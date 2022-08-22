Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Patriot Tour stops in North Platte
The Patriot Tour rolled into North Platte Wednesday to deliver a flag that will ultimately travel nearly 15,000 miles over 110 days. The tour began in 2009 to bring awareness to and raise funds for wounded veterans and their families. This year, the flag will travel through all 50 states finishing in Washington, D.C.
knopnews2.com
New Asian buffet is now open in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The newest restaurant opened Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. It isn’t Diego Xiquin’s first restaurant but this new location, Szechuan Buffet & Sushi Bar, has a different twist. Instead of serving up just entrées, it offers a buffet. Along with the buffet option, it also offer different types of sushi. It’s located at 1902 Jeffers Street.
North Platte Telegraph
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte.
North Platte Telegraph
Copper • Melon • Harley (MUST EMAIL US FOR AN APP!)
Available For Adoption ?North Platte, Nebraska 3 kittens adorable, long haired kittens Copper - Girl Calico Harley - Boy orange... View on PetFinder.
North Platte Telegraph
Prep notebook: Gothenburg, Ogallala battle for the Platte River trophy again
What’s a better way to kick off a prep football season than a matchup between rival schools?. Not much if you ask members of the Gothenburg and Ogallala teams. The programs will renew the battle for the Platte River Trophy on Friday night. “I don’t think we’ll have an...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests 2 people from California after finding more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two people from California were arrested after troopers found more than 50 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and nearly 10 pounds of suspected fentanyl on Interstate 80 last week, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. On Aug. 18, around 3 p.m., a trooper made contact with...
Nebraska troopers discover meth, fentanyl hidden in foam statues
According to NSP, troopers arrested two people last week after finding the substances stuffed inside foam statues at an I-80 rest stop in Cozad.
Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, ramming her car near Sutherland reservoir
SUTHERLAND, Neb.-A man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and rammed her car. On Friday at around 7:51 a.m., deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of two vehicles parked on State Farm Rd., just west of Sutherland Reservoir. A deputy arrived on...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 25
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (3) updates to this series since Updated 25 min ago.
North Platte Telegraph
Dawgs football falls to Grand Island 20-19
The North Platte football team had two chances to drive down the field and kick a potential game-winning field goal with three minutes left, and both times, the Bulldogs came up short. Grand Island forced two turnovers on downs and left North Platte with a 20-19 win despite being shut...
gothenburgleader.com
Husband/Wife Team Hired as Stone Hearth Management
Stone Hearth Estates is delighted to announce new management members Melissa Yancy, Administrator, and Eric Johnson, Director of Operations. Melissa and Eric will be developing and enlarging the scope of the administrative position held by Barb Nuxoll for the past 14 years. They, along with owners Lisa Nielsen and Deb Bacon, feel they have found a uniquely creative solution to meet the future needs of Stone Hearth Estates, an independent, assisted and memory care community.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply; theft- shoplifting. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation- revocation of post release supervision; operate motor vehicle to avoid felony arrest. Travis L. Carroll. Age: 37. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Carlos A. Falcon-Reyes. Age: 19. 2 warrants:...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte CC volleyball falls to Northeastern JC
Northeastern (Colo.) Junior College topped North Platte volleyball Friday 17-25, 17-25 and 20-25. “I thought we played really tough to point 15 in all sets, and then we let them take over,” said NPCC head coach Alexa McCall. “We have to be able to close out games. We also have to be a better force at the net on defense.
North Platte Telegraph
Fall Preview: North Platte softball hopes tough schedule will challenge Bulldogs early
The North Platte softball team isn’t afraid of playing tough teams early in the year. Coach Jeff Barner said the Bulldogs always schedule strong opponents early because it gives them a clear picture of where they sit. This year is no different, but according to Barner, North Platte’s schedule...
North Platte Telegraph
Hershey girls golf looks to take next step in fall season
The Hershey girls golf team is still relatively new, but it’s still looking to move past its inexperience as a new program and start making a splash. “This is our third year,” Hershey coach Rachel Peers said. “There hadn’t been a team for a while, so this is our third year getting going, and I’m really excited about it. Just kind of finally getting some experience and getting the confidence up and it all not being quite so new and hoping that will take us a little farther into the season this year.”
North Platte Telegraph
Hershey volleyball tops Broken Bow in five sets
Something had to give with the score tied at 12-12 in the fifth set of the Hershey volleyball team’s season opener with Broken Bow on Thursday. That something was Emma Hall and Maddie Guernsey. Guernsey got the ball past two Broken Bow blockers to break the tie, and Hall slammed the last two points needed to win the set and defeat the Indians 3-2 in a 20-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13 match.
North Platte Telegraph
Fall Preview: Sutherland volleyball heads into 2022 season with young team
The Sutherland volleyball team is full of unknowns heading into the 2022 fall season. The Sailors lost eight seniors from last season, then lost an additional starter who would’ve been a senior this year. Sutherland has a lot of holes that need to be filled, and coach Denee’ Elfeldt hopes those unknowns can disappear a few games into the season.
North Platte Telegraph
Wallace cross country embodies quality over quantity in 2022
The recent success of the Wallace girls cross country team has left the Wildcats excited for what the future holds. The back-to-back RPAC champions reached state last season after finishing runner-up in their district, but placed 11th. This left Wallace’s three remaining girls with a goal in mind: moving up at least a spot and reaching the top 10.
North Platte Telegraph
Wallace football looks to build on successful 2021 season
The Wallace football team is coming off one of the best seasons in program history. A 9-2 season, a state semifinal appearance and a near 1,900-yard, 38-touchdown runner was a recipe for one of the Telegraph area’s most exciting teams to watch last season. As much fun as last...
