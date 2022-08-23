A lineman during his playing days, East Clinton head coach Steve Olds was more than happy to see the way his Astros finished off Dayton Christian last week, 34-14. ”There were a lot of good things that came out of last Friday’s game,” said Olds, a second team All-Ohio lineman in 2002. “I thought the offensive line got better, our backs ran hard, and Lukas (Runk) did a good job of running the offense.”

CEDARVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO