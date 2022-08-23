ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

All Norfolk community centers closed through Saturday for training, maintenance

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - All Norfolk community centers are closed for the week.

According to the City of Norfolk, due to staff in-service training and building maintenance, all of the city's community centers will be closed through Saturday, August 27.

Facilities will reopen on Monday, August 29.

They say in the meantime, the community can enjoy the numerous outdoor parks, beaches, bike trails, and playgrounds.

To see a list of recreational facilities, click here.

