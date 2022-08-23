Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
The Museum of the Bible has returned an ancient gospel to a Greek monastery.DwayneWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel Maven
Related
mocoshow.com
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is Coming to MoCo
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is coming to 16248 Frederick Rd in Gaithersburg, in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove Rd. The center is also home to Minerva Indian Cuisine, Qdoba, and the recently relocated Dunkin Donuts. The North Carolina-based biscuit chain is known for their buttermilk-brined chicken and currently has Maryland locations in Columbia and Towson. Menu items include biscuit sandwiches, biscuits & gravy, fried chicken strips, and donuts. The restaurant is expected to open this fall.
mocoshow.com
Maryland U.S. Attorney Announces Strategies to Use Additional State Funds to Reduce Violent Crime
Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement Leaders Renew Commitment to Fight Violent Crime Together. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland (8/24/22): – At a press conference earlier today, U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron, joined by federal, state, and local partners announced that his office is devoting more federal resources than ever before to fight violent crime in Maryland. These resources have been made possible by an unprecedented level of state funding to support these efforts. Partners at today’s announcement included:
WJLA
Maryland twins who started blue crab delivery during pandemic open first restaurant
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — Maryland twins who were laid off during the pandemic are celebrating the two-year anniversary of owning their own business. Rae and La Middleton are welcoming customers to their first restaurant R&L Crab Co., which just opened in Columbia, Md. “This is our store, we are...
baltimorebeat.com
Yesterday’s Prices are not Today’s Prices
Since 2014, when cannabis possession of 10 grams or less was decriminalized across the state, Baltimore City has become a fascinating experiment in patchwork drug policy. Attempts to make cannabis legal in Maryland have failed for many years, resulting in more stopgap interventions, leading to an especially confusing situation for those who use or sell cannabis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Feds Approve Maryland Plan To Add Toll Lanes To Parts Of I-495, I-270
The Federal Highway Administration has given its final stamp of approval to Maryland’s plan to add high occupancy toll lanes on parts of I-270 and I-495. The agency released its Record of Decision Thursday, the last step in the environmental review process. But the future of the public-private partnership...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland’s State Small Business Credit Initiative Programs Now Open
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced Maryland programs funded by the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) are open. Up to $198 million in federal small business relief is being administered by three state agencies: the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO). These agencies will use funds to expand and enhance nine existing state business lending and investment programs.
asumag.com
Montgomery County (Md.) will build a high school in Gaithersburg
The Montgomery (Md.) district is constructing a $180 million high school in Gaithersburg. Crown High School will be five stories and have space for about 2,200 students, reports Bethesda Magazine. The new school will relieve crowding at Gaithersburg, Northwest, Quince Orchard, Thomas S. Wootton and Richard Montgomery high schools. The...
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Bakeries Voted In To WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ List
Five Montgomery County bakeries have been voted in to WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ list. WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Arlington’s Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite, but 50% of the list consists of bakeries that have at least one MoCo location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theracingbiz.com
Maryland sire Imagining euthanized
Imagining (Giant’s Causeway x Daydreaming, by A.P. Indy) was euthanized on August 23 due to complications from colic. The 14-year-old stallion was under the care of veterinarians at New Bolton Center in Kennett Square, PA. Surgery was attempted but the extent of the damage was too severe. The decision...
northernvirginiamag.com
How to Experience the Highland Games in Northern Virginia
Watch dances, games, bagpiping, and drumming at the Virginia Scottish Games. There aren’t many festivals where you can watch an athlete toss a tree end over end, don a kilt for a Highland dance, do a whiskey tasting, and watch herding and hunting dogs compete. But you can do all that and more at the Virginia Scottish Games.
wypr.org
Environmentalists fear a new salmon farm will mean the end of sturgeon in Maryland
Marshyhope Creek, a quiet, tidal estuary on the Eastern Shore, is the only place in Maryland where sturgeon, an endangered fish species that has been around since prehistoric times, are known to spawn. And environmentalists fear that plans for a giant, $300 million indoor salmon farm that would discharge millions of gallons of water a day into the creek could mean the end of the sturgeon.
Participants sought for a Maryland study
If you’d like to be part of a new research program whose goal is to improve the health of Marylanders, the University of Maryland School of Medicine wants to hear from you. Researchers are seeking to engage 250,000 Marylanders to build a resource that will enable a broad range of health- and disease-related research.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Net
First 2022 Human Case Of West Nile Virus Confirmed In Maryland
BALTIMORE, Md. – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced that an adult living in the Baltimore Metropolitan area has tested positive for the West Nile virus – the first confirmed human case of the virus in Maryland this year. The West Nile virus is transmitted to...
fox5dc.com
Maryland family adopts Ukrainian teen sisters driven from their homeland during Russian invasion
FREDERICK, Md. - A Maryland family has opened their home and their hearts to two very special teens from Ukraine. Phil Lazos and his wife Karen have adopted 18-year-old twins Anastasia and Tatyana – two sisters who were driven from their homeland in the Odesa area following the Russian invasion.
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 25
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Summertime fun continues across Maryland, and it is a great time for dads and moms to spend special moments while fishing with children and making memories that will last a lifetime. Remember to check the striped bass fishing advisory forecast for excessively hot weather, and help...
mocoshow.com
Community Message from the MCPS Medical Officer Regarding COVID-19
Montgomery County Public schools sent out the following community message from MCPS Medical Officer Patricia Kapunan, M.D. on Thursday, August 25:. We are so excited to be back together next week for the new school year! As we return to shared spaces, the health and wellness of our students and staff remains a top priority. We have more tools, experience and knowledge than ever to help reduce the impact of COVID-19 in our school community. Here are some important things to know about vaccination, testing and masking as staff and students return to school:
WTOP
Happy ending for Maryland record store owner whose rent check was stolen, cashed for $9K
Update, 6 p.m. Thursday: Johnson Lee said Thursday his bank has credited his account for $9,000. “I just got the call. I just wanted to thank the fraud department, and also Neal Augenstein and the WTOP crew, for being there for us,” Lee said. Kyle Tarrance, Truist’s public affairs...
Washingtonian.com
This DC-Area High-Tech Toilet Startup Wants to Solve the Public Bathroom Problem
It’s a familiar problem: You’re out and about, and you’ve got to go. But you can’t find anywhere to, you know, go. The Brentwood, Maryland-based company Throne Labs is trying to solve this issue via a fleet of portable, high-tech public toilets. The company hopes to banish the days of holding your breath in a smelly park bathroom or trying to find a coffee shop that will let you use its restroom.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced the launch of the Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program, a new Maryland Department of Commerce initiative that provides grants to small and mid-sized Maryland manufacturers to invest in Industry 4.0 technologies to modernize their operations. This pilot program is funded by $1 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget, which focuses on continuing the state’s strong economic recovery.
Franchot encourages Marylanders to apply for student loan tax credit
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is urging Marylanders paying off student loans to apply for a tax credit."Going to college may seem out of reach for many Marylanders given the huge expense, but tax credits like these help make it possible. I urge everyone to apply now before time runs out," Franchot said. "Any way to bring down the cost of higher education is a big benefit."Residents have until Sept. 15 to submit an application for Tax Year 2022. Marylanders are eligible of they file their taxes, have incurred at least $20,000 in student loan debt and have at least $5,000 in outstanding student loan debt.The program provides an income tax credit to residents making payments on loans from an accredited college or university. More than $40 million has been distributed through the program since it began in 2017. Franchot's announcement comes as the current pause on federal student loan payments will expire a week from tomorrow.
Comments / 0