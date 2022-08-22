Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Daily Californian
Campus College of Letters and Science plans to limit high-demand majors
UC Berkeley’s College of Letters and Science will institute a change in policy, limiting students to enrollment in only one “high-demand” major starting fall 2023. The change will also mean freshman and transfer students in high-demand majors will be declared upon admittance and will not need to complete prerequisites prior to declaring.
SFAI is dead, but its students are still paying the price
When I left, my mental health spiraled. So did my life's course.
KTVU FOX 2
UC expert analyzes President Biden's proposed student loan relief efforts
BERKELEY, Calif. - Millions of Americans with student loan debt could get relief, as President Biden is reportedly poised Wednesday to announce an extension of the grace period for student loan repayments until January and as much as $10,000 in forgiven student loan debt for some borrowers. Biden's decision has...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley Freshman Move-In 2022
It’s move-in day at UC Berkeley! The 2022-2023 school year kicked off with freshmen and transfer move-in with new students driving and flying in from all over the country and the world. We went out to ask the incoming students and their parents how they felt about the move-in process. Watch to find out some of the things the new students are most looking forward to in their new homes.
sfarchdiocese.org
A Letter to the Faithful from Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone
Dear Faithful of the Archdiocese of San Francisco,. As you likely know, we are at a critical moment right now in the history of California: voters this November will be asked whether or not they support the “right” to abortion for all nine months, without any restrictions or limitations, being written into our state constitution. It is indeed a very disturbing indication of the state of our current political climate that such a question will be asked in the form of Proposition 1 on the November 8 ballot.
Vietnamese voters could sway San Jose mayor’s race
The two candidates running for San Jose mayor are clamoring for support from the city’s vast Vietnamese population—a longtime formidable voting bloc. San Jose boasts the largest Vietnamese American population in the nation. With nearly 180,000 residents, the community accounts for roughly 10% of the city’s electorate. General elections in San Jose typically see 50% voter... The post Vietnamese voters could sway San Jose mayor’s race appeared first on San José Spotlight.
White People Are Big Mad About Off-Campus Housing For UC Berkeley Students Of Color
The University of California, Berkeley students of color created an off-campus space for themselves to “avoid white violence.” Right wingers are shedding white tears. The post White People Are Big Mad About Off-Campus Housing For UC Berkeley Students Of Color appeared first on NewsOne.
kiiky.com
Golden Gate University: Acceptance Rate, Admission, Programs, Tuition, Ranking, Scholarships
If you want to study in an environment that is home to many technology companies like Google, Apple, Amazon, Uber, Salesforce, then attend Golden Gate University. Actually, these reputable companies are located just a few blocks away from GGU campus. GGU has one of the best law schools in the...
KTVU FOX 2
SF supervisor candidate who referred to journalist as NAZI, denies voter fraud allegations
SAN FRANCISCO - A candidate for San Francisco supervisor who referred to a Jewish journalist as a "NAZI," spoke out Wednesday evening, disputing allegations of voter fraud. Leanna Louie is both under fire and under investigation. With her attorney present, she spoke with KTVU in a one-on-one interview at her...
San Francisco teachers demand pay raise, district fill 200 vacant jobs
The United Educators of San Francisco says many teachers are not paid enough to live in the city, and staffing shortages are leading to burnouts.
Census study finds several segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods
A report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 11 of the region’s census tracts are segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income to identify areas of high segregation for low-income Latino, Black and AAPI residents and for high-income white residents.
KTVU FOX 2
California author shares moving account of reunion with teacher credited for changing his life
DAVIS, Calif. - A Northern California author and Stanford writing fellow has shared a moving story about a long-awaited reunion, long-held gratitude and how one caring teacher can change the path of a child’s life forever. Last week, writer Jamil Jan Kochai tweeted a photo of himself standing next...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Allyssa Victory Demands Oakland Put Her On Oakland Mayoral Ballot, Filed Complaint
Here’s the Zennie62 vlog report, followed by my interview with Ms. Victory, an exclusive to Zennie62Media. Oakland News Now Blog – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNowBlog.com is the original blog post for this content. Here’s the livestream interview:. Allyssa Victory Demands Oakland Put Her On Oakland Mayoral...
Voting history of Hamasaki, Jenkins, lead to questions in DA's race
John Hamasaki is asking voters to do something he hasn't in two years: cast a ballot in a San Francisco election. Despite being a vocal critic of the recall movement that ultimately ousted former District Attorney Chesa Boudin in June, progressive candidate Hamasaki did not vote in the recall election. Brooke Jenkins, a recall leader and the interim District Attorney appointed to replace Boudin, has voted in every election since...
rwcpulse.com
As the Redwood City School District struggles to retain teachers, Roosevelt drops the school’s sixth grade
Would-be sixth graders at Roosevelt School returned to the classroom Wednesday, taking on not just the start of their middle school careers but an even bigger change: a new campus. Earlier this year, increasingly dire staffing shortages forced administrators within the Redwood City School District to make the decision to...
Major figure in SF government bribery case to be sentenced; new info uncovered from court documents
Prosecutors say former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru's corruption unfolded more damage to the public's trust in government. Ahead of the sentencing, we're getting a clear picture of just how the scheme worked -- how much money and how many people were involved.
NBC Bay Area
New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area
A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
msn.com
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
San Francisco nabs $73.4 million in state Homekey funds for supportive housing
Governor Gavin Newsom today announced San Francisco will receive $73.4 million through the statewide Project Homekey program which aims to expand housing for the homeless across the state. The multi-million-dollar award will go toward purchasing and operating two properties in San Francisco that will add about 250 units of permanent supportive housing to the city’s inventory. It includes The City's first-ever building dedicated to families experiencing homelessness. Of the total...
KTVU FOX 2
Castro shops won't pay taxes unless San Francisco addresses crime and homelessness
SAN FRANCISCO - The Castro Merchants Association sent a letter to San Francisco city officials saying they plan to stop paying taxes if The City doesn't do more to address burglaries, vandalism, people with behavioral health problems and unhoused people camping on the sidewalks in front of businesses and residences.
