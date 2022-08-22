Read full article on original website
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
SFGate
Update: Number Of Homeless On City Streets Likely To Rise With Judge's Ruling
OAKLAND (BCN) About 40 homeless people may be forced to onto the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland's Wood Street following a federal judge's ruling Friday morning. The city currently has only 40 beds available and about 80...
Stunning 84-acre Bay Area estate by the coast hits market at $6.75 million
It took 5 years to obtain the permits at this eco-friendly property, designed by an award-winning architect.
SFGate
Supervisor Candidate Removed From Ballot For Not Meeting Residency Requirements
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A San Francisco Board of Supervisors candidate who was criticized by many current members of the board for referring to a journalist as a Nazi is being removed from November's ballot after an investigation by the City Attorney's Office and the city's Department of Elections determined she did not meet the residency requirements to represent the district, city officials said Friday.
Dynamic pricing for express lanes on Bay Area highways going as high as $15 to encourage carpooling
Dynamic pricing for new Bay Area express lanes means rush hour commuters are paying a bundle to avoid traffic.
The Daily 08-26-22: Please, let the San Francisco Art Institute die
SFAI, the famous San Francisco art school, may be closed for good, but it left lasting financial impacts on its students. Read more. • This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma. • California musician and his wife found dead in Mojave Desert
SFGate
Another Measure of California's Rising Costs
As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
SFGate
Update: At Least 2 Candidates Left Out Of Mayor's Race Due To City Clerk Error
OAKLAND (BCN) At least two people will miss an already crowded race for Oakland mayor because the city clerk's office gave out inaccurate materials to potential candidates, city officials admitted Wednesday. The materials told potential candidates they had until Aug. 17 to file completed paperwork. But after the clerk's staff...
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
Besieged SF candidate Leanna Louie won't appear on ballot after failing to prove residency
Board of Supervisors candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot after an investigation concluded that Louie could not prove that she lived in her 35th Avenue home at least 30 days before filing for office
SFGate
Police Apologize For Transporting, Dropping Off Homeless Man In Sf
San Rafael police have apologized for taking a man experiencing homelessness to San Francisco and dropping him off in a neighborhood there in June, a department spokesperson said Wednesday. The man was let out of a San Rafael police cruiser on 14th Avenue in the Richmond District. Soon after he...
The Daily 08-25-22: City braces as 25,000 Burners descend before Black Rock City
Hotels sell out. Costumes fly off the shelf. And there’s nary a bicycle nor a coconut water to be found. It’s the busiest holiday of the year in Reno — not Christmas or the Fourth of July, but Burning Man. Read more. • San Francisco billboard invokes a mass shooting in warning people about Texas
Lights go out in Oakland amid huge power outage
More than 24,000 PG&E customers in the Oakland area were temporarily without power on Thursday due to a large outage.
SF food truck Satay by the Bay sells 1000s of chicken skewers with thick peanut sauce every week
"The satay sandwich reminds me of San Francisco and Singapore mixed together."
'Foul play was involved': San Francisco restaurant Baia temporarily closes after trash fire spread to building
This was not the only fire to take place in the area that morning.
SFGate
Ex-US Air Force sergeant gets life in deputy's killing
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A former Air Force sergeant who was linked to an anti-government extremist movement and in 2020 attacked law enforcement officials amid protests over the killing of George Floyd has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the killing of a Northern California sheriff’s sergeant.
San Francisco supervisor candidate Leanna Louie still attacking Jewish journalist she called a 'NAZI'
Louie frequently brands her critics as racists or white supremacists.
San Francisco-based Lyft to put 250,000 square feet of its headquarters up for lease
The move comes as the ride-hailing giant - and many other tech firms - embrace remote work.
Outrage grows after video shows Marin cop dumping homeless person in SF
San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said his office is investigating the video.
Respected analyst predicts 'overvalued' San Francisco Bay Area home prices may drop
Homes in some parts of the Bay Area are reportedly overvalued by nearly 20%.
