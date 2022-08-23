Read full article on original website
The Beaner
2d ago
Thank the Democrats for paying the police the most pay & then they lay them off now the city wants more police officers, looks like the city leaders don’t know what to do. Please vote for a better city leaders. 👍👍
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Firefighters, Paramedics Struggle With Staffing Issues
San Jose firefighters and paramedics say they’re experiencing exhaustion due to state-wide staffing issues. Paramedics within the San Jose Fire Department say they are often working straight through, multiple days in a row, because there aren’t enough of them. Fire Station 26 on Tully Road is considered among...
sanjoseinside.com
Are San Jose Police Salary Demands An Example of How Bay Area Is Unaffordable?
One measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations for the...
San Jose gets millions for prefab homeless housing
With an influx of $50 million from the state, San Jose is gearing up to build more than 200 prefabricated units in the southern part of the city. A new housing site on Branham Lane and Monterey Road will be a the first of its kind in the state—a three-story prefab modular project with 204 rooms with private bathrooms. The city is partnering with prolific interim housing site operator LifeMoves to develop the site and offer staffing services that include case management to formerly homeless residents who will be living there.
San Jose expecting more fixed license plate cameras; city, police address privacy concerns
More than 150 additional fixed cameras are planned to be installed around San Jose in areas with high gun-related and violent crimes.
Motorcyclist Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to San Jose Police, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Wednesday at around 12:10 p.m. The officials stated that a 2001 Ducati motorcycle and a 2013 Nissan [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Collins: Where do San Jose mayoral candidates stand on housing and homelessness?
Last December, I surveyed all San Jose mayoral candidates and asked, “As the future mayor of San Jose, what would be your plan to reduce homelessness on our streets?” With the primaries behind us and the November election just a few months away, I revisited the responses of frontrunners Cindy Chavez and Matt Mahan and... The post Collins: Where do San Jose mayoral candidates stand on housing and homelessness? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
NBC Bay Area
Caltrain Employee Injured Near Palo Alto Station
A Caltrain contractor is recovering in the hospital after being injured in Palo Alto early Thursday. The man, who has not been identified, fell about 25 feet through wood decking on a walkway next to a rail bridge near the California Avenue Station around 1 a.m., Caltrain said. He suffered...
Update: Wild San Francisco police chase ends on Western Addition walkway
SAN FRANCISCO -- A wild police chase through San Francisco streets turned dangerous Wednesday when the driver turned onto a pedestrian walkway in the Western Addition, sending people scurrying to avoid being hit.The chase led to some frightening moments for residents of a apartment complex on Laguna Street near Cleary Court. The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Exactly what led to the San Francisco police pursuit was unclear."When they jumped Laguna, we said, 'They're coming straight through our parking lot!" said area resident Shari, who only wanted to give her first name, "As they got closer and faster,...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose to Install 150 License Plate Readers in Communities Impacted by Gun Violence
San Jose says more than 150 automatic license plate readers are coming to communities severely impacted by gun violence. This after what they call several success stories with the two cameras already installed in one of the city’s most dangerous intersections. They’re about the size of a cell phone,...
Fire burns condo complex, vegetation next to Highway 680 in East San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A fire burned at a condominium complex next to Interstate Highway 680 in East San Jose Wednesday afternoon and spread to nearby vegetation before firefighters knocked it down.The San Jose Fire Department said in a tweet the call reporting a structure fire on the 600 block of Easton Drive between McKee Road and Mabury Road came in a 1:47 p.m. The department said the fire sparked a vegetation fire nearby just south of Berryessa Road. Firefighters stopped forward progress on the vegetation fire at 2:19 p.m.are were mopping up.The fire forced the California Highway Patrol to close down the number 4 lane of northbound I-680.There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. A fire department spokesman said some outdoor structures were burned but no homes were damaged. No injuries were reported.
Police staffing concerns in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – City officials in San Jose say the police department is in desperate need of more officers. KRON4 spoke to officials on how this is impacting the city. One council member says the average response time for a burglary or assault is roughly 22 minutes. She says that’s too long for […]
Stolen dog reunites with owner in SJ after ransom request; police warn of rise in dognappings
Police say "Felon" the American Bulldog was taken by a man earlier this month, who his owner only knew through mutual friends.
Dynamic pricing for express lanes on Bay Area highways going as high as $15 to encourage carpooling
Dynamic pricing for new Bay Area express lanes means rush hour commuters are paying a bundle to avoid traffic.
No charges for San Jose officers who fatally shot carjacking suspect
SAN JOSE – No charges will be filed against four San Jose police officers involved in a deadly shooting with a man involved in a pursuit and attempted armed carjacking earlier this year. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's office announced Thursday that the January 19 shooting of Robert Seth Carter by officers Alex Gutierrez, Thomas Ortiz, Shayna Nail and Aidan Guy was lawful.In a 41-page report on the shooting (.pdf), prosecutor Robert Baker said "…. there is abundant circumstantial evidence that Carter intended for the police to shoot and kill him." "Despite having a gun with no ammunition, he...
San Jose suspect who stole woman's car, bulldog arrested; victim reunited with pet
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose were able to reunite a stolen dog and its owner Thursday following the arrest of the suspect who stole the victim's car and pet earlier this month.According to a press release, on August 3rd, SJPD officers responded to take a report of a vehicle and pet American bulldog being stolen as well as an assault with a firearm. The victim told police that a male suspect stole her vehicle and her dog. While the victim was able to recover her vehicle, the suspect demanded payment of an undisclosed amount of cash for the safe...
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Business Owners Fed Up With Crime, Problems Related to the Unhoused
Business owners in San Francisco's Castro District are fed up with the crime and problems related to the unhoused in the area. The owner of Louie's Barbershop manages the business and said that he regularly deals with the people outside. “Sometimes, you get to work and then you have a...
Stolen bulldog reunited with owner in San Jose; man arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to stealing an American bulldog back on Aug. 3, the San Jose Police Department announced in a press release. Police said the dog has been reunited with its owner. The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Johnny Chagolla who was also arrested for vehicle […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Road Rage Incident in San Francisco
Police are investigating a road rage incident that was caught on camera in San Francisco. The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Dartmouth Street, near McLaren Park. According to San Francisco police, the responding officers met with a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman....
UPDATE: Appeal to stop West San Jose hotel denied
A group of West San Jose residents’ last ditch effort to stop development on a six-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard has failed. Residents Gaz Salihue, Shehana Marikar and others on behalf of the Hamann Park neighborhood appealed the environmental review and special use permit for a 119-room hotel at 1212-1224 S. Winchester Blvd. They’ve opposed... The post UPDATE: Appeal to stop West San Jose hotel denied appeared first on San José Spotlight.
