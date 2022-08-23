The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced today that the U.S. Department of the Interior has awarded Michigan an initial grant of $25 million to address orphan wells through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act 2021 (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Section 40601. Eligible activities authorized under the initial grant include plugging wells, reclaiming lands impacted by associated development activities, and the removal of infrastructure associated with the wells on federal, state, tribal, and private property.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO