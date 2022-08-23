Read full article on original website
Related
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Embattled Irvine Mayor Faces Tough Re-Election Campaign
When Khan first ran for Mayor in 2020, the local Irvine Democratic club enthusiastically supported her candidacy with many of the club’s members volunteering their time and donating funds to help Khan. Less than two years later, the same Irvine Democratic activists are refusing to support Khan for re-election...
Veterans Cemetery Bill Clears CA Legislature, Reaching Governor’s Desk After Tense Debate
A veterans cemetery in Orange County is one step closer today after state legislators approved legislation that would provide a final resting place for area veterans who for many years have had to drive hours outside county lines to be buried in a veterans cemetery. The issue that’s reverberated through...
foxla.com
Gavin Newsom on donating $100K to Ron DeSantis' opponent: 'I like Charlie Crist and I don't like bullies'
LOS ANGELES - The Gubernatorial feud between California's Gavin Newsom and Florida's Ron DeSantis continues. The latest came from Newsom revealing he had donated $100,000 to DeSantis' opponent and former Florida Governor Charlie Crist. Newsom explained in his Los Angeles visit that he prefers Crist and doesn't support politicians who "demean people."
Washington Examiner
Businesses bite back: Newsom’s COVID mandates suffer triple court defeats
California courts dealt a blow this month against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 mandates, which forced businesses to close and cleaned out churches for more than a year. It’s been two years since Newsom locked down America’s leading economic powerhouse with a strict disaster declaration that slowed commerce and prompted a pandemic exodus. A trio of rulings show that businesses are starting to see justice in the courts for alleged misery they say was unjustly imposed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Campaign to Re-Elect Sheriff Villanueva Responds to Shortcomings of Recent UC Berkeley/LA Times Poll
While we are aware of the latest poll by UC Berkeley and the Los Angeles Times, the Sheriff remains laser focused on protecting our families and local businesses which has been his top priority the last four years. What the poll does not highlight is that Sheriff Villanueva has been...
oc-breeze.com
Supervisor Katrina Foley responds to California Coastal Commission Notice of Violation of the Coastal Act in the Upper Newport Bay
Orange Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement in response to the California Coastal Commission’s Notice of Violation of the California Coastal Act regarding the privatization of public land in the Upper Newport Bay and the County’s response to the Grand Jury. This letter follows a comprehensive report by the Orange County Grand Jury that investigates the history of this property and the fence prohibiting the public from accessing public land.
hbsdealer.com
A big day at Ganahl Lumber
The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
Los Angeles Council members propose citywide Office of Unarmed Response
Los Angeles could soon have an Office of Unarmed Response and Safety to streamline efforts to respond to non-violent situations with a services-led approach rather than armed police officers, under a motion introduced Wednesday by seven council members. The effort, led by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, would build on previous council...
sanclementetimes.com
Supervisors Respond to Grand Jury Findings on County’s Approach to Homelessness
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
San Juan Capistrano Set To Cancel Two City Council Elections Due To Lack of Candidates
Two of the three seats up for grabs on the San Juan Capistrano likely won’t make it to the ballot this year because no challengers tried to run for them. The only candidates who qualified for the ballot were Troy Bourne and John Taylor-the current councilmembers for Districts 2 and 4, respectively.
PLANetizen
Two L.A. County Cities Approved Rent Control in August
Bell Gardens, a city of almost 42,000 residents located in Los Angeles County to the southeast of Downtown Los Angeles, this week voted to enact rent control. According to an article by David Wagner for LAist, the Bell Gardens City Council “unanimously voted to advance a rent control plan that limits annual increases to no more than 4%.”
State bill to increase oil well abandonment funds for Long Beach is on its way to Newsom’s desk
The state will have to pay $976 million toward oil well abandonment in Long Beach, but its fund is currently capped at $300 million. The post State bill to increase oil well abandonment funds for Long Beach is on its way to Newsom’s desk appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Armony: Orange County, We Need to Talk
Antisemitism, the hatred of, and bigotry toward Jews, is at historically high levels here at home, across the nation, and around the world. In its 2020 Hate Crime Report, Orange County Human Relations recorded a continued spike in antisemitic incidents over the past six years, mirroring a national trend cited by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the FBI.
‘Brutal setback’ Bay Area leaders react to Gov. Newsom rejecting legal injection sites
CORRECTION: Matt Haney is now a state Assemblyman, not a city supervisor. (Aug. 23) SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Monday which would have allowed “safe consumption sites” for illegal drugs in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles. The bill was authored by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who called […]
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
biztoc.com
Californian agency names celebrities on water waste list to highlight drought crisis
Celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone have been served with notices for exceeding their monthly water budgets at least four times, according to officials in California. Driving the news: They're among more than 1,600 people who have exceeded their water budgets by 150% as the...
SF billboard warns Californians not to move to Texas by highlighting state's weak gun laws
"The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde." A controversial billboard has popped up in San Francisco discouraging Californians from moving to Texas by referencing the Uvalde shooting and state's lax gun laws.
New Condos in Laguna Niguel Near 1998 Landslide Triggers Hard Debate Over the Hills
Laguna Niguel residents are asking tough questions about plans for 22 new condos at the base of the hill where a previous landslide in 1998 took out nearly a dozen homes, despite developer and city assurances that geotechnical studies point to stable slopes. On Tuesday night, local planning commissioners are...
californiaglobe.com
‘Don’t Move to Texas’ Billboards in SF, LA Draw Continued Controversy
Controversy over billboards placed in San Francisco and Los Angeles urging people not to move to Texas continued this week, with the billboards adding to the growing clash between California and Texas. Last week, billboards featuring the words “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde” went up in Los Angeles and...
kcrw.com
Do safe injection sites save lives or encourage illegal activity?
Safe injection sites are where people struggling with addiction can use drugs in a controlled environment. Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed legislation that would’ve allowed Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Oakland to open these places. It’s the second time such a bill has failed to get the governor’s signature. These types of safe injection sites have been tried in Vancouver, New York, and other places. How effective are they?
Comments / 4