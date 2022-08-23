ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicknell, IN

wwbl.com

Judy Cline, 61, Vincennes

Judith L. Cline, 61, of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on August 17, 2022. Judy was born on October 17, 1960 in Pana, IL to the late Mary Ann Cushing and Wayne Edward Michael. Judy was a member of the Anointed House of Prayer Ministry in Vincennes. She enjoyed...
VINCENNES, IN
wwbl.com

Indiana Gas Prices: Thursday

The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Thursday stood at $3.86 a gallon, a penny lower than Wednesday, and two cents lower than Thursday’s national average of $3.88 a gallon. Indiana’s average was also nine cents lower than a week ago, 51-cents lower than...
INDIANA STATE
wwbl.com

Plea Deal In 2018 Killing in Southern Indiana

There’s a plea deal in a four-year-old killing in southern Indiana. Prosecutors say Peggy Higginson from Wadesville pleaded guilty to killing her husband back in 2018. Investigators say her husband had just filed for divorce. They say she shot him in the chest and left him in his car...
WADESVILLE, IN
wwbl.com

Indiana Gas Prices: Wednesday

The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Wednesday stood at $3.87 a gallon, two-cents lower than Tuesday and a penny lower than Wednesday’s national average of $3.88 a gallon. Indiana’s average was also eight cents lower than a week ago, 52-cents lower than a...
INDIANA STATE
Bicknell, IN
Bicknell, IN
Mount Vernon, IN
Indiana State
wwbl.com

Indiana/Ohio Reporting Cases of EHD

State wildlife officials are reporting cases of “zombie deer” in parts of Ohio and Indiana. Experts say the animals are suffering from Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, or EHD. Some symptoms of the illness include disorientation and being unafraid of humans, leading to the “zombie deer” nickname. Officials...
OHIO STATE
wwbl.com

City of Washington Welcomes New Police Officer

Washington Mayor David Rhoads this week swore in the police department’s newest officer. Officer Stacy Reese brings 17 years of Law Enforcement experience to the Washington Police Department and the community.
WASHINGTON, IN
wwbl.com

Daviess Co. Arrests

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Sullivan man Tuesday on a warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. 45-year-old James Still is being held on $25,000 bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 36-year-old Nicholas Martin of Indianapolis Monday on a...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Michael Brewer
wwbl.com

Indiana Democrats Select Candidate in Walorski Special Election

The Democrats have their candidate who wants to replace Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. The Indiana Democratic Party says Goshen high school science teacher Paul Steury will run in the race to replace Walorski in her northern Indiana district. She died last month in a car crash. The Republicans are running businessman...
INDIANA STATE
wwbl.com

Latino Fest

Join us at Latino Fest at the Riverwalk in Vincennes- August 26th and 27th! Register to win Cardinals tickets!
VINCENNES, IN
wwbl.com

Greenup, IL Man Charged with First Degree Murder

Illinois State Police say the Cumberland County State’s Attorney’s Office formally charged a Greenup man with First Degree Murder Monday. 57-year-ld Lonnie Glidewell is charged in the shooting death of 36-year-old Colten Oakley of Westfield, Illinois. Oakley was found dead Saturday with gunshot wounds outside of a residence...
GREENUP, IL
wwbl.com

Pair Arrested in Jasper Traffic Stop

Jasper Police arrested two people Wednesday night during a traffic stop on State Road 162 at State Road 164. The vehicle was pulled over as part of a welfare check on a missing woman. It was determined the male passenger, 37-year-old Todd Howard of Evansville, had a warrant through Vanderburgh...
JASPER, IN
wwbl.com

Indiana Experiencing School Nurse Shortage

Add this to the list of things schools in Indiana don’t have enough of. A new report says there is a shortage of school nurses in the state. The Governor’s Public Health Commission says schools in the state are required to have at least one school nurse on staff.
INDIANA STATE
wwbl.com

Daily Road Closures Planned for State Road 164 in Dubois Co.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 164 is scheduled to be closed near Celestine in Dubois County for about a week for pipe replacements on Monday, September 12th. The project will replace six individual pipes along the roadway. Sections of SR 164 that are closed will re-open as...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wwbl.com

Brazil Man Arrested for Possession of Stolen Vehicle

Brazil Police arrested a man for Possession of Stolen Property early Tuesday morning after spotting him standing next to a disabled vehicle near Knight and Levitt Streets. A records check determined the vehicle had been stolen and that the man, 25-year-old Trevor Fulk of Brazil, was wanted on a Vigo County warrant.
BRAZIL, IN

