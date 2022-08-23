ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka nonprofit takes victory lap after successful fundraiser weekend

By Matthew Johnstone
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – One local charity is taking a victory lap following their most successful fundraiser to date.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities welcomed a record-breaking 430 guests to their Denim to Diamonds gala this weekend. Held in downtown Topeka, it was the first in-person event for the organization since 2019.

The live auction raised $8,000 more than their previous event. Direct donations also set a record, with more than $30,000 donated to the organization.



Funds go directly towards the Ronald McDonald House Charity’s efforts to care for families while their children face medical emergencies in local hospitals.

The CEO and Executive Director for Ronald McDonald House Charities in North East Kansas, Mindee Reece, describes the financial support from the event as the wind their sail needs to make it through the end of the year.

“We rely on these funds for operational day to day activities,” Reece said. “This isn’t funding that we put aside for a rainy day, these are funds that we use every day to pay for electricity and water and food for the families and everything to meet their needs so they can focus on what’s most important, which is the health of their children.”



If you missed out on the big event and want to help the charity, McDonalds will be selling Kansas City Chiefs tags starting Sept. 9. All proceeds go back to the organization, with minimum donations beginning at $5.

