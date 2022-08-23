ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested for burglarizing warehouse

CAIRO – State Police have arrested two Saugerties men for allegedly stealing six German-made cabinets from a warehouse on Route 32 in the Town of Cairo. Police were called to the scene late last Monday afternoon when the owner reported the cabinets were removed and placed into a U-Haul vehicle.
CAIRO, NY
WRGB

Albany PD arrest man possessing and selling drugs on Robin Street

Albany, NY (WRGB) — On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 around 6:10 p.m., Albany detectives attempted to stop a man on Robin Street near Sherman Street as part of a narcotics investigation. As detectives approached him, the man ran from detectives on foot, throwing a paper bag in the process.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
104.5 The Team

UPDATE: Police Identify Woman Killed on Central Avenue Monday Night

Update 8/24/22 9:46am: Police have identified the woman hit by a car on Central Avenue Monday night as 40 year old Stacy Benoit of Albany. Update 8/23/22 2:56pm: Colonie Police have released photos on the unknown woman's tattoos with the hope that someone might be able to help identifying her. They have also updated her description as being between 40 and 50 years old, somewhere between 5'4"-5'7" tall and around 125 pounds. The tattoo labeled 'Michael' is located on her right thigh.
COLONIE, NY
Daily Voice

Police Investigating Drowning Deaths Of Albany Woman, Scotia Man

Authorities are investigating the drowning deaths of a young man and woman from the Capital District who were found in the southern Adirondacks. The bodies of 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons, of Albany, and 28-year-old Matthew Banks, of Scotia, were found Friday, Aug. 19, in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope, State police said.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#University Of Albany#Abduction#The Uptown Campus#Infiniti#Lexus#University Polic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Glens Falls church vandalism under investigation

Glens Falls police are working to figure out who vandalized St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street last weekend. Police tell NewsChannel 13 someone drew on a statue, a tent, and a door. They wrote “Allah” in one place and in another, someone wrote “Allah = God in Arabic language.”
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Woman critically wounded in Schenectady shooting

A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Monday night in Schenectady. Police responded to the Z Deli on State Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. That’s where they found a 48-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her chest. She’s now at Albany Medical...
SCHENECTADY, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy