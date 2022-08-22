ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Californian

Campus College of Letters and Science plans to limit high-demand majors

UC Berkeley’s College of Letters and Science will institute a change in policy, limiting students to enrollment in only one “high-demand” major starting fall 2023. The change will also mean freshman and transfer students in high-demand majors will be declared upon admittance and will not need to complete prerequisites prior to declaring.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

UC expert analyzes President Biden's proposed student loan relief efforts

BERKELEY, Calif. - Millions of Americans with student loan debt could get relief, as President Biden is reportedly poised Wednesday to announce an extension of the grace period for student loan repayments until January and as much as $10,000 in forgiven student loan debt for some borrowers. Biden's decision has...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

UC Berkeley Freshman Move-In 2022

It’s move-in day at UC Berkeley! The 2022-2023 school year kicked off with freshmen and transfer move-in with new students driving and flying in from all over the country and the world. We went out to ask the incoming students and their parents how they felt about the move-in process. Watch to find out some of the things the new students are most looking forward to in their new homes.
BERKELEY, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Education
San Francisco, CA
Education
sfarchdiocese.org

A Letter to the Faithful from Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone

Dear Faithful of the Archdiocese of San Francisco,. As you likely know, we are at a critical moment right now in the history of California: voters this November will be asked whether or not they support the “right” to abortion for all nine months, without any restrictions or limitations, being written into our state constitution. It is indeed a very disturbing indication of the state of our current political climate that such a question will be asked in the form of Proposition 1 on the November 8 ballot.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Vietnamese voters could sway San Jose mayor’s race

The two candidates running for San Jose mayor are clamoring for support from the city’s vast Vietnamese population—a longtime formidable voting bloc. San Jose boasts the largest Vietnamese American population in the nation. With nearly 180,000 residents, the community accounts for roughly 10% of the city’s electorate. General elections in San Jose typically see 50% voter... The post Vietnamese voters could sway San Jose mayor’s race appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Census study finds several segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods

A report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 11 of the region’s census tracts are segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income to identify areas of high segregation for low-income Latino, Black and AAPI residents and for high-income white residents.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Voting history of Hamasaki, Jenkins, lead to questions in DA's race

John Hamasaki is asking voters to do something he hasn't in two years: cast a ballot in a San Francisco election. Despite being a vocal critic of the recall movement that ultimately ousted former District Attorney Chesa Boudin in June, progressive candidate Hamasaki did not vote in the recall election. Brooke Jenkins, a recall leader and the interim District Attorney appointed to replace Boudin, has voted in every election since...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area

A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco nabs $73.4 million in state Homekey funds for supportive housing

Governor Gavin Newsom today announced San Francisco will receive $73.4 million through the statewide Project Homekey program which aims to expand housing for the homeless across the state. The multi-million-dollar award will go toward purchasing and operating two properties in San Francisco that will add about 250 units of permanent supportive housing to the city’s inventory. It includes The City's first-ever building dedicated to families experiencing homelessness. Of the total...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

