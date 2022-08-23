Read full article on original website
click orlando
Florida school bus wheel falls off with students on board
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The wheels on the bus are supposed to go round and round — while still attached to the bus. But during two instances this week, that was not the case, according to News 6 partner WJXT in Jacksonville. Parents have safety concerns after a frightening...
Wheel falls off Duval County school bus for a second time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The wheels on the bus are not going round and round. Duval County Public Schools is "investigating" after reports of two separate occasions where wheels fell off a school bus on the same route -- shown in two videos taken by the same student. No one...
News4Jax.com
‘This isn’t just helping me’: Jacksonville veteran gifted new truck already planning to pay it forward
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Navy veteran who has struggled to get around Jacksonville since losing his leg following complications from hip replacement surgery will find the ride a little smoother from now on. Wells Fargo, in collaboration with Key Auto Company, gave Scott Davis a payment-free 2022 GMC Sierra...
thejaxsonmag.com
A blast from the past: Paxson Shopping Center
Developed by Sam Morris Spevak, Paxson Shopping Center was one of Jacksonville’s early suburban plazas to challenge downtown as the city’s retail epicenter. After serving as a lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps in Korea, Spevak returned to Jacksonville with his newlywed wife, Elaine, in 1951 and saw a market for new homes for returning veterans. They soon borrowed money to start a home-building project in North Jacksonville. Some years later, they noticed that consumerism was moving away from the downtown area and into the suburbs, providing more convenience for shoppers.
St. Johns community complains of more issues inside Richmond American homes
ST JOHNS, Fla. — A new community, more complaints. We’ve been tracking complaints about Richmond American Homes from Middleburg to Yulee, and from Fernandina Beach and not to St. Johns County. Residents living in the Grand Creek South neighborhood are desperate for help after living with cracks and...
This Florida Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious waffles in every state, including Florida.
News4Jax.com
A look at Jax’s rich coffee history
Have you ever driven by the giant Maxwell Coffee house building downtown? The building, and Maxwell Coffee, has a long, rich history in Jacksonville. Our friend Yollie from Explore Jax Core joined the show to tell us about this history and why Maxwell Coffee is a staple in Jacksonville. We...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Two New Dream Finders Homes Communities are Brimming with Activity as models are prepared for prospective homebuyers
Jacksonville – Two new models are now open at Dream Finders Homes’ Wilford Preserve in Orange Park and several others are slated to open in the next two months in the Silver Landing and Cherry Elm communities of the master-planned development of SilverLeaf near St. Augustine. The Wilford...
Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
travelweekly.com
Compass by Margaritaville hotel is coming to Jacksonville
Margaritaville is bringing its Compass by Margaritaville brand to the greater Jacksonville, Fla., area. The 130-room hotel is on track to open in 2024 as part of Beachwalk, a master-planned community currently under development in St. Johns County. The property will sit alongside a 14-acre lagoon that anchors the Beachwalk project.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Second Annual Taco & Tequila Fest set for Sept. 24-25
The Second Annual Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival is back this year, as a two-day festival at Riverside Park near historic Five Points. Riverside Park is Jacksonville’s second oldest park. The festival will take place the weekend of Sept. 24 and 25 and will feature Mexican cuisine from more...
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces death of Steve the cheetah
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced the loss of Steve the cheetah on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Zoo staff is grieving the loss of their cheetah Steve. Veterinarians were closely monitoring his health as his condition continued to deteriorate. With his quality of life in mind, the decision was made to euthanize Steve, according to a social media post from the zoo.
clclt.com
Florida's Best Cities to Buy a Rental Property
Everyone wants a bargain. But sometimes, you don't need to compromise on location or amenities. Many factors make up an attractive city where people would want to live. Still, these factors can generally be narrowed down into four categories: crime rate, economy, home value, and housing costs. In this article, we will introduce you to four of Florida's best cities for buying rental property in 2022, so you can find one that fits your needs perfectly. Below are Florida's best cities to buy a rental property.
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Troubled Jacksonville apartment complex declared public nuisance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has reported on issues at a troubled Eastside apartment complex for more than a decade, and on Thursday, the city of Jacksonville declared it a public nuisance. Now, the Downtown East Apartments, which were once known as the Franklin Arms Apartments, are being...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Josephine restaurant in Avondale makes key staff hires toward fall opening
The Josephine restaurant is hiring key staff in preparation to open early in the fall, possibly September, at 3563 St. Johns Ave. in Avondale. Owner Joshua Floyd hired Zach Preece as executive chef and John Magsino as chef de cuisine. Emily Scott is the general manager. Preece has worked as...
School bus crash on Jacksonville's Northside injures 2 children, 1 adult
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two children and one adult were rushed to a hospital Thursday after a school bus crash on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Officials said the crash happened on Duval Station and Starratt Roads sometime in the afternoon hours. At this time,...
multihousingnews.com
Bainbridge Opens Luxury Jacksonville Community
The developer financed the project's construction with a $48.5 million loan from First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Bainbridge Avenues Walk, a 372-unit luxury community in Jacksonville, Fla., has opened its doors to residents. The Bainbridge Cos. developed the Class A property after obtaining the construction permit in April 2021, according to Yardi Matrix information. The same data provider shows the company received a 5-year, $48.5 million construction loan from First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. in 2020.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Pecan Park Road warehouse planned
As Jacksonville area industrial vacancy rates fall to 3.5% and below, developer Seefried Industrial Properties filed civil engineering plans with the city Aug. 18 for a proposed 525,000-square-foot warehouse at southwest North Main Street and Pecan Park Road in North Jacksonville. The project, called the Pecan Park Warehouse, is on...
JFRD: Fatal fire on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire with at least one fatality on Jacksonville's Westside has been reported by the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. JFRD says one person was found dead in front room of a house at this address. Another person, who is in serious condition, was transported was sitting on porch and tried to pull the other person out of home.
School bus accident in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 8:30 a.m. there was an accident involving a school bus in Arlington at Townsend Blvd and Fort Caroline Road. No students were on the bus, according to a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson. They believe the bus services Landmark Middle School. One person was taken...
