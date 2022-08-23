ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Sinkhole shuts down section of Winner Road until further notice

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Winner Road from 9th Street to Arlington Street has been closed until further notice. City workers determined the road’s condition was due to erosion undercutting the pavement. The sinkhole had been caused by failure of stormwater infrastructure, the city stated.
KCTV 5

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with pickup in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist has passed away after colliding with a pickup truck in Kansas City on Thursday evening. According to the police, it happened in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue at 5:15 p.m. They said a white Ford F-250...
kcur.org

An overgrown forest in Kansas City's Palestine East could be turned into a community resource

Located along east 33rd and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City’s Palestine East neighborhood is a heavily wooded area — about 20 acres of vacant and overgrown trees and shrubs. Opossums and raccoons roam the area and trash is scattered all along the sidewalks around it. The space is barely accessible to nearby residents. But to organizations like Heartland Conservation Alliance, the urban forest is an opportunity.
northeastnews.net

Bi-State Sustainable Reinvestment Corridor Project gets $5.6 Million RAISE Grant

The Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) a $5,600,000 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) Grant for the Bi-State Sustainable Reinvestment Corridor project along State Avenue, Independence Avenue and Truman Road. Utilizing federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, the Bi-State Sustainable Reinvestment...
northeastnews.net

KC Water hosts tour at future biosolids facility site

The Blue River Wastewater Treatment Plant, located near I-435 and Front Street, is transforming into one of the most critical water infrastructure projects in the Kansas City area, the Blue River Biosolids Facility. “This is the biggest wastewater plant in the City of Kansas City,” said Brent Herring, Wastewater Operations...
KCTV 5

2 people ejected in 3-vehicle fatal crash in Belton

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A three-vehicle crash killed a passenger Tuesday night on a highway in Belton. Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. to Missouri State 58 Highway on a call of a multi-vehicle crash between Peculiar Drive and Powell Parkway. Two passengers had been ejected from one of the vehicles, with one of those passengers dying at the scene, according to the Belton Police Department.
KCTV 5

Shawnee man arrested after vehicle is stolen in Missouri

CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old Shawnee, Kansas, man has been arrested after a vehicle was stolen in Clinton, Missouri. The Clinton Police Department said they received a report early Wednesday morning about a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, which was left running and unattended, was taken from Clinton Convenience at...
WIBW

Driver injured after eating donut leads to wreck along I-70

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth man sustained minor injuries after eating a donut that led to hitting the inside barrier of a bridge along I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 205.7 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury accident.
