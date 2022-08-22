Read full article on original website
Portage high school football Week 2 roundup: Rootstown and Garfield improve to 2-0
Rootstown 25, Champion 22 CHAMPION TWP. — Cody Coontz broke off two long touchdown runs in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter as Rootstown rallied for a road victory. ...
High school football highlights: Jenkins bounces back, New Hampstead and SCD remain undefeated
Week 2 of the high school football season provided plenty of action Friday night. Jenkins bounced back after a bad loss to Benedictine in Week 1 as the Warriors rallied to beat Bluffton. New Hampstead rolled to a win over Windsor Forest, and Savannah Country Day and Bethesda Academy improved to 2-0 on...
Cooper Terpstra anchoring line for West Ottawa
HOLLAND TWP. — Cooper Terpstra is a problem for defensive coordinators. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior destroys gameplans for the opposition. Terpstra, entering his third season as West Ottawa's starting left tackle, has just gotten better and better since entering the varsity lineup as a sophomore. Early on in his playing days, he was just a big body. But now, he still has that massive frame, but has added quick feet and precise hands to the mix as well,...
