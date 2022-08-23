ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Chabad prepares to open in Chagrin Falls

Rabbi Shneur and Simi Itzinger are preparing to open a Chabad in Chagrin Falls. The couple are from the New York City area and were appointed under the auspices of Rabbi Leibel Alevsky, executive director of Chabad of Cleveland. Simi Itzinger’s maiden name is Greenberg and she is originally from Solon.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
thelandcle.org

For one Hough resident’s birthday, an annual celebration of community

Louis McCoy has spent close to 75 years living, volunteering, and working in the Hough community. So maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise that his “Hough Reunion Gathering” brings approximately 200 of his childhood friends and their families to celebrate his beloved Hough community – and McCoy’s birthday – each July.
CLEVELAND, OH
Parma, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma names Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse and community center architect

PARMA, Ohio -- Just like its greens, the new Ridgewood Golf Course project involving the construction of a $9 million clubhouse/community center is coming together fast. City Council this week approved John Patrick Picard Architect to oversee the project. The Request for Proposals (RFP) process also included submissions by Perspectus Architecture, CBLH Design and Bowen and Associates.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Work continues on Brooklyn’s $26.4 million City Center

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Nearly a year after Brooklyn officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new City Center project on Memphis Avenue, work continues on the $26.4 million city hall/police station. “We’re supposed to be complete by December and probably move in January,” Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “Also,...
BROOKLYN, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad to resume North Pole Adventure excursions; Tickets on sale Sept. 7

PENINSULA, Ohio – The North Pole Adventure is back for the 2022 holiday season at the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. The popular excursion takes passengers from both the Akron and Independence Rockside stations on a 90-minute journey to the “North Pole.” On the journey, passengers can enjoy hot cocoa, cookies and festivities. The ride also features an opportunity for children to write a letter to Santa and, once at the North Pole, they can deliver their letters to the North Pole’s Postmaster. On the return trip, Santa will take a break from his busy schedule to visit with passengers.
AKRON, OH
cityofmentor.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Mentor Community Recreation Center Auction

Notice is hereby given that the City of Mentor will hold a public auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mentor Community Recreation Center, 8600 Heisley Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Excess surplus city property offered to be sold “as is”, include: commercial fitness equipment, furniture and...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

Get a Load of Adam Driver in Teaser Trailer for Netflix Movie White Noise, Filmed in Cleveland

The teaser trailer for the Netflix movie White Noise just dropped on YouTube. Adapted from the 1985 Don DeLillo novel of the same name and directed by Noah Baumbach, the hotly anticipated movie was filmed in Northeast Ohio last year. Filming took place in locations across the region, from Wellington in Lorain County, to Hiram College in Hiram, to Cleveland Heights, to Canton. Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, the movie follows a midwestern college professor of Hitler Studies and his family, who are evacuated from their town after a train accident unleashes an airborne toxic event. The film version was initially rumored to be titled Wheat Germ, but has retained the name of the novel for distribution.  Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith and Alessandro Nivola round out Baumbach's ensemble cast.
CLEVELAND, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Kayembe Update From Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

It’s been a busy summer for Kayembe, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo‘s baby gorilla! At almost 10 months old and weighing in at a little over 16 pounds, he’s becoming more independent and showing interest in solid foods. Watch this video for an adorable update on his growth and development.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Check out One to One Fitness Center for free or at a discounted rate

Sept. 5–11 Everyone, including the public, can access One to One Fitness Center for $5. Those who participate in the guest weeks will have access to cardio equipment, two full machine weight circuits, a dedicated free weight room, functional training areas, and locker room amenities, including towels, lockers, sauna, and more. In-person group exercise classes are included if space is available. Validated parking is available in Lot 53.
CLEVELAND, OH

