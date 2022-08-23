Read full article on original website
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate Andy
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
WATCH: Little Big Town Delivers Powerful Performance of Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House That Built Me’
Miranda Lambert received the Triple Crown Award from ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday. The award was given because the “Actin’ Up” singer earned New Artist of the Year, Best New Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year throughout her career. It’s something that’s only been done seven times. Merle Haggard, Micky Gilly, Barbara Mandrell, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean are pretty good company.
Kenny Chesney Announces New Song in Honor of His ‘Here and Now’ Tour
Kenny Chesney had one of the biggest tours of the summer. The ‘Here and Now’ tour saw the country megastar play everything from stadiums to sheds all across the country. Old Dominion joined for the trek, and they performed at smaller clubs on off nights in most cities along the way. The tour packed out Nashville’s Nissan Stadium back in June. They’ll pack out one last stadium before they wrap it up. It’s been a memorable run, and to commemorate the occasion, the “Everyone She Knows” singer is dropping a new track at midnight. Check out the announcement below.
Dierks Bentley’s Daughter Joins Him on Stage for Heartwarming Duet: VIDEO
Dierks Bentley has had a couple of live collaborations this year. He was joined by Billy Ray Cyrus for a version of “Achy Breaky Heart” at CMA Fest in June. The performance took place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Bentley also served as host of the television version of the event alongside Elle King. That was another of his collaborators this year, as the duo teamed up for “Worth a Shot.” The song is still rolling on country radio. But neither of those collaborations can match his latest.
Shania Twain Says She’s ‘Blown Away’ After Kelsea Ballerini Wears 1999 Grammys Dress To ACM Honors
Shania Twain joined her fellow country artists for a night out at the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, Tennessee. While she was there, she ran into Kelsea Ballerini wearing something that looked awfully familiar. Ballerini was decked out in a sparkly, high-neck white gown, the same gown Shania Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards.
Attention Coffee Lovers: First-of-its-Kind Coffee Festival Coming to Nashville
If you claim to be a coffee fanatic, you better make plans to be a part of Nashville's first coffee festival. We all know someone who can't function unless they have their daily dose of coffee. There are several out there who will say "coffee is life." Well, if you know, or claim to be one of them, you are in for a treat.
Thrillist
The Coolest, Weirdest, and Best Museums in Nashville
A great museum should be more than just a fallback option if your day’s plans are ruined by bad weather. Museums can inspire, inform, and entertain, and Nashville is graced with plenty of options that do all three. From music to cars, high art to low brow, history to mystery, Music City museums have something for just about every taste.
Kid Rock, Kane Brown, Lee Brice and More To Play in Folds of Honor Celebrity Golf Tournament
Kid Rock is hitting the links again for a charity golf tournament to benefit Folds of Honor. A host of other country music stars join the “Only God Knows Why” singer at the event. It takes place on August 29 at the Governors Club in Tennessee. Kane Brown, Walker Montgomery, Tyler Braden, Lee Brice, Michael Ray, Niko Moon and Nashville’s own Jelly Roll are also on the lineup.
livability.com
8 Iconic Foods from Tennessee
Some of your favorite foods to feast on are actually from the Volunteer State. visit isn’t complete until you sample some of its classic dishes. Enjoy the state’s big-hearted hospitality as you indulge in treats ranging from the barbecue and soul food in Memphis to the folksy cooking of the Appalachians. The iconic foods are simple, spicy, sweet and lightning hot.
WSMV
Waverly benefit concert set for Tuesday night at Loretta Lynn’s ranch
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A free concert at Loretta Lynn’s iconic ranch is slated for Tuesday and people will have the chance to enjoy music, while remembering those who were killed in the flood that happened August 21, 2021. Twenty people died in the flooding, including Loretta Lynn’s foreman,...
First-Ever Good Coffee Festival Coming To Nashville
The first-of-its-kind event will transform The Outfield into a coffee haven.
rewind943.com
This sounds amazing for the Holidays!
We’ve still got Labor Day, Football season opening games, Rivalry weekend, Thanksgiving, Black Friday then Christmas. I understand all this, don’t rush but planning out the Holidays can be tough if you don’t have all the info! Well, this is pretty specific!. This sounds amazing! It’s called...
This Is Tennessee's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism found the best local dishes that work within a tight budget, including this regional favorite in Tennessee.
williamsonhomepage.com
Headline Homes: June 2022
This month we have a three-way tie for third place with three — count ‘em, three! — homes coming in at $6.5 million each. With the 10th home on the list coming in at a whopping $4,750,000, it feels more and more likely that we’ll soon see an installment of Headline Homes where not a single sale dips below $5 million. That’d be a HH first.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
6 Budget-Friendly Places to Eat in Downtown Nashville
If you have friends headed to Nashville for a visit or if you thought about heading to Broadway, dining out can get expensive. We found a few places to eat that won’t break the bank. For this list, we selected places where a party of four can eat close to $100 (which can seem like […] The post 6 Budget-Friendly Places to Eat in Downtown Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
wpln.org
Curious Nashville: What’s with the Hogwarts-looking tower at Vanderbilt University?
The west end of Vanderbilt University’s campus has seen its fair share of new buildings go up since 2018, but one tower rises above the rest. The West End Tower — with its collegiate red brick and pointed arches — has become a landmark. The tower is part of the greater complex that replaced the Carmichael Towers.
findingkathybrown.com
The Conrad Hotel Nashville, TN Midtown (a Review)
The Conrad Hotel Nashville, TN Midtown (a Review) Are you traveling to Music City, Nashville, Tennessee, looking for a luxury hotel? Maybe you are seeking an upscale location away from the craziness of Broadway. If so, this Conrad Hotel Nashville review is one you need to read before planning your next Nashville, TN getaway.
WTVF
Nolensville Little League knocked into losers bracket, has another chance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville Little League will have another shot to keep going in the Little World Series even after a loss on Wednesday. The boys lost to Hawaii 13-0. Their record is now 3-1. The loss doesn't end either team's journey in Williamsport, but it does put them in the loser's bracket making it tougher to advance.
visitfranklin.com
Fall in Franklin: Your Family Fun Guide to Tennessee’s Best Autumn Town
It’s hard to imagine a more beautiful place to visit in autumn than Franklin, Tennessee. The air turns crisp, the skies deepen to a dazzling shade of blue, and the trees fairly explode with fall color. After a long, hot summer, fall is an ideal time to get outside and enjoy the season with your family – and Franklin offers plenty of opportunities to do just that! Here are a few of our favorite family-friendly fall activities.
WTVF
Nolensville Little League going to U.S. Championship game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTV) — It was either win or go home for Nolensville baseball in the 2022 Little League World Series. They decided to win. Following Wednesday's loss to Hawaii, Nolensville took on Texas and won handily at 7-1. Nolensville never got going in their 13-0 loss to the...
Outsider.com
