ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah Endangered Missing Advisory canceled

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Shosi_0hRHmycS00

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Public Safety issued an "Endangered Missing Advisory" Monday evening but canceled it just minutes later.

Details were extremely limited, but authorities called the case a "possible abduction." It was not stated what happened leading up to the alert, nor why it was canceled.

The advisory provided physical descriptions of the two people involved and information about the car they may be traveling in. However, no photos, names, exact ages, location, or information about the circumstances surrounding the case were included.

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Utah man on probation has been missing since July 8; authorities asking for help

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 52-year-old man who was last seen on July 8. Officials with the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said Marty Justice was on probation with Adult Parole and Probation and had an ankle monitor at the time of his disappearance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC4

Above average warmth with more storm potential

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or Happy Friday Eve, Utah! We’re coming off an active day yesterday and we’ll see more showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, but it does come with some changes. In northern Utah, the chance for wet weather won’t run as high compared to yesterday thanks to more of a […]
UTAH STATE
eastidahonews.com

Wife makes emotional plea for help to find missing father with east Idaho ties

IDAHO FALLS — A family is desperate for answers after a father of four with eastern Idaho ties disappeared earlier this week. Lance Rubio, 35, was last seen Monday in the 2300 block of North Sand Hills Court in Casa Grande, Arizona. The Casa Grande Police Department says Rubio may need medical assistance and could be driving a charcoal gray 2015 Ford Fusion with Idaho license plate 1B-3327U.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Dangerous local fugitive captured in Utah

UPDATE Justin Wayne Gould has been apprehended in Utah with the assistance of the Tooele City Police. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies had been working with tips and information received from East Idaho Crime Stoppers and interviewing known associates of Mr. Gould, ultimately helping to locate him in Tooele and placing him under arrest on a Bonneville County Felony Warrant for Escape. Deputies are continuing to investigate Mr. Gould’s activities since failing to return to the Bonneville County Jail from a court ordered release last Friday...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
ABC4

Gov. Cox issues State of Emergency for Southern Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox issued a State of Emergency for Moab and other Southern Utah towns on August 23.  The Governor’s office reports that Emergency Order 2022-5 goes into effect immediately and will stay in effect for 30 days.  Representatives say that the declaration is a response to the recent surge in flooding […]
MOAB, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Family speaks after Utah boy is pulled from sunken truck

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A kid who loves his family and all things boys — that’s how 9-year-old Paxton’s family described him.  “He loves the outdoors, he loves riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers and going fishing and anything to get dirty, he’s just a boy,” said Kelley Carpenter, Paxton’s aunt. Paxton is now fighting […]
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Idaho inmate arrested in Tooele for failing to reappear after court-ordered release

TOOELE, Utah — An Idaho inmate was arrested in Tooele on Sunday night because he failed to return to a local jail after being granted a temporary release. Authorities said the Idaho inmate, Justin Wayne Gould was initially being held in the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on pending charges of attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and multiple violations of a no-contact order.
TOOELE, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy