SLCPD requests community help identifying possible suspect

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) have requested the community’s assistance in identifying a woman.

At 3:20 p.m. on August 22, SLCPD says they received reports of a “suspicious circumstance involving the woman.” In order to help with the ongoing investigation, law enforcement needs the woman’s identity.

Courtesy of SLCPD

At this time, detectives with SLCPD’s Robbery and Violent Crimes Squad are investigating this case.

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity is advised to contact SLCPD at (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 22-162758.

