Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The Chiefs And AFC Preseason Winners and LosersChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
MoDOT: Northland bridge repairs needed after crash
Kansas City's U.S. 169 Highway is reduced to one lane under Barry Road after a vehicle hit and damaged a bridge support.
KCTV 5
Sinkhole shuts down section of Winner Road until further notice
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Winner Road from 9th Street to Arlington Street has been closed until further notice. City workers determined the road’s condition was due to erosion undercutting the pavement. The sinkhole had been caused by failure of stormwater infrastructure, the city stated.
1 person dead in Thursday evening traffic crash in Kansas City
A traffic crash killed one person Thursday evening in Kansas City, Missouri. The crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.
KCTV 5
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with pickup in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist has passed away after colliding with a pickup truck in Kansas City on Thursday evening. According to the police, it happened in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue at 5:15 p.m. They said a white Ford F-250...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson County residents tired of semis using rural roads as cut-through
Johnson County residents are getting tired of seeing truckers use 199th Street between Spring Hill and Gardner as a cut-through.
kcur.org
An overgrown forest in Kansas City's Palestine East could be turned into a community resource
Located along east 33rd and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City’s Palestine East neighborhood is a heavily wooded area — about 20 acres of vacant and overgrown trees and shrubs. Opossums and raccoons roam the area and trash is scattered all along the sidewalks around it. The space is barely accessible to nearby residents. But to organizations like Heartland Conservation Alliance, the urban forest is an opportunity.
Shawnee crews digging to find underground fuel leak
Shawnee leaders continue to investigate the cause of a fuel leak near two gas stations Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm.
KCTV 5
Charges filed after person is hit by vehicle, pinned against hotel in Lee’s Summit
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a person was hit by a vehicle and pinned against a hotel in Lee’s Summit, which ultimately led to their death. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 23-year-old Camden E. Hager from Lee’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
northeastnews.net
Bi-State Sustainable Reinvestment Corridor Project gets $5.6 Million RAISE Grant
The Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) a $5,600,000 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) Grant for the Bi-State Sustainable Reinvestment Corridor project along State Avenue, Independence Avenue and Truman Road. Utilizing federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, the Bi-State Sustainable Reinvestment...
Police identify woman struck, killed while walking on Lee's Summit sidewalk
Police have identified a woman that was struck and killed Wednesday night while walking on a sidewalk in Lee's Summit.
northeastnews.net
KC Water hosts tour at future biosolids facility site
The Blue River Wastewater Treatment Plant, located near I-435 and Front Street, is transforming into one of the most critical water infrastructure projects in the Kansas City area, the Blue River Biosolids Facility. “This is the biggest wastewater plant in the City of Kansas City,” said Brent Herring, Wastewater Operations...
KMBC.com
Road closed for two hours in Kansas City after head-on collision sends three people to the hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Troost Ave. was closed for approximately two hours on Tuesday in Kansas City. Investigators had a stretch of the road closed between 53rd and 54th street after a serious injury crash. Police say they were called to the scene after a two-vehicle collision. A white...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman shot, killed in rural Jackson County near Lake Lotawana
A woman was found shot and killed outside of a home in rural Lee's Summit, near Lake Lotawana in Jackson County, Missouri.
Independence woman becomes victim of tree service scam
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been a homeowner for decades and never had a problem hiring contractors...until this summer.
KCTV 5
2 people ejected in 3-vehicle fatal crash in Belton
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A three-vehicle crash killed a passenger Tuesday night on a highway in Belton. Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. to Missouri State 58 Highway on a call of a multi-vehicle crash between Peculiar Drive and Powell Parkway. Two passengers had been ejected from one of the vehicles, with one of those passengers dying at the scene, according to the Belton Police Department.
Bonner Springs police investigating after person struck, killed by train
The incident was reported just after 8:30 p.m. near Kansas Highway 7 and Kaw Drive (K-32).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marlborough school in KC transforming from eyesore to community hub
A revitalization project in the Marlborough neighborhood is trying to be an example for what's possible with old school buildings in the rest of the city.
KCTV 5
Shawnee man arrested after vehicle is stolen in Missouri
CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old Shawnee, Kansas, man has been arrested after a vehicle was stolen in Clinton, Missouri. The Clinton Police Department said they received a report early Wednesday morning about a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, which was left running and unattended, was taken from Clinton Convenience at...
KCTV 5
KCKPD trying to identify suspects in aggravated robbery at gas station
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in an aggravated robbery that happened at a gas station on Aug. 1. According to the police, the two suspects robbed the Valero gas station at 2101 Metropolitan Ave....
WIBW
Driver injured after eating donut leads to wreck along I-70
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth man sustained minor injuries after eating a donut that led to hitting the inside barrier of a bridge along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 205.7 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury accident.
Comments / 0