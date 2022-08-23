Kenny Chesney had one of the biggest tours of the summer. The ‘Here and Now’ tour saw the country megastar play everything from stadiums to sheds all across the country. Old Dominion joined for the trek, and they performed at smaller clubs on off nights in most cities along the way. The tour packed out Nashville’s Nissan Stadium back in June. They’ll pack out one last stadium before they wrap it up. It’s been a memorable run, and to commemorate the occasion, the “Everyone She Knows” singer is dropping a new track at midnight. Check out the announcement below.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO