Crews work quickly to mitigate chemical spill in Lodi
LODI – Authorities say no hazardous material got into the city's drainage system after a spill in Lodi Thursday morning. Lodi Fire says their crews responded to the 2300 block of Maggio Circle for a Hazmat situation. At the scene, crews discovered that a "mild corrosive cleaner" had spilled out of a machine. About 60-75 gallons of cleaner was spilled. First responders were able to mitigate the leak and environmental health workers took over. Officials say no product got into Lodi's drainage system.
A Cessna flew 18 hours from Merced to Honolulu. Here’s a look at the astounding flight.
Late last week, Valley residents, aviation geeks, and purveyors of the internet’s most peculiar content found themselves astounded by a simple screenshot from the tracking firm FlightAware. What did it show? A tiny Cessna 172 Skyhawk undertook an incredible 18 hour, five minute nonstop journey from Merced Regional Airport...
California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state. Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
"Welcome to Stockton" water tank
A truck passes by the 3.43 million-gallon "Welcome to Stockton" water tank off of I-5, seen while entering the city south from 8-Mile road. Logos featuring the Stockton Lightning, Thunder and the California Cougars are still visible from the front and side of the city's "Welcome to Stockton" water tank on Trinity Parkway near the Spanos neighborhood.
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Introducing the new owner of the Los Banos Enterprise
As of May 27, 2022, the Los Banos Enterprise is under the ownership of San Joaquin Valley native Michael Braa. Born in 1963 to parents who worked in the banking industry, Braa grew up in the smaller ag towns near Los Banos and attended schools were there were barely enough kids to fill a classroom. His Godparents owned a dairy farm where he spent some of his time.
Another Measure of California's Rising Costs
As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
100 years later, Argonaut Mine disaster remembered
JACKSON — A full schedule of memorial and living history events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the worst mining accident in California history and the subsequent 22-day rescue effort will be held in Jackson beginning Aug. 27. In August and September of 1922 the eyes of the country and...
'Vandalized and uprooted': Vandals allegedly target trees planted by community groups in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Plots of partly unearthed dirt and broken tree stakes dot the landscape at some south Stockton parks after vandals allegedly targeted growing trees planted by community groups and volunteers to help the historically disadvantaged community over the past year. In June of 2020, the city of...
Pizza Factory Drives West Coast Expansion with Signed Agreement in Modesto, CA
Iconic Pizzeria Welcomes Hospitality Entrepreneurs to Its Growing Family. August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // MODESTO, Cali. – Pizza Factory adds another location to its West Coast portfolio with a recent signed agreement to bring a new location to Modesto. Alex and Jasmin Stewart, two longtime fans of Pizza...
Crews respond as 3 cars catch fire in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department announced in a tweet. The incident happened on the 1700 block of De Marietta Avenue where two cars are fully involved. As of 4 p.m., the fire is extending to a third vehicle. No structures are […]
Twist in macabre Northern California case: Body in chair apparently left there by son
In a twist on an already strange case, a dead man believed to have been sitting for years in a Northern California home was apparently left there by his son, the Calaveras County sheriff’s office reported. The macabre discovery made headlines last week: A deputy who went to a...
Twain Harte Park Obtains 1.2 Million Dollar State Grant
Twain Harte, CA– In 2017, a resident of Twain Harte donated a 1-acre downtown parcel to Twain Harte Community Services District (THCSD). Work began on a project to transform that parcel into what would be known as Meadows Park. The final conceptual design was complete but funds were needed to complete the project.
Food pantries across Central Valley still struggling with increased demand
MODESTO – Central Valley food pantries already strained by the pandemic say they are still dealing with high demand.Second Harvest of the Greater Valley says it's seeing 35 percent more people across all eight counties it supports.Demand is still the same as the beginning of the pandemic, officials say.Case in point, Cal Fresh enrollments in Stanislaus County are on track to equal the peak from 2020.The Rock Church in Modesto says families are struggling with unemployment, housing costs and food and gas prices.
Serial killer who said he killed to ward off earthquakes dies at 75
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A California inmate who confessed to 13 murders — which he said he committed to prevent earthquakes — in the early 1970s has died in prison. Herbert William Mullin, 75, died Thursday at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton. According to California prison officials, his death appeared to be from natural causes.
Update: Vegetation Fire Near Mono Way and Tuolumne Road
Update at 4:55 p.m.: The fire, now called the Sullivan Fire, is located at two spots, one spot has been contained, and the second spot remains at a quarter of an acre with forward progress stopped. Original post at 4:45: p.m.: Sonora, CA– Air and ground resources are at the...
Millions of dollars worth of illegal marijuana plants seized in Calaveras County
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Marijuana plants exceeding $7.2 million in value were seized by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office in July, according to a press release. On July 12, the sheriff’s office said its marijuana enforcement unit served a search warrant for illegal cultivation in a property on Shalimar Drive near Milton Road in […]
Big rig vs. six-vehicle crash in Hollister results in three life-flighted
Big-rig versus seven-vehicle crash in Hollister, CA. The post Big rig vs. six-vehicle crash in Hollister results in three life-flighted appeared first on KION546.
Two people killed in Watsonville plane crash identified as Merced County residents
Two of the three people killed when two planes collided in midair over a Watsonville airport have been identified as Merced County residents, according to authorities. According to a Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office news release, 75-year-old Carl Kruppa and 67-year-old Nannette Plett-Kruppa, both of Winton, along with 32-year-old Stuart Camenson of Santa Cruz, were killed in the collision.
Avian flu found in Stanislaus County
If you needed another reason to not touch a dead bird, then the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency has one for you. It might be infected with avian flu. The health agency recently received confirmation that three birds in the county have tested positive for avian influenza A (H5N1). The virus is contagious among certain domesticated bird species and can be deadly to birds such as chickens, pheasants and turkeys, among other domestic fowl. The virus is often spread to domestic birds through interactions with wild birds.
