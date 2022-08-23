ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Florida school bus wheel falls off with students on board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The wheels on the bus are supposed to go round and round — while still attached to the bus. But during two instances this week, that was not the case, according to News 6 partner WJXT in Jacksonville. Parents have safety concerns after a frightening...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

A blast from the past: Paxson Shopping Center

Developed by Sam Morris Spevak, Paxson Shopping Center was one of Jacksonville’s early suburban plazas to challenge downtown as the city’s retail epicenter. After serving as a lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps in Korea, Spevak returned to Jacksonville with his newlywed wife, Elaine, in 1951 and saw a market for new homes for returning veterans. They soon borrowed money to start a home-building project in North Jacksonville. Some years later, they noticed that consumerism was moving away from the downtown area and into the suburbs, providing more convenience for shoppers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Duval County, FL
News4Jax.com

A look at Jax’s rich coffee history

Have you ever driven by the giant Maxwell Coffee house building downtown? The building, and Maxwell Coffee, has a long, rich history in Jacksonville. Our friend Yollie from Explore Jax Core joined the show to tell us about this history and why Maxwell Coffee is a staple in Jacksonville. We...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Spree#Academy Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
travelweekly.com

Compass by Margaritaville hotel is coming to Jacksonville

Margaritaville is bringing its Compass by Margaritaville brand to the greater Jacksonville, Fla., area. The 130-room hotel is on track to open in 2024 as part of Beachwalk, a master-planned community currently under development in St. Johns County. The property will sit alongside a 14-acre lagoon that anchors the Beachwalk project.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Second Annual Taco & Tequila Fest set for Sept. 24-25

The Second Annual Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival is back this year, as a two-day festival at Riverside Park near historic Five Points. Riverside Park is Jacksonville’s second oldest park. The festival will take place the weekend of Sept. 24 and 25 and will feature Mexican cuisine from more...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces death of Steve the cheetah

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced the loss of Steve the cheetah on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Zoo staff is grieving the loss of their cheetah Steve. Veterinarians were closely monitoring his health as his condition continued to deteriorate. With his quality of life in mind, the decision was made to euthanize Steve, according to a social media post from the zoo.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
clclt.com

Florida's Best Cities to Buy a Rental Property

Everyone wants a bargain. But sometimes, you don't need to compromise on location or amenities. Many factors make up an attractive city where people would want to live. Still, these factors can generally be narrowed down into four categories: crime rate, economy, home value, and housing costs. In this article, we will introduce you to four of Florida's best cities for buying rental property in 2022, so you can find one that fits your needs perfectly. Below are Florida's best cities to buy a rental property.
FLORIDA STATE
multihousingnews.com

Bainbridge Opens Luxury Jacksonville Community

The developer financed the project's construction with a $48.5 million loan from First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Bainbridge Avenues Walk, a 372-unit luxury community in Jacksonville, Fla., has opened its doors to residents. The Bainbridge Cos. developed the Class A property after obtaining the construction permit in April 2021, according to Yardi Matrix information. The same data provider shows the company received a 5-year, $48.5 million construction loan from First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. in 2020.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Pecan Park Road warehouse planned

As Jacksonville area industrial vacancy rates fall to 3.5% and below, developer Seefried Industrial Properties filed civil engineering plans with the city Aug. 18 for a proposed 525,000-square-foot warehouse at southwest North Main Street and Pecan Park Road in North Jacksonville. The project, called the Pecan Park Warehouse, is on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JFRD: Fatal fire on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire with at least one fatality on Jacksonville's Westside has been reported by the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. JFRD says one person was found dead in front room of a house at this address. Another person, who is in serious condition, was transported was sitting on porch and tried to pull the other person out of home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

School bus accident in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 8:30 a.m. there was an accident involving a school bus in Arlington at Townsend Blvd and Fort Caroline Road. No students were on the bus, according to a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson. They believe the bus services Landmark Middle School. One person was taken...

Comments / 0

Community Policy