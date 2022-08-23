Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
pioneerpublishers.com
Learn survival secrets and other activities in East Bay Parks this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO EAST BAY AREA, CA (August 25, 2022) — All sorts of programs highlighting the world of nature are on the calendar to make summer enjoyable in the East Bay Regional Parks. For example, you can learn what you need to survive if you are stranded on a...
pioneerpublishers.com
High school football kicks off 2022 season this weekend
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 24, 2022) — High school football officially kicks off its 2022 season this Friday and Saturday with four local schools hosting their opening games, De La Salle and Ygnacio Valley going on the road and College Park sitting out this first weekend. Any local...
KRON4
14-year-old Pleasant Hill girl still missing
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — 14-year-old Lila Petrik is still missing from Pleasant Hill, and her community is growing concerned about her whereabouts. Only two weeks into the new school year, it’s been a heavy start for students at College Park High School in Pleasant Hill. “Just knowing...
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Set to Host Tip a Cop Event
Join the Brentwood Police Department on Thursday for dinner as they host their Tip a Cop event. The fundraiser aims to raise funds for the Special Olympics Northern California with 100% of your tips going to support the year-round sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
viatravelers.com
10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Brentwood, California
Established in the 19th Century, Brentwood, California, is a growing community situated in what’s called the East Bay region of the greater San Francisco Bay Area. This town emerged as an agricultural powerhouse in Northern California and continues to produce farm goods like cherries and peaches (making Brentwood farmer’s markets quite the place to go).
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula
From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
NBC Bay Area
New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area
A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Antioch approves rent stabilization ordinance in close vote
ANTIOCH – After more than a year of trying, the Antioch City Council passed a rent stabilization ordinance Tuesday night before a cheering room full of renters and advocates, many of whom say rising Bay Area rents have them on the verge of homelessness. The proposal passed 3-2, with Mayor Pro Tem Michael Barbanica and Councilmember Lori Ogorchock dissenting. "Rents have been slowly on the climb in Antioch since 2017," Councilmember Tamisha Torres-Walker said. "And though Antioch is still the most affordable place to stay in the Bay Area, if we don't do anything right now—tonight—to meet the demands of...
California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state. Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
California Dog Found Alive, Trapped Under Concrete Slab
Watch the rescue video here.
pioneerpublishers.com
Are you ready for a disaster? Concord will host Emergency Preparedness Fair Sept. 1
CONCORD, CA (August 24, 2022) — Are you prepared for an earthquake or other natural disaster? The City of Concord is hosting an Emergency Preparedness Fair on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Todos Santos Plaza. Stop by to pick up useful information and free giveaways from local emergency service organizations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastcountytoday.net
10th Annual Contra Costa County African-American Community Baby Shower in Pittsburg
The 10th Annual Contra Costa County African-American Community Baby Shower for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and expectant fathers, grandparents and siblings will take place on Saturday, August 27. Parents and family members are invited to a “Drive-thru Community Baby Shower” Saturday, August 27, 2022. Zoom celebration from 10:00 a.m. to...
Fogust is here with light rain in the Bay Area forecast later this week
There were reports of measurable, rain from 0.01 inch to 0.05 inch, across coastal locations in the Bay Area.
Car accident reported on Kirker Pass Road in Concord
Kirker Pass Road towards Pittsburg was congested today due to an accident, according to a tweet from Concord Police.
Missing Bay Area man found alive next to car that went over cliff
He was found alive with moderate injuries next to an overturned Land Rover.
PLANetizen
Bay Area Development Encounters the Limits of the Water Supply
The Pardee Reservoir, on the Mokelumne River watershed, supplies water to the East Bay Municipal Utility District in California. | Willowjohnson23 / Wikimedia Commons. According to unnamed experts cited in a paywalled article for the Mercury News by Ethan Varian, it’s possible to balance conflicting housing and water shortages in California—despite the numerous ongoing legal conflicts in the state that seem to suggest it’s one or the other.
Oakland man arrested for Saturday Richmond murder
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland man was arrested for a murder that took place in Richmond on Saturday, the Richmond Police Department announced Wednesday in a press release. Gregory Bonner, 48, was arrested at an Oakland homeless encampment on Monday. Bonner is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Jeremy Griego of Oakland. Police found […]
Puppy rescued after being thrown away in a dumpster at a Northern California gas station
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a Vallejo resident threw a puppy into a dumpster while filling up at a gas station. According to the sheriff’s office, the puppy survived and made a recovery with the help of Animal Services. The Vallejo resident reportedly stopped at a gas station on […]
Road briefly closed after 5-vehicle crash in San Ramon
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — A road was closed after a car crash Thursday afternoon involving five vehicles in San Ramon, police announced in a tweet. Crow Canyon Place between Fostoria Way and Crow Canyon Road was closed around 3:10 p.m. but reopened around 3:49 p.m. The public was advised to avoid the area. The […]
Comments / 0