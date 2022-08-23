Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Chabad prepares to open in Chagrin Falls
Rabbi Shneur and Simi Itzinger are preparing to open a Chabad in Chagrin Falls. The couple are from the New York City area and were appointed under the auspices of Rabbi Leibel Alevsky, executive director of Chabad of Cleveland. Simi Itzinger’s maiden name is Greenberg and she is originally from Solon.
Cleveland Garlic Festival returns to Shaker Square this weekend: How to get tickets
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 26, 2016. The annual Cleveland Garlic Festival is returning to Shaker Square this weekend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Northeast...
Lakewood's Tost Sandwich Cafe to Add Locations in Ohio City and Tremont
The European-style deli, café and market opened in Lakewood in 2021
thelandcle.org
For one Hough resident’s birthday, an annual celebration of community
Louis McCoy has spent close to 75 years living, volunteering, and working in the Hough community. So maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise that his “Hough Reunion Gathering” brings approximately 200 of his childhood friends and their families to celebrate his beloved Hough community – and McCoy’s birthday – each July.
newsnet5
CLE Tiki Barge expands operations in third season, brings island flavor to the 'Land
CLEVELAND — From land--to water-- a local Cleveland business is expanding its unique venture all while giving residents the feeling of being in the tropics but staying right here in the Land. "CLE Tiki Barge" just added a third barge in its third season of operation. Midpark High School...
Mayfield Heights native goes darker in his latest novel, ‘Break’
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Following the success of his 2020 debut young adult novel “Mind Riot,” Mayfield Heights native, author, California-based psychotherapist and former Cleveland rock singer Ken Bagnis decided to go deeper and darker in his sophomore effort. “Break” will be released Aug. 30 by REUTS Publications....
Parma names Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse and community center architect
PARMA, Ohio -- Just like its greens, the new Ridgewood Golf Course project involving the construction of a $9 million clubhouse/community center is coming together fast. City Council this week approved John Patrick Picard Architect to oversee the project. The Request for Proposals (RFP) process also included submissions by Perspectus Architecture, CBLH Design and Bowen and Associates.
The Village Butcher takes top prize as best sub shop in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio --- The Village Butcher and Salumeria handily beat out nine other finalists to win the top prize in Cleveland.com’s Best Sub Sandwich in Greater Cleveland contest. The Mayfield Village business received more than a quarter of the 6,000 votes cast. The Village Butcher is the brainchild of...
Ready Pet GO!: Senior citizens in Strongsville get 'puppy love' with visit from Berea Animal Rescue
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — At Cardinal Court Assisted Living in Strongsville, residents can be found enjoying each other's company, reading, and most recently, falling in puppy love. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. A visit from...
Making ‘The Cut’ -- Cleveland Heights acquires beauty school for Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its purchase of The Cut Beauty School last week, the city now owns two vacant properties that go into the mix for the $52 million Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook development. City Council authorized the $765,000 purchase of the old beauty school at 13234-38 Cedar Road Aug. 15 --...
Work continues on Brooklyn’s $26.4 million City Center
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Nearly a year after Brooklyn officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new City Center project on Memphis Avenue, work continues on the $26.4 million city hall/police station. “We’re supposed to be complete by December and probably move in January,” Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “Also,...
All aboard! Tickets coming soon for North Pole Adventure
It's not even Fall yet, but you may want to mark your calendars now for a North Pole Adventure.
cleveland19.com
Parma resumes use of photo enforcement cameras in school zones as children return to class
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Police Department said officers will begin issuing warnings this week for traffic violations that are caught on the city’s photo enforcement cameras. On Tuesday, the department said the traffic enforcement cameras were put into operation again now that Parma children have returned to...
Rocky River pastry chef Ann LoParo restarts baking classes post-pandemic
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Some businesses collapsed during the pandemic, but not Rocky River pastry chef Ann LoParo’s Signature Sweets. That is not to say she had an easy time of it, though. LoParo is bringing back her baking classes, which she now conducts in person as well as...
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad to resume North Pole Adventure excursions; Tickets on sale Sept. 7
PENINSULA, Ohio – The North Pole Adventure is back for the 2022 holiday season at the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. The popular excursion takes passengers from both the Akron and Independence Rockside stations on a 90-minute journey to the “North Pole.” On the journey, passengers can enjoy hot cocoa, cookies and festivities. The ride also features an opportunity for children to write a letter to Santa and, once at the North Pole, they can deliver their letters to the North Pole’s Postmaster. On the return trip, Santa will take a break from his busy schedule to visit with passengers.
cityofmentor.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Mentor Community Recreation Center Auction
Notice is hereby given that the City of Mentor will hold a public auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mentor Community Recreation Center, 8600 Heisley Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Excess surplus city property offered to be sold “as is”, include: commercial fitness equipment, furniture and...
8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
Get a Load of Adam Driver in Teaser Trailer for Netflix Movie White Noise, Filmed in Cleveland
The teaser trailer for the Netflix movie White Noise just dropped on YouTube. Adapted from the 1985 Don DeLillo novel of the same name and directed by Noah Baumbach, the hotly anticipated movie was filmed in Northeast Ohio last year. Filming took place in locations across the region, from Wellington in Lorain County, to Hiram College in Hiram, to Cleveland Heights, to Canton. Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, the movie follows a midwestern college professor of Hitler Studies and his family, who are evacuated from their town after a train accident unleashes an airborne toxic event. The film version was initially rumored to be titled Wheat Germ, but has retained the name of the novel for distribution. Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith and Alessandro Nivola round out Baumbach's ensemble cast.
northeastohioparent.com
Kayembe Update From Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
It’s been a busy summer for Kayembe, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo‘s baby gorilla! At almost 10 months old and weighing in at a little over 16 pounds, he’s becoming more independent and showing interest in solid foods. Watch this video for an adorable update on his growth and development.
case.edu
Check out One to One Fitness Center for free or at a discounted rate
Sept. 5–11 Everyone, including the public, can access One to One Fitness Center for $5. Those who participate in the guest weeks will have access to cardio equipment, two full machine weight circuits, a dedicated free weight room, functional training areas, and locker room amenities, including towels, lockers, sauna, and more. In-person group exercise classes are included if space is available. Validated parking is available in Lot 53.
