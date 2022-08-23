SAN JOSE -- A fire burned at a condominium complex next to Interstate Highway 680 in East San Jose Wednesday afternoon and spread to nearby vegetation before firefighters knocked it down.The San Jose Fire Department said in a tweet the call reporting a structure fire on the 600 block of Easton Drive between McKee Road and Mabury Road came in a 1:47 p.m. The department said the fire sparked a vegetation fire nearby just south of Berryessa Road. Firefighters stopped forward progress on the vegetation fire at 2:19 p.m.are were mopping up.The fire forced the California Highway Patrol to close down the number 4 lane of northbound I-680.There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. A fire department spokesman said some outdoor structures were burned but no homes were damaged. No injuries were reported.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO