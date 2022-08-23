The Syracuse and Utica boys basketball teams are set to meet in the semifinals of the New York State Fair tournament after recording two wins each Thursday. The semifinal will be played at noon on Friday, with the winning team advancing to the tournament championship at 3 p.m. at the State Fair. In the event of rain Friday, the games will be played at the Solvay Youth Center.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO