Kansas State

NBC News

Democratic group plots to flip state legislative seats this cycle

As Republicans across the country work to take back the House of Representatives, some Democrats are focusing their efforts elsewhere — on flipping the statehouse. One Democratic group, Forward Majority, is sending funding and resources to legislative races in three states that could be crucial to deciding the presidential election in 2024: Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

ACLU sues over Arizona law limiting recording of police activity

Arizona signed a law in July that makes it a crime to record law enforcement activity within eight feet with few exceptions. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports on how the law is now being challenged by the ACLU along with other media organizations who have filed a lawsuit arguing that infringes on First Amendment rights. Aug. 26, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

O'Rourke launches Texas ad campaign as Gov. Abbott spends millions

Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor in Texas, launched his first TV ads of the campaign on Thursday. One ad attacks Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over the six-week abortion ban he signed into law last year. Multiple women appear in the ad to narrate, telling viewers, "Women all across Texas are no longer free to make decisions about our own body, no longer free to choose if a pregnancy is right for us or our families, not even in cases of rape or incest."
TEXAS STATE
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

Oklahoma executes a man despite the state parole board urging that his life be spared

McALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC News

Texas, Tennessee, and Idaho enacting stricter abortion laws

Some states are triggering even stricter laws on abortion, following the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Tennessee is going from a ban around six weeks to a near total ban beginning at conception. In Texas, it is now a felony to provide or attempt abortion after fertilization, with the exception of saving the life of the mother. Aug. 25, 2022.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC News

Kansas recount confirms abortion rights victory

OLATHE, Kan. — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request of...
KANSAS STATE
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

