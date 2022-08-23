HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Like a scene from the movie Groundhog Day, each new day appears to be the same as the last, which is very applicable to the current weather pattern. Look for variable cloud cover this evening , but as far as the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas are concerned, those clouds will not be producing any rain. Like most of this week, rain chances favor northern and northeast areas with showers and thunderstorms rotating southeast into Eastern Nebraska, avoiding the Tri-Cities altogether. Temperatures heading into Friday will be no different than previous days with forecast highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with low to mid 90s in the southwest. And again it will be dry.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO