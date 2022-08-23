Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
UI announces Cristen Page as second candidate for vice president for medical affairs, College of Medicine dean
Cristen Page is the second finalist announced in the search for the next University of Iowa vice president for Medical Affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean. Former Carver College of Medicine dean Brooks Jackson announced his intended departure in February but said he would continue to hold his position until his successor is hired and will return as a faculty member, prompting a candidate search.
KCRG.com
Iowa City school board member resigns to pursue teaching career
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A member of the Iowa City Community School District’s board is leaving to pursue a different opportunity in education. Shawn Eyestone resigned his position on the school board at a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25. He cited a desire to pursue a career in teaching, which would require time he could no longer devote to the board. Eyestone’s term was set to expire in 2023.
Daily Iowan
Here’s what University of Iowa students think about President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
For University of Iowa fourth-year student Mikeala Hoover, President Joe Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan – which forgives up to $20,000 in debt for some borrowers – is not enough. “You should be forgiven for all student debt, not just $20,000 and not just for certain...
Daily Iowan
COVID-19 variance to continue researchers say, UI guidance to change
COVID-19 variants remain a concern to the University of Iowa officials and its researchers as students return for the most normal looking academic year since 2019. Stanley Perlman, UI professor of microbiology and immunology who has been studying coronavirus for 40 years, said it isn’t time for pandemic-thinking to end as variants still alter researchers’ understanding of how transmission works.
Iowa Football: Spencer Petras named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List
All eyes will be on Iowa starting quarterback Spencer Petras when the 2022 Hawkeyes season kicks off next weekend against South Dakota State. Ahead of next weekend's showdown, Petras has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list. Petras has been working with Brian Ferentz and new...
Daily Iowan
Ask the Author | Jean Thompson
Jean Thompson has published fifteen books over the span of her career. She is a recipient of the Guggenheim Fellowship, has won the Pushcart Prize, has been featured in publications like Best American Short Stories and The New Yorker, and was a National Book Award Finalist for Who Do You Love in 1999. Thompson received her undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign as well as an MFA from Bowling Green State University. Thompson visited Iowa City in July to read an excerpt from The Poet’s House, her most recent novel, to a crowd at Prairie Lights. Additionally, Thompson’s novel titled The Year We Left Home is largely set in Iowa and Iowa City.
KCRG.com
Dubuque Church renovating historic pipe organ
Cedar Rapids school board proposes one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. The Cedar Rapids School Board is proposing one of the biggest bond proposals in state history. Iowa school board votes to allow staff to carry guns in school. Updated: 51 minutes ago. The Spirit Lake School...
KCRG.com
Vehicle pursuit ends at edge of Cedar Rapids
Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit. Updated: 5 hours ago. Everyone who now sought funds from the Johnson County Direct Assistance Program...
KCJJ
Delay continues in case involving former ISU football player accused of assaulting UI basketball player Jordan Bohannon
Over a year after the incident, a trial date has still yet to be set in the case of a former Iowa State University football player accused of assaulting University of Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon. 30-year-old Nicholas Kron, currently of Nashville Tennessee, played defensive end for the Cyclones in...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids students, teachers, and parents talk first day back to school after cyberattack
The current and former governor of Florida will go head-to-head in the November election. Decorah man accused of killing father aims to push back trial. A Decorah man charged with killing his father now wants his trial pushed back. Russian invasion of Ukraine hit 6 month mark. Updated: 2 hours...
Iowa Gas Prices in Historic Drop, Why do They Still Stink?
Man, once upon a time gas was almost $5 a gallon in Iowa. Oooh, that was rough. There, that's a sentence I hope to one day tell my kids. Why? Because that would mean we never get there again. Right now, gas in eastern Iowa ranges from $3.15/gallon to the...
Daily Iowan
Art returns home as Stanley Museum of Art celebrates grand opening and festivities
With tall, dark walls, and a sleek glass entranceway that one can’t help but stare up at as they approach, the Stanley Museum of Art’s prominent, fresh design makes a point of itself on the corner of E. Burlington Street and S. Madison Street. The grassy space before...
Daily Iowan
Battling back: Jenny Cape’s return to Iowa soccer
Jenny Cape is back in an Iowa soccer jersey after 16 months away from the game. In spring 2021, Cape was diagnosed with aplastic anemia — a rare blood condition in which the bone marrow doesn’t produce an adequate number of blood cells — for the second time.
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
Iowa Native Goes From Walk On To Starter for the Hawkeyes
Quinn Schulte took a chance on himself when he was offered the opportunity to possibly play college football for his home state Iowa Hawkeyes. Normally, division 1 FBS teams will give full-ride scholarships to 85 players on the team. While these athletes will make up most of these football teams, they don't make up the entire team.
KCRG.com
Growing Cedar Rapids company has ‘to hire’ waitlist
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In most big box retail stores, you see tons of food and items on pallets. Terzo Industries in Cedar Rapids repairs and refurbishes those pallets. In this week’s Working Iowa, we take a closer look at a company that people are clamoring to work for.
superhits106.com
Change In Carbon Pipeline Route Draws 200+ To Public Hearing
A proposed change in a carbon pipeline route through Iowa drew more than 200 people to a public meeting in Manchester, Iowa. The Navigator pipeline would ship liquified carbon dioxide from a dozen Iowa ethanol plants to an Illinois storage facility. A Dubuque County Supervisor says the company has failed to give any safety information to emergency services in the area. In 2020, a carbon pipeline rupture in Mississippi prompted the evacuation of a small town. Liquefied carbon dioxide can cause nausea, headaches, mental confusion, and respiratory issues.
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
Daily Iowan
Featured Photos: Roll with it
Paul Waikel, 19, who has been skating for over ten years on and off, spent four hours at the Iowa City Skatepark in Terrell Mill Park practicing tricks and rolling around. During Waikel’s day of skating, Violet Bradley, Waikel’s partner, spoke about the time and determination Waikel spent skating.
