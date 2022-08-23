ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q 105.7

Comments / 8

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

State police: Van crash on Thruway hospitalizes 13 passengers

New York State Police say 13 people have been taken to hospitals after a Thruway van crash in the Coxsackie area. State authorities asked people to avoid the area, shutting down all lanes southbound between exits 21B and 21 last night. The van, police say, hit a guide rail and...
COXSACKIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#University Of Albany#Abduction#The Uptown Campus#Infiniti#Lexus#University Polic
Daily Voice

Police Investigating Drowning Deaths Of Albany Woman, Scotia Man

Authorities are investigating the drowning deaths of a young man and woman from the Capital District who were found in the southern Adirondacks. The bodies of 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons, of Albany, and 28-year-old Matthew Banks, of Scotia, were found Friday, Aug. 19, in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope, State police said.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Two arrested, accused of running siding construction scam

JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of two people, accused in a construction scam. 50-year-old Keith Orr and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested, charged with grand larceny. The two are accused of taking payments of several thousand dollars under the name P.O.M...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

UPDATE: Police Identify Woman Killed on Central Avenue Monday Night

Update 8/24/22 9:46am: Police have identified the woman hit by a car on Central Avenue Monday night as 40 year old Stacy Benoit of Albany. Update 8/23/22 2:56pm: Colonie Police have released photos on the unknown woman's tattoos with the hope that someone might be able to help identifying her. They have also updated her description as being between 40 and 50 years old, somewhere between 5'4"-5'7" tall and around 125 pounds. The tattoo labeled 'Michael' is located on her right thigh.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Glens Falls church vandalism under investigation

Glens Falls police are working to figure out who vandalized St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street last weekend. Police tell NewsChannel 13 someone drew on a statue, a tent, and a door. They wrote “Allah” in one place and in another, someone wrote “Allah = God in Arabic language.”
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in connection with Pittsfield bank robbery

Pittsfield police have arrested a man in connection to a bank robbery earlier this month. Police say 53-year-old Daniel McCutchen walked into Greylock Credit Union and presented a handwritten note demanding money. Police say he fled with an unknown amount of cash. Police say they arrested him last Thursday at...
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing cocaine base. The United States Attorney’s Office said Wakeem Ricks, 31, pleaded guilty on August 25. As part of his guilty plea, Ricks admitted that he sold cocaine base to another person on four different occasions in Albany in September […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Woman critically wounded in Schenectady shooting

A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Monday night in Schenectady. Police responded to the Z Deli on State Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. That’s where they found a 48-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her chest. She’s now at Albany Medical...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy