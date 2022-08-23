Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Western Brown defeats Blanchester tennis 5-0
BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester High School tennis team was defeated by Western Brown Wednesday 5-0 in a match on the BHS courts. Coach Julia Perry said several freshmen and first-year varsity players were in the lineup for Blanchester. SUMMARY. Aug 25, 2022. @Blanchester High School. Western Brown 5, Blanchester...
wnewsj.com
Reveal’s 200th comes against alma mater, former team
WILMINGTON — Head coach Stephanie Reveal won the 200th match of her varsity coaching career Thursday night as Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie 25-9, 25-21, 25-17 in SBAAC American Division action at Fred Summers Court. Reveal graduated from Clinton-Massie and was a long-time coach on Lebanon Road before becoming the head...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton wins second National match 4-1
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton tennis team evened its league record Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Felicity. The SBAAC National Division victory puts EC at 2-2 in the conference and 2-3 overall. Felicity is now 1-2 in the National Division. “The whole team played solid, winning every...
wnewsj.com
Week 2 Preview: Miami Trace at Wilmington
Wilmington renews its long-time rivalary with Miami Trace Friday night at Alumni Field. Kickoff against the Panthers is set for 7 p.m. at Alumni Field. Miami Trace won last year’s game 42-28, scoring 21 points in the third period to break a 14-14 halftime tie. Wilmington won 56-24 in...
wnewsj.com
Week 2 Preview: East Clinton at Cedarville
A lineman during his playing days, East Clinton head coach Steve Olds was more than happy to see the way his Astros finished off Dayton Christian last week, 34-14. ”There were a lot of good things that came out of last Friday’s game,” said Olds, a second team All-Ohio lineman in 2002. “I thought the offensive line got better, our backs ran hard, and Lukas (Runk) did a good job of running the offense.”
wnewsj.com
Ellis bests Steed on final hole but Falcons top Astros
GREEN TOWNSHIP — Nathan Ellis’ birdie on the final hole edged Andy Steed for match medalist honors Wednesday at Snow Hill Country Club. East Clinton’s Ellis had a 35 while Clinton-Massie’s Steed finished at 36. The final team standings had Massie with 172 and the Astros...
wnewsj.com
Week 2 Preview: Blanchester at Batavia
Paint Valley is one of the best teams Blanchester will play this season. Coach Jon Mulvihill knew that going in. But he wasn’t expecting his Wildcats to be hit by the turnover bug in a 42-26 loss to the Bearcats. “We will fix the turnover issues,” the coach stated...
wnewsj.com
Magnificent 7: Falcons edge Warriors, unbeaten on season
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In an epic battle, Clinton-Massie outlasted Goshen 3-2 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division tennis. Clinton-Massie goes to 7-0 overall and 4-0 and atop the American Division. “We knew this would be a tough match,” Massie coach Julie Kirby said. Blanca and Heidy Palafox of Goshen...
wnewsj.com
Centerville Black gains measure of Wilmington
CENTERVILLE — Wilmington dropped to 0-5 Thursday with a 5-0 loss to Centerville Black in girls non-league tennis. Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler lost a battle at first doubles 2-6, 3-6. SUMMARY. Aug 25, 2022. @Centerville High School. Centerville Black 5, Wilmington 0. Singles. 1: Chandni Sharma was def...
wnewsj.com
Scrappy Bulldogs outlast Hurricane in 3-2 match
Wilmington lost a five-set nailbiter Tuesday to Batavia 25-20, 20-25, 24-26, 25-14, 12-15 in SBAAC American Division play at Fred Summers Court. “We just couldn’t find a rhythm,” Wilmington coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We didn’t play our game. We played selfish, tried to do too much and not as a team.”
wnewsj.com
Tight race continues in National Div. boys golf
GOSHEN — East Clinton and Bethel-Tate tied for first Tuesday in the SBAAC National Division boys golf round at Deer Track Golf Course. The tie keeps East Clinton eight strokes behind Bethel-Tate in the team standings. Williamsburg is five shots further back. Individually, Parker Woolery of Clermont Northeastern was...
wnewsj.com
Massie middle school golfers win, go to 2-0
The Clinton-Massie Middle School golf team defeated Middletown Christian to improve to 2-0 on the year. Micah Ruther was match medalist, carding a personal best score of 41. Wyatt Scott had a 43 and Colson Morgan came in with a 44. Landon Blom shot 46. Also playing for Clinton-Massie was...
wnewsj.com
Williamsburg blanks Blanchester in league opener
WILLIAMSBURG — Ava Watts scored three goals as Williamsburg defeated Blanchester 9-0 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division girls soccer. The Ladycats are 0-2 overall, 0-1 in league play. WHS goes to 1-1 in all matches and 1-0 in league play.
wnewsj.com
Batavia hands Wilmington 8-1 soccer defeat
BATAVIA — The Wilmington High School boys soccer team opened its season Tuesday with an 8-1 loss to Batavia. The SBAAC American Division defeat puts the Hurricane at 0-1 on the year. Batavia is 1-0.
wnewsj.com
EC freshmen open volleyball season with 2-0 win
BAINBRIDGE — The East Clinton freshman volleyball team defeated Paint Valley 25-23, 25-9 Monday in the season opening match. Rhielynn Lightle had five aces and two good passes for East Clinton. “The girls have put in a lot of work over the summer to prepare for the transition into...
wnewsj.com
ROB volleyball sweeps pair from Massie
The Wilmington Rodger O. Borror Middle School volleyball teams defeated Clinton-Massie in a pair of matches Tuesday. The eighth grade Lady Hurricane were 25-7, 25-12 winners. The eighth grade remains unbeaten at 2-0. The seventh grade posted a 23-25. 25-22, 25-14 win. The seventh grade is 1-1 on the year.
wnewsj.com
Williamsburg holds off Blanchester for 3-0 win
WILLIAMSBURG — The Blanchester volleyball opened its season Tuesday with a 19-25, 21-25, 20-25 loss to Williamsburg. The SBAAC National Division loss was the first for the Ladycats and head coach Jenna Weisflock who returned to the sideline for BHS. Williamsburg is 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the division.
wnewsj.com
Batavia scores 7-1 win over Wilmington girls
BATAVIA — The Wilmington High School girls soccer team was defeated by Batavia 7-1 Tuesday night in SBAAC American Division competition. Wilmington is 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the league. “It was a tough game,” WHS coach Pat Black said. “We will learn from it.”. Taylor Noszka...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
The Wilmington High School volleyball program held its staff appreciation night Tuesday at Fred Summers Court during the varsity match with Batavia. Volleyball players honored staff members who have made an impact on their lives. In the photo, from left to right, front row (players), Lilly Trentman, Lauren Diels, Lexus Reiley, Caroline Diels, Sydney McCord, Ava Hester, Brynn Bryant, Kayla O’Dell, Ashley Delph, Liz Gray, Madi Schuster, Lisbon Smith, Taija Walker, Aidynne Tippett, Kyli Lambcke, Lauren Harmeling, Layla Reynolds, Adrianna Elzroth, Ally Bayless, Riley Gerber; back row (staff), Joe Gigandet, Jessica Shelton, Dillon Oney, Tammy Gregory, Laura Besser, Carol Ilg, Amy Faris, Valorie Johnson, Erin Moore, Julie Knoblauch, Abigail Arace, Matt Kramer, Jennifer Martin, Cora Kramer, Natalie Harmeling, Jake Green, Dennis Nance, Dustin Brown, Ken Platt and Morgan Combs.
wnewsj.com
Throwback Thursday: Bound for Boys State
These are some highlights from the News Journal on August 25, 1975 :. “WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of Mobil Oil Corp. says oil price controls should end gradually, rather than expire abruptly next weekend, to avoid a ‘shock to America’s fragile economic recovery.’. “Price controls that...
