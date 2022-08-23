Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Melon Roaster Car Show happening in Hastings
Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half. Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair. Updated:...
knopnews2.com
NPCC raffle car to round out summer tour at state fair
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, will spend the remainder of its summer tour at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The Cutlass will be on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 through Sept....
KSNB Local4
Horse Nations Indian Relay cancels Nebraska State Fair event
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair has announced the cancellation of the Horse Nations Indian Relay event scheduled for two days, August 26 and 27, at this year’s fair. “We are terribly disappointed to announce the cancellation of this celebration of Native American culture,” said Bill...
KSNB Local4
HPS, GIPS status on controversial library books
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Superintendents at Hastings and Grand Island public schools Wednesday reported on books about gender and sexual identity which sparked controversy earlier this week. Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, during an interview Monday on an Omaha radio station questioned the use of those books and specifically...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Is it partly sunny or partly cloudy?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Forecasting sky cover for the days ahead can sometimes be tricky. Will it be partly cloudy or partly sunny? So how does the weatherman determine which term to use? Here is a quick guide to hopefully make things mostly clear. Let’s start with the less complicated...
KSNB Local4
Sanitization a big priority heading into the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair will kick off Friday morning, but on Thursday, organizers made sure everyone has every opportunity to wash their hands. Hand washing stations are at several points on the fairgrounds, including those by the petting zoo and in the cattle barn area. The Central District Health Department’s Program Nurse Amy Deras said COVID numbers are looking good right now, but events with large gatherings of people have the potential to impacts those numbers negatively.
KSNB Local4
Airplanes from across the nation to displayed at Hastings Airport
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The skies above Hastings will be booming with antique planes of all kinds this weekend. The Hastings Municipal Airport is playing host to the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association’s 41st Annual Fly-in Saturday. While the event has been going on through the summer, this one is expected to be have more planes on display than usual.
KSNB Local4
Consistent temperatures...Elusive rainfall
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Like a scene from the movie Groundhog Day, each new day appears to be the same as the last, which is very applicable to the current weather pattern. Look for variable cloud cover this evening , but as far as the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas are concerned, those clouds will not be producing any rain. Like most of this week, rain chances favor northern and northeast areas with showers and thunderstorms rotating southeast into Eastern Nebraska, avoiding the Tri-Cities altogether. Temperatures heading into Friday will be no different than previous days with forecast highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with low to mid 90s in the southwest. And again it will be dry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Several agencies work together to keep the Nebraska State Fair safe
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With more than 50,000 people expected to visit the Nebraska State Fair on any given day, officials took some time on Wednesday to ensure that all their community partners were prepared. Several area law enforcement agencies, including representatives from the Grand Island Police and the...
KSNB Local4
Liberty Storm blank Ord in softball triangular
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Liberty Storm softball co-op of Holdrege and Adams Central hosted a triangular with Fairbury and Ord at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings Thursday. In their game against the Chanticleers, the Storm rolled to an 11-0 win. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Public Schools works to improve attendance at its senior high
The public is invited to take part in the fly-in event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Project Access York received some big help from the federal government. City officials said York got a 15.6 million dollar award for infrastructure projects around the city. Walk the end Alzheimer's events...
KSNB Local4
Shots fired early Thursday morning in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man has been arrested after police responded to a shooting early Thursday morning. HPD Captain Mike Doremus said officers were called out to the 1800 block of West 2nd around 2:53 a.m. for a report of gunshots. Once on scene, they were able to quickly determine that a firearm was discharged multiple times toward a home causing damage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kearney police launch automatic license plate reader pilot program
KEARNEY, Neb.-The Kearney Police Department received City Council Approval during the June 14 City Council meeting to enter into an agreement with Flock Safety for a 60-day automated license plate reading camera (ALPR) pilot program. Twenty-eight ALPR cameras have been installed in strategic areas throughout the city to help solve and reduce crime. The cameras are built and installed by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.
KSNB Local4
Shelton football wins first game after disbanding co-op with Wood River
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Prior to this season, Shelton and Wood River football were in a co-op. That is no longer the case, and the Bulldogs are now competing in six-man football. Shelton hosted Elba for its season-opener Thursday night and convincingly won, 58-12. Watch the embedded video for full...
KSNB Local4
KPS statement on controversial books
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - In response to comments made Monday on an Omaha radio station by former U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, Kearney Public Schools Tuesday issued a statement regarding controversial books about gender identity. In the statement, KPS referred to comments made by Innis on Omaha radio station KFAB,...
KSNB Local4
Job openings at Hastings Salvation Army
The public is invited to take part in the fly-in event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Grand Island Public Schools works to improve attendance at its senior high. The district makes the move after they took notice of an attendance issue after reviewing data from the past couple of academic years.
KSNB Local4
Broken Bow volleyball drops five-set thriller to Hershey
HERSHEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Broken Bow volleyball traveled to Hershey for the season-opener Thursday. The Indians came close, but dropped a five-set thriller, 3-2. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
klkntv.com
More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
KSNB Local4
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Adams County
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) reports that collections of mosquitoes trapped in Adams County on August 18, 2022, have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). According to Michele Bever, SHDHD health director, and Jeff Hassenstab, director of Parks & Recreation for the...
KSNB Local4
York volleyball sweeps Hastings in season-opener
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - York volleyball traveled to Hastings for its season-opener Thursday. The Dukes swept the Tigers, 3-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Comments / 0