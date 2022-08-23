Jean Thompson has published fifteen books over the span of her career. She is a recipient of the Guggenheim Fellowship, has won the Pushcart Prize, has been featured in publications like Best American Short Stories and The New Yorker, and was a National Book Award Finalist for Who Do You Love in 1999. Thompson received her undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign as well as an MFA from Bowling Green State University. Thompson visited Iowa City in July to read an excerpt from The Poet’s House, her most recent novel, to a crowd at Prairie Lights. Additionally, Thompson’s novel titled The Year We Left Home is largely set in Iowa and Iowa City.

