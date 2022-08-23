Read full article on original website
Democratic group plots to flip state legislative seats this cycle
As Republicans across the country work to take back the House of Representatives, some Democrats are focusing their efforts elsewhere — on flipping the statehouse. One Democratic group, Forward Majority, is sending funding and resources to legislative races in three states that could be crucial to deciding the presidential election in 2024: Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
In Arizona, Blake Masters backtracks on abortion and scrubs his campaign website
Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters softened his tone and scrubbed his website's policy page of tough abortion restrictions Thursday as his party reels from the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade. In an ad posted to Twitter on Thursday, Masters sought to portray his opponent, Democratic Sen. Mark...
Mondaire Jones, one of the first gay Black men in Congress, trails in House race
Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., who made history in 2020 as one of the first gay Black men elected to serve in Congress, has seen his hopes for re-election fade as he trails two rivals in his crowded primary. Jones has served the 17th Congressional District, but Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney,...
ACLU sues over Arizona law limiting recording of police activity
Arizona signed a law in July that makes it a crime to record law enforcement activity within eight feet with few exceptions. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports on how the law is now being challenged by the ACLU along with other media organizations who have filed a lawsuit arguing that infringes on First Amendment rights. Aug. 26, 2022.
NBC News
O'Rourke launches Texas ad campaign as Gov. Abbott spends millions
Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor in Texas, launched his first TV ads of the campaign on Thursday. One ad attacks Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over the six-week abortion ban he signed into law last year. Multiple women appear in the ad to narrate, telling viewers, "Women all across Texas are no longer free to make decisions about our own body, no longer free to choose if a pregnancy is right for us or our families, not even in cases of rape or incest."
Ohio board OK’s language for two constitutional amendments for Nov. 8 election, as opponents consider legal challenges
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Ballot Board approved language for two issues that voters are expected to decide on Nov. 8. Issue 1 will ask voters whether they want to require courts to consider public safety when setting monetary bail. Issue 2 would bar non-citizens from voting in state...
Prosecutor in Georgia election probe seeks testimony from Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell and other Trump allies
An investigation in Georgia focusing on possible interference in the 2020 presidential election is turning its attention to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and attorney Sidney Powell in a sign that the criminal probe is widening to include some of former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Fulton...
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
Oklahoma executes a man despite the state parole board urging that his life be spared
McALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
Performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison in Texas after the state's trigger law, which has only narrow exceptions to save the life of a pregnant patient, went into effect Thursday.
whee.net
Doctors refusing potentially life-saving abortion treatment over legal fears, Indiana doctor says
(NEW YORK) — Indiana’s new abortion law will go into effect on Sept. 15, which would ban abortion in nearly all cases with limited exceptions including rape and incest. Indiana was the first state to pass new legislation restricting reproductive rights after Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24.
Texas, Tennessee, and Idaho enacting stricter abortion laws
Some states are triggering even stricter laws on abortion, following the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Tennessee is going from a ban around six weeks to a near total ban beginning at conception. In Texas, it is now a felony to provide or attempt abortion after fertilization, with the exception of saving the life of the mother. Aug. 25, 2022.
Kansas recount confirms abortion rights victory
OLATHE, Kan. — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request of...
CA Gov. Newsom vetoes bill that would have supported safe injection sites
California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have allowed safe drug injection sites to open in three cities across the state. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on the controversial experiment which would allow people to use illegal drugs in a supervised manner. Aug. 24, 2022.
3 who ran yoga network that was accused of being cult-like are arrested in tax fraud case
Three leaders of a multimillion dollar international yoga network that promoted itself as “Yoga to the People” before closing down amid published reports that it operated like a cult were arrested Wednesday in Washington State for failing to pay federal taxes while they lived lavishly, authorities in New York announced.
Alex Jones' lawyer invokes right against self-incrimination during Sandy Hook hearing
WATERBURY, Conn. — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones invoked his right against self-incrimination Thursday during a civil court hearing in Connecticut over the possible improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. New Haven-based attorney Norman Pattis...
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
Hidden role of a religious lobbying group in Ohio’s education ‘backpack bill’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. An Ohio bill that would send public education money to private schools if a student chooses to attend one was written with help from religious lobbying group the Center for Christian Virtue and a think tank that promotes charter schools.
California's health care coverage expansion benefits undocumented young adults
California will extend health coverage through next year for about 40,000 low-income, undocumented young adults who are at risk of losing coverage under the state’s Medicaid program. Beatriz Hernandez, 26, who immigrated from Guadalajara, Mexico, when she was 12, qualifies for the extended benefit. “This is amazing. I’m happy,”...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Senate Race: Recent poll shows Fetterman leading Oz by five points
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New polling data, from the Trafalgar Group, shows Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz by nearly five points. Fetterman and Oz are competing to replace Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who is stepping down after two terms. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
NBC News
