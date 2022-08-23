ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Section III girls soccer media day recap: Polls, photos, videos

Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III girls soccer players and coaches recently participated in syracuse.com’s first-ever media day for their sport at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Our reporters and photographers spoke with and took pictures of coaches and players from 42 teams to produce videos, photo galleries and polls.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, Utica boys to meet in NY State Fair basketball tournament semifinal Friday

The Syracuse and Utica boys basketball teams are set to meet in the semifinals of the New York State Fair tournament after recording two wins each Thursday. The semifinal will be played at noon on Friday, with the winning team advancing to the tournament championship at 3 p.m. at the State Fair. In the event of rain Friday, the games will be played at the Solvay Youth Center.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
