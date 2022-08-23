Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Community Schools two weeks in – how it’s going
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wednesday made two weeks for Fort Wayne Community Schools students and staff being back in classrooms for the 2022-2023 school year. Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel spoke with WANE 15 to give an update on how things are going so far. He touched on bus transportation and new bus routes, school nurses, overall health of students and staff, and what he’d like to change for next year.
wfft.com
What student loan forgiveness means for Fort Wayne students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Biden Administration today announced its plan to forgive federal student debt for some Americans. This plan calls for up to a $10,000 loan forgiveness, with potentially double for students with Pell Grants. This only applies to people who took out federal grants and make...
WANE-TV
FWPD homicide detective seeking NACS board seat
Fort Wayne homicide detective Ben MacDonald is used to wrestling criminals down to the ground and cuffing them. You’ll see his name on quite a few probable cause affidavits. “Chasing the worst people on earth and trying to be creative in investigation is what I love,” he once told this reporter during an interview with him and his twin brother, Luke MacDonald, also a homicide detective.
What kind of impact could student loan forgiveness have?
Rachel Blakeman, the director of Purdue Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute, conducted a survey in conjunction with the Mike Downs Center for Politics in 2021.
westbendnews.net
PEVS Welcomes New staff for 2022-23 School Year
Paulding Exempted Village School staff revealed some new faces for the 2022-23 school year. Pictured above are (l-r) Gabbie Stahl, Jr. High Art; Vanessa Wallenhorst, HS Int. Sp.; Tiffany Bostelman, Paulding Elementary 4th grade; Morgan Minic, Paulding Elementary Kindergarten; Mikayla Tressler, Paulding Elementary 4th grade; Brittany Schroeder, Paulding Elementary Int. Sp.; Evan Foster, Band Director; Griffin Harder, Paulding Elementary 4th grade; Nick Pepple, 7th grade Math; Emily Metcalfe, Paulding Elementary 5th grade; Morgan Mobley, Jr. High Paraprofessional; Erin Osting, Paulding Elementary Int. Sp.; and Britney King, Paulding Elementary Paraprofessional.
WANE-TV
City of FW, community leaders celebrate opening of Powell Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, as well as the Fort Wayne Community Development Division and other community leaders Thursday afternoon to celebrate the unveiling of Powell Park in southeast Fort Wayne. The park is located at 2620 Weisser Park Ave....
wfft.com
NACS tables Huntertown annexation discussion, rejects Union Chapel Trail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Multiple items on Monday evening’s Northwest Allen County Schools board agenda could be affecting growth and development in Allen County, but the meeting didn’t go as planned for everyone involved. One of the bigger agenda items: Huntertown requesting the voluntary annexation of some...
WOWO News
Allen County given more time to find a location for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The County met with the Federal judge in the case on Thursday. The Journal Gazette reports that attorney Ted Storer, who represents the county commissioners, said the county is concerned that they won’t get zoning approval needed to build at the Adams Center road location. He also said that the county has entered into negotiations and had appraisals started for two properties with there being another, third potential site.
WANE-TV
Local writer wins Indiana Authors Award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne novelist and poet received one of eight Indiana Authors Awards handed out Wednesday for stories the press release called “deep and multifaceted.”. Helen Frost of Fort Wayne won the “Middle Grade” category for her book “All He Knew.”...
wfft.com
Allen County and Fort Wayne city officials encourages animal safety and bite reporting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Animal bites can lead to serious health problems and sometimes fatal risks. The Allen County Department of Health, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and the Allen County Sheriff's Department are urging people to carefully capture and report animal bite cases. Bats are currently...
walls102.com
Report: Indiana crash that killed 3 happened during downpour
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A crash report released says a single-vehicle crash that killed three Indiana State University students, including two members of the school’s football team, occurred during a thunderstorm that had left the roadway covered in water. The report by a Vigo County sheriff’s deputy also states that one of the two ISU students who survived the crash said the group of five students was returning to campus in Terre Haute after attending a house party at Indiana University in Bloomington, and that “everyone had been drinking” at the party. The crash killed freshmen ISU football players 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. Nineteen-year-old ISU student Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, Indiana, also died.
Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas
The jobless rates across several northern Indiana metro areas increased in July from June. The post Unemployment rises in several northern Indiana metro areas appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WANE-TV
Peters: no possible Allen County jail sites ‘off the table’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As Thursday’s meeting with a federal judge approaches, Allen County Commissioners continue to vet possible sites to build a new jail. But the contested location at Paulding and Adams Center Roads continues to be the “primary site,” according to Commissioner Nelson Peters.
Family of Jayden Musili remembers a “shining light in our family”
The family of Jayden Musili, 19, shared a statement with WANE 15 Monday after Musili lost his life in a car crash that killed three others and injured two more.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana schools ranked for equitability
Personal finance website WalletHub has released a ranking of the most and least equitable school districts in the Hoosier State. The list is based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. The website says Indiana has the 4th most equitable school...
WANE-TV
City Council passes interlocal agreement for Poka-Bache connector trail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s City council on Tuesday passed an interlocal agreement for a new 81-mile connecting trail. The Poka-Bache trail will connect Pokagon State Park in Angola to Oubache State Park in Bluffton, and in the process connect 140 recreation areas, 10 libraries, and 50 schools.
WANE-TV
DeKalb County mulling buggy tax
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — William Hartman, president of DeKalb County Commissioners, first considered implementing an ordinance fee for horse-drawn vehicles after a county resident expressed their concern for the situation. Now, DeKalb County has proposed an ordinance that will require anyone with horse-drawn vehicles to pay a $250...
WANE-TV
Antwerp students get hands-on learning experience with new facility
ANTWERP, Ohio (WANE) – A new learning facility in Antwerp is engaging students in innovative ways. The Antwerp Innovation and Aquaponics Center covers interests in STEAM fields– science, technology, engineering, art and math. The open house on Tuesday showcased the new facility. It’s a multi-purpose space designed for...
wfft.com
Allen County commissioner says southeast Fort Wayne location still 'Plan A' for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters says the southeast Fort Wayne location is still their first option for the new jail, despite reports otherwise. Peters told FOX 55 he does not know why a news report said the location was no longer being considered. He said...
WANE-TV
Local endowment gifts to triple help for people with cancer in NE Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Community Foundation of Whitley County and Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana announced an endowment matching program where both organizations will match all donations to the Cancer Services Fund for the next year. The endowment matching program would turn a hypothetical $10 investment into...
