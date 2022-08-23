Read full article on original website
Gila River flooding closes Sanchez Road
SAFFORD – The Gila River rose to three-quarters of a foot from a major flood stage for the Safford area and forced the closure of Sanchez Road early Tuesday morning when water flowed over the roadway. According to Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies, the area will remain closed overnight...
Serious flooding leaves town of Duncan, Arizona, under inches of water
DUNCAN, AZ — The Town of Duncan is under inches of water Monday morning after strong storms caused Gila River flooding. The Gila River, near Duncan, which is east of Safford along the Arizona-New Mexico border, reached the "major" flood stage Monday morning. According to National Weather Service data,...
This Arizona City Left Under Inches Of Water After Serious Flooding
There is a "mass evacuation" underway.
Eastern Arizona town of Duncan cleaning up day after historic flooding
DUNCAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The small town of Duncan in Eastern Arizona, close to the New Mexico border, was hard hit by flooding Monday. It prompted evacuations and shelter-in-place orders. By Tuesday morning, much of the water had receded. Those living and working in the impacted areas were able to access the damage for the first time.
Safford watches for Gila River flooding
While the town of Duncan struggles with terrible floods, Safford, downstream on the Gila River watched for trouble to flow its way.
Mass evacuation ordered, emergency declared in eastern Arizona flooding
The Southwest's dangerous flooding Monday overwhelmed the Old West town of Duncan, Arizona, prompting "mass evacuation" and a local state of emergency. The Duncan Valley Rural Fire District declared the "mass evacuation of flood prone areas in Duncan" early Monday, listing more than a dozen streets in the 712-person town as subject to the order.
