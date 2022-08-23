ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

nbc16.com

Sheldon Irish a connected, close team on and off the field

EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon High School football team's season had a disappointing end last year, but the team is fired up and ready to prove that they can win a state championship this season. After losing in the second round of playoffs last year, Sheldon knew they had...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Siuslaw Football gears up for their upcoming season

FLORENCE, Ore. — Many high school football teams along the Oregon Coast saw a lot of post-season success last year. Teams such as the Marshfield Pirates and the Coquille Red Devils won state titles in their respective divisions 4A and 2A. In 3A, The Siuslaw Vikings won their first...
FLORENCE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Emeralds to host 2 playoff games

The Eugene Emeralds will be hosting two playoff games at PK Park. The defending High-A Northwest champs will return to Eugene on September 12th and September 13th. The Emeralds are first place in their league with a record of 69-43 being ahead of the second place Vancouver Canadians by 9.5 games.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon State Fire Marshal to host town hall meetings

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is hosting a series of town halls on development of defensive space standards and giving opportunities for community input. According to the OSFM, they will be working through a public process with the Oregon Defensible Space Code development committee,...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Work Watch Wednesday: Willow Hair

EUGENE, Ore. — Open for 13 years, Willow Hair is a boutique salon specializing in hair. They cut, color, style, do extensions, bridal hair, special occasions updos and treatments. They also have an extensive lineup of hair products. They are always looking for new talented stylists. And are currently...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Proposal to build Eugene Emeralds new stadium at the Lane Events Center

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds are searching for a new stadium and their proposal is to build one at the Lane Events Center. Tuesday, county staff gave an update to the Board of Commissioners. They estimate that building the new facilities at the events center would cost between $60 million and $80 million.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

aha! Airlines files for bankruptcy, ceasing flight operations immediately

EUGENE, Ore. — After 10 months in operation, aha! Airlines is closing their doors. Tuesday the airline service announced that it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and ceasing all flight operations immediately, citing a combination of market and economic factors. aha! Airlines opened up services in Eugene back...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Students from 13 Lane County high schools to build shelters for homeless

EUGENE, Ore. — With the ongoing homeless crisis in Lane County, there's a new project aimed at providing more temporary shelters. Students from 13 high schools will be building 30 units over the next year. The project kicked off Wednesday at Lane Community College. Teachers from several school districts...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police Records Section hours change due to staffing shortage

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says that effective Monday, August 29, their front lobby Records Section counter will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and closed all other hours and weekends. The reduced hours are due to temporary staffing shortages. There are...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Update: Phone service restored to River Road area

EUGENE, Ore. - Central Lane 911 Communications Center has been notified by a phone company of a possible disruption to 911 service for 3,300 homes with landlines in the River Road area of Eugene and who may not be able to reach 911, the Eugene Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police searching for three suspects involved in dealership theft

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is searching for three people involved in a Sunday theft. According to EPD, the three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene. Officials say the truck was recovered Wednesday in Klamath Falls and the suspects...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Fire crews still battling Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek fire is now up 7,367 acres, according to fire officials. Increased fire activity is anticipated with higher temperatures, but fire officials believe the fire spread should be minimal with light winds. Helicopters continue providing water bucket drops for fire suppression and hand-crews continue...
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire continues to grow; now at 7,172 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say heavy equipment work continues on primary and alternate fire-lines for access and control lines to the south, north and west of the Cedar Creek Fire. Along the roadways used for fire-lines, fire crews have been cutting away mid-story vegetation and thinning some of...
OAKRIDGE, OR

