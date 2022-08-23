Read full article on original website
UAlbany police looking to ID group in regards to broken window
The New York State University Police at Albany is looking for help to identify a group in regards to a broken window on the UAlbany campus. Police said the window was broken on August 24 around 5:30 p.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested for burglarizing warehouse
CAIRO – State Police have arrested two Saugerties men for allegedly stealing six German-made cabinets from a warehouse on Route 32 in the Town of Cairo. Police were called to the scene late last Monday afternoon when the owner reported the cabinets were removed and placed into a U-Haul vehicle.
WRGB
Albany PD arrest man possessing and selling drugs on Robin Street
Albany, NY (WRGB) — On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 around 6:10 p.m., Albany detectives attempted to stop a man on Robin Street near Sherman Street as part of a narcotics investigation. As detectives approached him, the man ran from detectives on foot, throwing a paper bag in the process.
Man pleads guilty in connection with Troy shooting
The Rensselaer County District Attorney's Office said Tyquan Victor, 25, of the Bronx, has pleaded guilty in connection with a shooting incident in Troy. Victor pleaded guilty on August 23 to first-degree assault, which is an armed violent felony.
Man charged with burglary, arson in Catskill
A Saugerties has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a camper, setting a fire, and stealing some things from the property. New York State Police said John Shultis, 41, was arrested on August 23.
UPDATE: Police Identify Woman Killed on Central Avenue Monday Night
Update 8/24/22 9:46am: Police have identified the woman hit by a car on Central Avenue Monday night as 40 year old Stacy Benoit of Albany. Update 8/23/22 2:56pm: Colonie Police have released photos on the unknown woman's tattoos with the hope that someone might be able to help identifying her. They have also updated her description as being between 40 and 50 years old, somewhere between 5'4"-5'7" tall and around 125 pounds. The tattoo labeled 'Michael' is located on her right thigh.
Police Investigating Drowning Deaths Of Albany Woman, Scotia Man
Authorities are investigating the drowning deaths of a young man and woman from the Capital District who were found in the southern Adirondacks. The bodies of 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons, of Albany, and 28-year-old Matthew Banks, of Scotia, were found Friday, Aug. 19, in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope, State police said.
Traffic Stop In Malta Leads To DWI, Multiple Felony Charges For 35-Year-Old
What began as a traffic stop on a stretch of the New York Thruway ended with a 35-year-old man behind bars, facing multiple felony charges, authorities said. State police in Saratoga County stopped Albany resident James Delessio just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, as he drove on I-87 in the town of Malta.
NYSP: Queensbury man arrested for illegally living in home
New York State Police have arrested a man who was reportedly living in a Fort Ann home without the homeowner's permission. Steven Miller, 46, of Queensbury, was arrested on August 20.
WRGB
Albany man arrested, accused of resisting, injuring State Trooper following traffic stop
MALTA, NY (WRGB) — State Police have arrested an Albany man on a list of charges following a traffic stop in Malta. According to investigators, James N. Delessio Jr., 35, of Albany was stopped on I-87 in the town of Malta, just after 9:00 PM on August 20th. He...
Police make arrest in Pittsfield bank robbery
The Pittsfield Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an unarmed robbery at Greylock Federal Credit Union on August 8. Daniel McCutchen, 53, of Pittsfield, was arrested on August 18.
Albany man gets 19 years for Red Carpet Inn shooting
The man responsible for a fatal shooting at the Red Carpet Inn on Northern Boulevard in Albany in September 2021 has been sentenced.
Multiple People Assaulted at Altamont Fair, Mom and Son Arrested
A fun day at the fair with the family? Well, not this family. It was Sunday night, the final night of the 2022 Altamont Fair. The melee went down in, of all places, the parking area. State Police were called to the scene when it was reported that a fight...
13 injured after Thruway van crash near Albany
New York State Police said 13 people have been injured after a van crash on the Thruway in Greene County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B in Athens.
WNYT
Glens Falls church vandalism under investigation
Glens Falls police are working to figure out who vandalized St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street last weekend. Police tell NewsChannel 13 someone drew on a statue, a tent, and a door. They wrote “Allah” in one place and in another, someone wrote “Allah = God in Arabic language.”
wutv29.com
State Police issue over 25,000 tickets statewide during 'Speed Week' campaign
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have issued over 25,000 tickets following the week long “Speed Week” traffic enforcement campaign. According to the State Police, from August 15th to August 21st, over 14,000 tickets were handed out for speeding. Also included was 531tickets for distracted...
WNYT
Woman critically wounded in Schenectady shooting
A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Monday night in Schenectady. Police responded to the Z Deli on State Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. That’s where they found a 48-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her chest. She’s now at Albany Medical...
Albany man facing multiple charges after traffic stop
An Albany man is facing several charges after a traffic stop in Malta. New York State Police said James Delessio Jr., 35, was arrested on August 20.
Plastic Knuckles, Alleged Temper Cause Arrest of Lake George Man
A Warren County man is under arrest, facing several charges, following an alleged domestic dispute. Troopers were called to an apartment on Cooper Way in North Elba, New York at approximately 5:49pm on Sunday, August 21, 2022 after receiving a call about a domestic dispute. According to a written release...
Pittsfield man pleads guilty to multiple domestic violence charges
A Pittsfield man has pleaded guilty to multiple domestic violence charges. The Berkshire District Attorney's Office said Dominic Simonetta, 49, was also sentenced to two to three years in state prison.
