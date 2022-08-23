Read full article on original website
UAlbany police looking to ID group in regards to broken window
The New York State University Police at Albany is looking for help to identify a group in regards to a broken window on the UAlbany campus. Police said the window was broken on August 24 around 5:30 p.m.
Man pleads guilty in connection with Troy shooting
The Rensselaer County District Attorney's Office said Tyquan Victor, 25, of the Bronx, has pleaded guilty in connection with a shooting incident in Troy. Victor pleaded guilty on August 23 to first-degree assault, which is an armed violent felony.
Delanson man accused of trying to steal house siding
A Delanson man has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal siding from someone's property. New York State Police said James Dashnaw, 51, was arrested on August 20.
spectrumlocalnews.com
State police: Van crash on Thruway hospitalizes 13 passengers
New York State Police say 13 people have been taken to hospitals after a Thruway van crash in the Coxsackie area. State authorities asked people to avoid the area, shutting down all lanes southbound between exits 21B and 21 last night. The van, police say, hit a guide rail and...
Man charged with burglary, arson in Catskill
A Saugerties has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a camper, setting a fire, and stealing some things from the property. New York State Police said John Shultis, 41, was arrested on August 23.
Traffic Stop In Malta Leads To DWI, Multiple Felony Charges For 35-Year-Old
What began as a traffic stop on a stretch of the New York Thruway ended with a 35-year-old man behind bars, facing multiple felony charges, authorities said. State police in Saratoga County stopped Albany resident James Delessio just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, as he drove on I-87 in the town of Malta.
NYSP: Queensbury man arrested for illegally living in home
New York State Police have arrested a man who was reportedly living in a Fort Ann home without the homeowner's permission. Steven Miller, 46, of Queensbury, was arrested on August 20.
Police Investigating Drowning Deaths Of Albany Woman, Scotia Man
Authorities are investigating the drowning deaths of a young man and woman from the Capital District who were found in the southern Adirondacks. The bodies of 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons, of Albany, and 28-year-old Matthew Banks, of Scotia, were found Friday, Aug. 19, in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope, State police said.
WRGB
Two arrested, accused of running siding construction scam
JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of two people, accused in a construction scam. 50-year-old Keith Orr and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested, charged with grand larceny. The two are accused of taking payments of several thousand dollars under the name P.O.M...
Pair accused of Fulton County siding construction scam
Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged siding construction scam. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Keith Orr, 50, and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested on August 18.
2 accused of stealing cabinets from Cairo warehouse
Two Saugerties men have been arrested for allegedly stealing six German-made cabinets from a warehouse in Cairo. New York State Police said Justin Euson, 35, and Nikolas DeJesus, 28, were arrested on August 22.
UPDATE: Police Identify Woman Killed on Central Avenue Monday Night
Update 8/24/22 9:46am: Police have identified the woman hit by a car on Central Avenue Monday night as 40 year old Stacy Benoit of Albany. Update 8/23/22 2:56pm: Colonie Police have released photos on the unknown woman's tattoos with the hope that someone might be able to help identifying her. They have also updated her description as being between 40 and 50 years old, somewhere between 5'4"-5'7" tall and around 125 pounds. The tattoo labeled 'Michael' is located on her right thigh.
Albany man gets 19 years for Red Carpet Inn shooting
The man responsible for a fatal shooting at the Red Carpet Inn on Northern Boulevard in Albany in September 2021 has been sentenced.
Multiple People Assaulted at Altamont Fair, Mom and Son Arrested
A fun day at the fair with the family? Well, not this family. It was Sunday night, the final night of the 2022 Altamont Fair. The melee went down in, of all places, the parking area. State Police were called to the scene when it was reported that a fight...
WNYT
Glens Falls church vandalism under investigation
Glens Falls police are working to figure out who vandalized St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street last weekend. Police tell NewsChannel 13 someone drew on a statue, a tent, and a door. They wrote “Allah” in one place and in another, someone wrote “Allah = God in Arabic language.”
WNYT
Arrest made in connection with Pittsfield bank robbery
Pittsfield police have arrested a man in connection to a bank robbery earlier this month. Police say 53-year-old Daniel McCutchen walked into Greylock Credit Union and presented a handwritten note demanding money. Police say he fled with an unknown amount of cash. Police say they arrested him last Thursday at...
Albany man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing cocaine base. The United States Attorney’s Office said Wakeem Ricks, 31, pleaded guilty on August 25. As part of his guilty plea, Ricks admitted that he sold cocaine base to another person on four different occasions in Albany in September […]
13 injured after Thruway van crash near Albany
New York State Police said 13 people have been injured after a van crash on the Thruway in Greene County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B in Athens.
WNYT
Woman critically wounded in Schenectady shooting
A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Monday night in Schenectady. Police responded to the Z Deli on State Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. That’s where they found a 48-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her chest. She’s now at Albany Medical...
Albany man facing multiple charges after traffic stop
An Albany man is facing several charges after a traffic stop in Malta. New York State Police said James Delessio Jr., 35, was arrested on August 20.
