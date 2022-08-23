good and don't stop we deal with 1000s a day so they r a sanctuary city so shut up and deal with it just remember you asked for it and now you want to wine
I really can’t love what Gov. Abbott is doing . Seriously , good for him . If more Cities experience the southern border crisis first hand maybe some thing will be done . Really , we already have perfectly good immigration and asylum seeking laws . We just need to enforce them .
Perfect, NYC has always boasted and bragged about being a "sanctuary city", offering all kinds of free s--t, well now would be a perfect time to prove it, brilliant move Gov Abbott, my Gov.
Related
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas
Arizona mayor on migrant surge: If DC needs National Guard, imagine what's happening in small border towns
Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'
Texas rancher moves family to Louisiana after migrant incidents, says Biden has 'destabilized the border'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Panicked migrant onboard bus heading to NYC from Texas called 911 where he said he and other passengers were 'being held against their will' and being forced to go to the Big Apple
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise
No funerals, no family, no flowers: Texas is being overwhelmed by migrant deaths
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in Texas
Disgraced Andrew Cuomo Resurfaces In The Hamptons While Assisting Motorist With Stalled Corvette
DeSantis comes to rescue an embattled Nuñez. Busing migrants to Delaware not all that urgent, it seems | Editorial
Tennessee McDonald’s employee calls police after migrants begin panhandling during stop on way to East Coast
Should New York give migrants free luxury hotel rooms? Americans weigh in
Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report
Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report
These billionaires are backing Beto for Texas Gov.
Ex-Governor Thinks Abbott Created One of the Most Brilliant Political Strategies
Jones rips lawmakers over border crisis: They were all about compassion until they were on their lawns
American Airlines accidentally sends 12-year-old unaccompanied minor to the wrong state
'I'm alone': These asylum seekers find themselves on the street as they await immigration hearings
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 134