Two new Section III boys golf coaches start season with wins
Two new Salt City Athletic Conference coaches each recorded their first wins of the season as the 2022 Section III fall varsity sports season officially got underway with four golf matches on Thursday. Baldwinsville’s Jamie Cuyler and Liverpool’s Jay Graham each were the recipient of a coaching victory.
Section III girls tennis 2022: Team previews, top players, more
Keep an eye on these teams, games and players when Section III girls tennis begins on Monday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Coach of CNY girls basketball team remains mystery after new candidate voted down by board
Update: The Oswego City School District Board of Education called for special meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, where the only agenda item is a vote on approving Joe Babcock for the girls basketball coaching position. Original post: Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York girls basketball team still does not...
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Aug. 25
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Thursday, Aug. 25. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Section III boys golf coaches poll: What is toughest course in Section III?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III boys golf tees off Thursday with eight teams hitting the links. We polled coaches from around the section to ask what course is the toughest to play. Here’s what they said. >> Section III football media day recap: Polls, photos, videos.
Meet the boys, girls basketball teams competing at New York State Fair (rosters, schedule)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York State Fair will feature a boys and girls basketball tournament made up of high school basketball players from around the state. The boys tournament will be played on Thursday and Friday and will feature eight teams. The girls tournament will be played on Aug. 29-30 and also feature eight teams.
Large Section III school cancels girls swimming season
Syracuse, N.Y. — After fielding small teams for the past few seasons, Auburn has decided not to participate in the girls swimming season this fall. The school will instead explore the option of mixed competition with the boys team in the winter season.
Prep Football: Jefferson, Bedford, Milan, Flat Rock, Carlson win openers
Jefferson did not quite get what it expected in Thursday's season opener against Onsted. First year head coach Eric Tipton felt the team came in prepared, but the Wildcats had a few tricks up their sleeves. ...
Section III girls soccer media day recap: Polls, photos, videos
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III girls soccer players and coaches recently participated in syracuse.com’s first-ever media day for their sport at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Our reporters and photographers spoke with and took pictures of coaches and players from 42 teams to produce videos, photo galleries and polls.
Syracuse, Utica boys to meet in NY State Fair basketball tournament semifinal Friday
The Syracuse and Utica boys basketball teams are set to meet in the semifinals of the New York State Fair tournament after recording two wins each Thursday. The semifinal will be played at noon on Friday, with the winning team advancing to the tournament championship at 3 p.m. at the State Fair. In the event of rain Friday, the games will be played at the Solvay Youth Center.
CNY girls basketball coach keeps job amid voting confusion, dissent among board members
Oswego, N.Y. — A Central New York school district, faced with uncertainty and confusion about its girls basketball team, has named a coach. The Oswego City School District Board of Education approved Joe Babcock, who has coached the team the last three seasons, to keep his job during a special meeting held virtually Wednesday. The vote passed 5-1.
