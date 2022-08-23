ANTIOCH – After more than a year of trying, the Antioch City Council passed a rent stabilization ordinance Tuesday night before a cheering room full of renters and advocates, many of whom say rising Bay Area rents have them on the verge of homelessness. The proposal passed 3-2, with Mayor Pro Tem Michael Barbanica and Councilmember Lori Ogorchock dissenting. "Rents have been slowly on the climb in Antioch since 2017," Councilmember Tamisha Torres-Walker said. "And though Antioch is still the most affordable place to stay in the Bay Area, if we don't do anything right now—tonight—to meet the demands of...

1 DAY AGO