ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘You’re not New Yorkers’: Hochul says political rivals like Zeldin ought to move to Florida

By Zach Williams
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQzWY_0hRHjhki00

Gov. Kathy Hochul sparked controversy Monday night by saying political opponents like Republican gubernatorial nominee Rep. Lee Zeldin ought to ditch New York as she rallied with fellow Democrats ahead of a special election in Congressional District 19 in the Hudson Valley.

“We are fighting for democracy. We’re fighting to bring government back to the people and out of the hands of dictators,” Hochul said at a Monday evening rally in Kingston alongside Democratic congressional candidate Pat Ryan, where she called out his Republican opponent, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, Zeldin and former President Donald Trump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mEOl_0hRHjhki00
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul introduces Pat Ryan during a campaign rally on Aug. 22.
AP/Mary Altaffer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t9RYW_0hRHjhki00
Hochul supports Ryan’s election as he runs against Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro in the race.
AP/Mary Altaffer

“Trump and Zeldin and Molinaro – just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong. OK? Get out of town. Because you don’t represent our values,” added Hochul, who raised eyebrows last week for a dig against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a Manhattan event commemorating the Holocaust.

Ryan, the Ulster County executive, is running against Molinaro in a race that will test competing messaging by Democrats and the GOP on issues like abortion and inflation.

“Wow @KathyHochul . You’re losing your marbles lady. Won’t take you up on your psycho demand to leave New York, but what I will do is get in my car right now, drive to NY-19, & do everything in my power to make sure @marcmolinaro wins tomorrow’s Special Election,” Zeldin tweeted Monday night.

While Molinaro has focused on issues like rising prices and opposing bail reform amid rising crime, Ryan has sought to channel Democratic outrage against controversial US Supreme Court decisions on abortion and gun rights into a winning message against Molinaro.

But efforts by Hochul – who came to office last year vowing to make state politics more collegial – on Monday night to label Molinaro, a moderate Republican best known for his losing 2018 campaign against ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as too extreme, provoked a fierce response from other conservatives as well.

“Really, @KathyHochul? I’m not a New Yorker!? You sound exactly likely your predecessor. I lost my father in this state, raise my children here and have given every day in service to my community. Disagree with your corrupted government, and we are not New Yorkers? #Shameful,” Molinaro tweeted Monday in response to her comments.

Polls have suggested a tight race between Molinaro and Ryan to fill the remainder of the term won by Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F7BLy_0hRHjhki00
The NY Governor was not afraid to attack her opponents directly, telling them to get out.
AP/Mary Altaffer

The winner of the race will serve in Congress until just the end of the year while securing bragging rights for their party ahead of midterm elections this November when control of Congress, the state Legislature and statewide officers will be on the ballot.

Hochul has campaigned with a similar approach to Ryan by betting her political future on issues like abortion , gun control and Zeldin’s votes against certifying the 2020 presidential results from certain states.

But even before election results come in, the first female governor in state history has a message for political opponents who don’t share her believes on issues like abortion rights have no place in the Empire State.

“You’re not New Yorkers, because we come from a long line of people who fought for women’s rights that happened here first,” she said Monday.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Marc Molinaro
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Republicans deploy protesters dressed as IRS agents to Democrat events across the country to respond in fury to Biden's Inflation Reduction act giving agency $80billion for more agents and increased audits

Protesters dressed as IRS agents were deployed across the country at Democratic lawmakers' offices to bring attention to the Inflation Reduction Act giving $80 million to hire more agents for audits. Images outside offices shared by Republican National Committee field offices show protesters dressed in black suits and sunglasses holding...
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Five Democrats hoping to flip GOP-held Senate seats this fall are teaming up to split donations. It's a sign the party's feeling more bullish about one half of Congress this fall.

What happened: Five Democratic nominees for Senate seats currently held by Republicans are teaming up to split donations through what they've dubbed the "Flippable Five" fund. It's a sign Democrats are feeling upbeat about their chances of not just defending incumbent senators, but of making inroads around the country. Who's...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Democrats#Politics State#Politics Governor#New Yorkers#Republican#Democratic#Dutchess County#Ap#Gop
CNN

Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden

Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
BUSINESS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Dems' hopes for N.Y. come crashing down

COUNTDOWN — 11 weeks until Election Day. PRIMARY DAY — Some of the year’s most consequential (and highly anticipated) primary battles will be decided tonight in two of the largest states in the country: New York and Florida. NEW YORK STATE OF MIND: “Democrats began the year...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
E.M. DuBois

Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear

Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights

The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy