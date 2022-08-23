Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Antrim County Fair Begins This WeekKyle SchepperleyAntrim County, MI
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes WhitefishTravel MavenMichigan State
Opinion: Mancelona Public Schools $19.5 Million Bond ProposalKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Related
michigan.gov
A sanitary sewer success story
This article by Hala Baroudi, EGLE senior engineer, and Laura Verona, EGLE public wastewater unit supervisor, appeared in July/August issue of American Infrastructure magazine. Michigan established a Sanitary Sewer Overflow Policy in 2002, in consultation with a stakeholder group, to correct illegal discharges to waters of the state. The story...
michigan.gov
Michigan to receive $25 million initial federal grant to address orphan wells
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced today that the U.S. Department of the Interior has awarded Michigan an initial grant of $25 million to address orphan wells through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act 2021 (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Section 40601. Eligible activities authorized under the initial grant include plugging wells, reclaiming lands impacted by associated development activities, and the removal of infrastructure associated with the wells on federal, state, tribal, and private property.
michigan.gov
Trooper Recruits Near Halfway Mark of Revamped School Focused on Long-Term Learning
A hallmark of the Michigan State Police is the training provided to our troopers. “From day one, week one, it’s a challenge,” said Capt. James Grady, commander of the Michigan State Police Training Division. “Our recruits know they’re going to work hard and learn so much, but the intensity of the training can be a shock.”
michigan.gov
PHOTO RELEASE: MDARD Director Gary McDowell Visits Planted Detroit & Ruhlig Farms
LANSING, MI – Today, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Gary McDowell toured Planted Detroit and Ruhlig Farms to meet with local companies helping to address food insecurities while bolstering economic development in urban areas of Michigan. Throughout 2022, McDowell is traveling across the state, meeting with food and agricultural businesses as they advance during Michigan's economic recovery and revitalization.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
michigan.gov
Whitmer Announces Michiganders to Receive Additional Assistance in August to Lower Cost of Groceries
LANSING, Mich. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in August to help lower the cost of groceries and ensure Michiganders can keep more of their hard-earned money. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.
michigan.gov
Weigh in on proposed changes to Michigan endangered and threatened species list
Public hearing Aug. 30; written comments taken through Sept. 30. Interested in efforts to protect Michigan's rare animals and plants– including species like the eastern box turtle, long-eared owl, American bumblebee and floating marsh marigold? The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for input on proposed changes to the state's endangered and threatened species list, which documents the imperiled wildlife species that are protected by law.
Comments / 0