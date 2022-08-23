Read full article on original website
Sheldon Irish a connected, close team on and off the field
EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon High School football team's season had a disappointing end last year, but the team is fired up and ready to prove that they can win a state championship this season. After losing in the second round of playoffs last year, Sheldon knew they had...
Siuslaw Football gears up for their upcoming season
FLORENCE, Ore. — Many high school football teams along the Oregon Coast saw a lot of post-season success last year. Teams such as the Marshfield Pirates and the Coquille Red Devils won state titles in their respective divisions 4A and 2A. In 3A, The Siuslaw Vikings won their first...
Girlfriend of deceased Oregon football player announces she's pregnant with their baby
PORTLAND, Ore. — A bittersweet announcement following the tragic death of University of Oregon football player Spencer Webb, as his girlfriend says she’s pregnant. Spencer Webb, a 22-year-old tight end for Oregon, was killed in a cliff-diving accident in Lane County back on July 13. His legacy will...
Eugene Emeralds to host 2 playoff games
The Eugene Emeralds will be hosting two playoff games at PK Park. The defending High-A Northwest champs will return to Eugene on September 12th and September 13th. The Emeralds are first place in their league with a record of 69-43 being ahead of the second place Vancouver Canadians by 9.5 games.
Oregon State Fire Marshal to host town hall meetings
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is hosting a series of town halls on development of defensive space standards and giving opportunities for community input. According to the OSFM, they will be working through a public process with the Oregon Defensible Space Code development committee,...
'It's human rights': Ms. Wheelchair Oregon lands Rising Star Award at nationals
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Ms. Wheelchair Oregon is back in Springfield after competing for the national title. While she did not bring home the Ms. Wheelchair America crown, she did get a special award for her perseverance. “There is a reason that I ended up in a wheelchair, as traumatic...
Work Watch Wednesday: Willow Hair
EUGENE, Ore. — Open for 13 years, Willow Hair is a boutique salon specializing in hair. They cut, color, style, do extensions, bridal hair, special occasions updos and treatments. They also have an extensive lineup of hair products. They are always looking for new talented stylists. And are currently...
Reedsport will soon select a police chief; meet-and-greet set with two candidates
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The city of Reedsport has narrowed its search for a new police chief. City officials say they'll now observe the candidates in the community to make a final selection. On Friday, the city of Reedsport will introduce residents to its candidates for police chief. It's in...
Proposal to build Eugene Emeralds new stadium at the Lane Events Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds are searching for a new stadium and their proposal is to build one at the Lane Events Center. Tuesday, county staff gave an update to the Board of Commissioners. They estimate that building the new facilities at the events center would cost between $60 million and $80 million.
aha! Airlines files for bankruptcy, ceasing flight operations immediately
EUGENE, Ore. — After 10 months in operation, aha! Airlines is closing their doors. Tuesday the airline service announced that it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and ceasing all flight operations immediately, citing a combination of market and economic factors. aha! Airlines opened up services in Eugene back...
Students from 13 Lane County high schools to build shelters for homeless
EUGENE, Ore. — With the ongoing homeless crisis in Lane County, there's a new project aimed at providing more temporary shelters. Students from 13 high schools will be building 30 units over the next year. The project kicked off Wednesday at Lane Community College. Teachers from several school districts...
Eugene Police Records Section hours change due to staffing shortage
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says that effective Monday, August 29, their front lobby Records Section counter will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and closed all other hours and weekends. The reduced hours are due to temporary staffing shortages. There are...
Umpqua National Forest: Multi-forest area closure reduced as fires are being suppressed
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Forest Services say a multi-forest closure order previously in place to protect firefighters and for public safety during suppression efforts associated with the Windigo, Potter, and Big Swamp Fires has been reduced. The threat to firefighters and the public has diminished significantly allowing Forest managers to...
Springfield Public Schools staff take part in active shooter training
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Schools are just a couple of weeks away from starting the new year, and school staff in Springfield are training to respond to a violent situation. The training program is called ALICE, and it's required for everyone working in the district. ALICE stands for:. ALERT. LOCKDOWN.
Search for woman who dropped off late husband's flag at American Legion
EUGENE, Ore. — The American Legion Post 83 on River Road in Eugene is looking for a woman who gave them an American flag to retire in honor of her husband who died during the Vietnam War. Staff there were so touched by her story, they forgot to get...
Update: Phone service restored to River Road area
EUGENE, Ore. - Central Lane 911 Communications Center has been notified by a phone company of a possible disruption to 911 service for 3,300 homes with landlines in the River Road area of Eugene and who may not be able to reach 911, the Eugene Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.
Eugene Police searching for three suspects involved in dealership theft
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is searching for three people involved in a Sunday theft. According to EPD, the three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene. Officials say the truck was recovered Wednesday in Klamath Falls and the suspects...
Fire crews still battling Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek fire is now up 7,367 acres, according to fire officials. Increased fire activity is anticipated with higher temperatures, but fire officials believe the fire spread should be minimal with light winds. Helicopters continue providing water bucket drops for fire suppression and hand-crews continue...
Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
Cedar Creek Fire continues to grow; now at 7,172 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say heavy equipment work continues on primary and alternate fire-lines for access and control lines to the south, north and west of the Cedar Creek Fire. Along the roadways used for fire-lines, fire crews have been cutting away mid-story vegetation and thinning some of...
