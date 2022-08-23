Read full article on original website
Judy Cline, 61, Vincennes
Judith L. Cline, 61, of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on August 17, 2022. Judy was born on October 17, 1960 in Pana, IL to the late Mary Ann Cushing and Wayne Edward Michael. Judy was a member of the Anointed House of Prayer Ministry in Vincennes. She enjoyed...
Indiana Gas Prices: Thursday
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Thursday stood at $3.86 a gallon, a penny lower than Wednesday, and two cents lower than Thursday’s national average of $3.88 a gallon. Indiana’s average was also nine cents lower than a week ago, 51-cents lower than...
Plea Deal In 2018 Killing in Southern Indiana
There’s a plea deal in a four-year-old killing in southern Indiana. Prosecutors say Peggy Higginson from Wadesville pleaded guilty to killing her husband back in 2018. Investigators say her husband had just filed for divorce. They say she shot him in the chest and left him in his car...
Indiana Gas Prices: Wednesday
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Wednesday stood at $3.87 a gallon, two-cents lower than Tuesday and a penny lower than Wednesday’s national average of $3.88 a gallon. Indiana’s average was also eight cents lower than a week ago, 52-cents lower than a...
Indiana/Ohio Reporting Cases of EHD
State wildlife officials are reporting cases of “zombie deer” in parts of Ohio and Indiana. Experts say the animals are suffering from Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, or EHD. Some symptoms of the illness include disorientation and being unafraid of humans, leading to the “zombie deer” nickname. Officials...
City of Washington Welcomes New Police Officer
Washington Mayor David Rhoads this week swore in the police department’s newest officer. Officer Stacy Reese brings 17 years of Law Enforcement experience to the Washington Police Department and the community.
Daviess Co. Arrests
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Sullivan man Tuesday on a warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. 45-year-old James Still is being held on $25,000 bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 36-year-old Nicholas Martin of Indianapolis Monday on a...
Washington Man Arrested in Knox Co. after Early Morning Chase in Stolen Vehicle
A Washington man is facing several charges following a police chase in Knox County early this morning. A state trooper attempted to pull over 28-year-old David Neidige for having no taillights at 6th Street and Old Wheatland Road in Vincennes. Neidige then sped down Old Bruceville Road reaching speeds of...
Indiana Democrats Select Candidate in Walorski Special Election
The Democrats have their candidate who wants to replace Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. The Indiana Democratic Party says Goshen high school science teacher Paul Steury will run in the race to replace Walorski in her northern Indiana district. She died last month in a car crash. The Republicans are running businessman...
Clarksville Man Pulled from Christmas Lake Village Beach with Life Threatening Injuries
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a water-related incident in Spencer County that resulted in a Clarksville man suffering life threatening injuries. Officers with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to a call Monday afternoon regarding a man missing in the water at the Christmas Lake Village Beach. Upon arrival, officers...
Latino Fest
Join us at Latino Fest at the Riverwalk in Vincennes- August 26th and 27th! Register to win Cardinals tickets!
ISU Students Were Driving Back from House Party When Deadly Crash Occurred
Officials say five Indiana State University students who were in a crash were coming back from a house party. The crash early Sunday morning killed three ISU students and left two more with serious injuries. They were heading back from the party near Indiana University Bloomington when their vehicle left...
Public Reminded to Watch for Ticks After Tick-Borne Heartland Virus Reported in Southern Illinois
The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to watch out for ticks after the Heartland Virus was reported in southern Illinois. An older person in Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne Heartland Virus, only the third such case in Illinois since 2018. State public health spokesperson...
Greenup, IL Man Charged with First Degree Murder
Illinois State Police say the Cumberland County State’s Attorney’s Office formally charged a Greenup man with First Degree Murder Monday. 57-year-ld Lonnie Glidewell is charged in the shooting death of 36-year-old Colten Oakley of Westfield, Illinois. Oakley was found dead Saturday with gunshot wounds outside of a residence...
Pair Arrested in Jasper Traffic Stop
Jasper Police arrested two people Wednesday night during a traffic stop on State Road 162 at State Road 164. The vehicle was pulled over as part of a welfare check on a missing woman. It was determined the male passenger, 37-year-old Todd Howard of Evansville, had a warrant through Vanderburgh...
Indiana Experiencing School Nurse Shortage
Add this to the list of things schools in Indiana don’t have enough of. A new report says there is a shortage of school nurses in the state. The Governor’s Public Health Commission says schools in the state are required to have at least one school nurse on staff.
Southern Baptist Relief Group to Conduct Flood Damage Assessments in Daviess Co.
The City of Washington and Daviess County Emergency Management Agency have been working with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief group to help with the flood damage that occurred July 23rd through the 25th. On Monday, August 29th, representatives from the Southern Baptist Relief group will be contacting homeowners who reported...
Daily Road Closures Planned for State Road 164 in Dubois Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 164 is scheduled to be closed near Celestine in Dubois County for about a week for pipe replacements on Monday, September 12th. The project will replace six individual pipes along the roadway. Sections of SR 164 that are closed will re-open as...
Terre Haute Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Federal Prison for Dealing Methamphetamine While on Probation
A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Federal officials say 44-year-old Shane Theisz was on state probation when Vigo County Drug Task Force officers conducted a search of his Terre Haute residence.
Brazil Man Arrested for Possession of Stolen Vehicle
Brazil Police arrested a man for Possession of Stolen Property early Tuesday morning after spotting him standing next to a disabled vehicle near Knight and Levitt Streets. A records check determined the vehicle had been stolen and that the man, 25-year-old Trevor Fulk of Brazil, was wanted on a Vigo County warrant.
