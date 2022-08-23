Read full article on original website
Trump's initially 'upbeat' mood about the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid turned dark when GOP support began to wane, report says
Trump was initially "upbeat" about the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid as he believed it would benefit him, per The Washington Post. GOP support began to wane following reports that Trump might have taken classified documents about nuclear weapons. In response, Trump's formerly buoyant mood has at times turned dark, the report...
Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’
Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
A Democratic congressman says Liz Cheney potentially running as an independent presidential candidate in 2024 could 'inadvertently help Trump more than hurt him'
Rep. Brendan Boyle told The Hill he admired Cheney, but said a potential WH bid could boost Trump. "She's sacrificed her congressional career to stand up to Trump," Boyle said of his GOP colleague. But he said a 2024 Cheney bid could "help Trump more than hurt him" if she...
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Lisa Murkowski ‘Disturbed’ By McConnell-Trump Coordination
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) says she was “disturbed” by Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) coordination with President Donald Trump on impeachment proceedings.
Mick Mulvaney thinks Trump is the only Republican who would lose to a Democrat in the 2024 election: 'I hope he doesn't run'
Mick Mulvaney said he hopes Donald Trump does not run for presidential reelection in 2024. He said said he thinks Trump is the only Republican who would lose to a Democrat in 2024. "We can have all the policies without the baggage, so I hope he doesn't run," Mulvaney said.
Democrats Beat Republicans for Control of Congress in 4 Polls in Past Week
Analysts generally predict that the GOP will win big in the November midterm, but recent polls suggest more voters want Democrats to control Congress.
Adam Kinzinger says Liz Cheney's election loss shows the rise of a new GOP generation in Congress who believe Trump's election lies
Adam Kinzinger warned of a "next generation" of GOP lawmakers who believe Trump's election lies. He said Liz Cheney's primary loss showed that this group was increasing its presence in Congress. Cheney lost the Wyoming primary on Tuesday to Harriet Hageman, a Trump-backed lawyer. GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said on...
Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!
Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
Former prosecutors mock Trump's attorneys and say they may need to hire their own lawyers amid continued Mar-a-Lago fallout
Legal experts panned Trump's lawyers as they continue grappling with fallout from the Mar-a-Lago raid. One former prosecutor said they're "either completely incompetent or out of their depth." Experts also mocked the Trump team's latest lawsuit as a "crazy document" and a PR stunt. Legal experts and former prosecutors are...
Fox News host wonders aloud whether Trump could have tried to sell highly classified material to the Russians or Saudis
A Fox News host asked whether Trump tried to sell the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Eric Shawn wondered whether Trump tried to "sell or share" files "to the Russians" or "the Saudis." Shawn's speculation came amid Trump's growing ire against Fox News programs like "Fox & Friends." A Fox...
Lisa Boothe: Cheney, McConnell hate Trump because he 'transformed the Republican Party'
The panelists on the "Big Sunday Show" discussed Rep. Liz Cheney's, R-Wyo., landslide primary defeat last Tuesday, her contempt for former President Trump, and her future political aspirations. "She lost by almost 40 points, I don't understand how her name is being mentioned with any sort of seriousness for 2024...
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
Kyrsten Sinema reportedly wants to block Democrats from narrowing the carried interest loophole benefiting rich investors
Obama and Trump both tried and failed to close the carried interest loophole. Biden's big bill hangs in the balance with Sinema still undecided.
Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents
Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
Third House Republican Who Voted to Impeach President Trump Loses Primary Race
Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, 43, who voted in favor of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment, conceded in her congressional primary race Tuesday night after a Trump-backed challenger overtook her in the polls. Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role...
A shocked John Kelly told Trump 'those are the heroes' after the president said having wounded veterans in a military parade 'doesn't look good,' book reveals
Kelly told Trump wounded vets "are the heroes," after Trump wanted to leave them out of a military parade. According to an excerpt from an upcoming book, Kelly was shocked by Trump's request. "I don't want them. It doesn't look good for me," Trump said of including the wounded veterans.
‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King
“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
'I think he'll get indicted': Legal insiders warn that Trump could soon face criminal charges he can't talk his way out of
"He should be worried about all these investigations," one person said. "I think he's a target of all of them and I think he'll get indicted."
