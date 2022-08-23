ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

pioneerpublishers.com

High school football kicks off 2022 season this weekend

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 24, 2022) — High school football officially kicks off its 2022 season this Friday and Saturday with four local schools hosting their opening games, De La Salle and Ygnacio Valley going on the road and College Park sitting out this first weekend. Any local...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KRON4

14-year-old Pleasant Hill girl still missing

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — 14-year-old Lila Petrik is still missing from Pleasant Hill, and her community is growing concerned about her whereabouts. Only two weeks into the new school year, it’s been a heavy start for students at College Park High School in Pleasant Hill. “Just knowing...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Police Set to Host Tip a Cop Event

Join the Brentwood Police Department on Thursday for dinner as they host their Tip a Cop event. The fundraiser aims to raise funds for the Special Olympics Northern California with 100% of your tips going to support the year-round sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
BRENTWOOD, CA
viatravelers.com

10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Brentwood, California

Established in the 19th Century, Brentwood, California, is a growing community situated in what’s called the East Bay region of the greater San Francisco Bay Area. This town emerged as an agricultural powerhouse in Northern California and continues to produce farm goods like cherries and peaches (making Brentwood farmer’s markets quite the place to go).
BRENTWOOD, CA
TheSixFifty.com

Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula

From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
SAN MATEO, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area

A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Antioch approves rent stabilization ordinance in close vote

ANTIOCH – After more than a year of trying, the Antioch City Council passed a rent stabilization ordinance Tuesday night before a cheering room full of renters and advocates, many of whom say rising Bay Area rents have them on the verge of homelessness. The proposal passed 3-2, with Mayor Pro Tem Michael Barbanica and Councilmember Lori Ogorchock dissenting. "Rents have been slowly on the climb in Antioch since 2017," Councilmember Tamisha Torres-Walker said. "And though Antioch is still the most affordable place to stay in the Bay Area, if we don't do anything right now—tonight—to meet the demands of...
FOX40

California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state.  Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Break
Politics
eastcountytoday.net

10th Annual Contra Costa County African-American Community Baby Shower in Pittsburg

The 10th Annual Contra Costa County African-American Community Baby Shower for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and expectant fathers, grandparents and siblings will take place on Saturday, August 27. Parents and family members are invited to a “Drive-thru Community Baby Shower” Saturday, August 27, 2022. Zoom celebration from 10:00 a.m. to...
PITTSBURG, CA
PLANetizen

Bay Area Development Encounters the Limits of the Water Supply

The Pardee Reservoir, on the Mokelumne River watershed, supplies water to the East Bay Municipal Utility District in California. | Willowjohnson23 / Wikimedia Commons. According to unnamed experts cited in a paywalled article for the Mercury News by Ethan Varian, it’s possible to balance conflicting housing and water shortages in California—despite the numerous ongoing legal conflicts in the state that seem to suggest it’s one or the other.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland man arrested for Saturday Richmond murder

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland man was arrested for a murder that took place in Richmond on Saturday, the Richmond Police Department announced Wednesday in a press release. Gregory Bonner, 48, was arrested at an Oakland homeless encampment on Monday. Bonner is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Jeremy Griego of Oakland. Police found […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Road briefly closed after 5-vehicle crash in San Ramon

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — A road was closed after a car crash Thursday afternoon involving five vehicles in San Ramon, police announced in a tweet. Crow Canyon Place between Fostoria Way and Crow Canyon Road was closed around 3:10 p.m. but reopened around 3:49 p.m. The public was advised to avoid the area. The […]
SAN RAMON, CA

