mooncakes, which feature elaborately molded round or square-shaped pastries with a dense, slightly sweetened paste made from lotus seeds or red beans, encased by a thin, chewy, alkaline dough. Some have a dried, salted egg yolk in the middle to represent the full moon, and double or more egg yolks are for extra prosperity. You only need to eat a couple of small wedges from the pastry, since it’s so dense. We recommend sharing and washing it down with hot tea.
Cocaine buffets and meth poop: Meet Twitter’s rising anti-San Francisco influencers
At first glance, Ricci Wynne and Michelle Tandler seem to have little in common. Wynne is a heavily tattooed former drug dealer who prosecutors called a “lifelong criminal” after a 2019 bust. Tandler is a self-described former venture capitalist with Ivy League degrees who grew up in a prominent local real estate family. Yet both Wynne and Tandler have found a common purpose on Twitter, where they play key roles in a thriving ecosystem of accounts dedicated to defaming San Francisco. ...
sanjoseinside.com
Are San Jose Police Salary Demands An Example of How Bay Area Is Unaffordable?
One measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations for the...
rwcpulse.com
As pandemic restrictions lift and travel resurges, San Mateo County is getting a rebrand
Just two weeks before the first known case of COVID-19 was detected in the Bay Area in January 2020, a group of visionaries gathered for a retreat. Board members of a local nonprofit, then known as the San Mateo County Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, the attendees brainstormed ideas for reinvigorating the Peninsula. The major issue, as they saw it, was branding.
foodgressing.com
Mooncakes San Francisco 2022, Bay Area & Autumn Moon Festival
September 10th, 2022 is Mid-Autumn Festival 2022, a centuries-old tradition celebrated by Asian cultures around the world. Known as a time where the moon is believed to be shining its brightest, Mid-Autumn Festival is the second most important celebration in Chinese culture. Here is a roundup of where to buy mooncakes San Francisco 2022.
studyfinds.org
Pre-teens addicted to social media and digital devices highly likely to develop a behavioral disorder
SAN FRANCISCO – Pre-teen children who spend more than four hours staring at screens or interacting on social media are far more likely to develop disruptive behavioral disorders. A team of pediatrics researchers at UC San Francisco say excessive screen use among kids between ages nine and 11 displays...
San Francisco teachers demand pay raise, district fill 200 vacant jobs
The United Educators of San Francisco says many teachers are not paid enough to live in the city, and staffing shortages are leading to burnouts.
A fully robotic restaurant called Mezli opens in San Francisco on August 28th
Mezli is the first fully automated restaurant that serves food to order.Image credit Mezli. Robots? It’s Silicon Valley. A unique restaurant called Mezli is opening in San Francisco on August 28th. They are located at the Spark Social Mission Bay area at 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North in San Francisco. Its goal is to cater to the younger more healthy conscious techie market. They plan to serve healthy Mediterranean bowls at very affordable prices. Their goal is to serve fresh food quickly without human contact using robots.
Stunning 84-acre Bay Area estate by the coast hits market at $6.75 million
It took 5 years to obtain the permits at this eco-friendly property, designed by an award-winning architect.
sfarchdiocese.org
A Letter to the Faithful from Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone
Dear Faithful of the Archdiocese of San Francisco,. As you likely know, we are at a critical moment right now in the history of California: voters this November will be asked whether or not they support the “right” to abortion for all nine months, without any restrictions or limitations, being written into our state constitution. It is indeed a very disturbing indication of the state of our current political climate that such a question will be asked in the form of Proposition 1 on the November 8 ballot.
hoodline.com
Ramen hot spot from Iron Chef Morimoto is finally about to open in San Jose
San Jose’s Santana Row is about to get a new restaurant that will surely further its reputation as one of the best dining destinations in the Bay Area. The Iron Chef, Masaharu Morimoto, is about to open Momosan Santana Row as part of his sake and ramen chain, which has locations in New York City, Seattle, Waikiki, and a few other cities. The acclaimed chef and TV star also has a number of restaurants called Morimoto, including Morimoto Napa, which has been his only Bay Area restaurant until the new San Jose location.
The shame of San Francisco: A man spent years screaming for help. Nobody listened
I heard him most every day around noon, yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs in the alley below my office window. It was "F this" and "F that" and other choice words, a stream of profanity spilling forth from his troubled mind. He was clearly in need of help, wandering the Financial District and North Beach for years, self-medicating and telling all the world of his dire need for mental health services. ...
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
