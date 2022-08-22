ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

SFGate

Supervisor Candidate Removed From Ballot For Not Meeting Residency Requirements

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A San Francisco Board of Supervisors candidate who was criticized by many current members of the board for referring to a journalist as a Nazi is being removed from November's ballot after an investigation by the City Attorney's Office and the city's Department of Elections determined she did not meet the residency requirements to represent the district, city officials said Friday.
SFGate

Another Measure of California's Rising Costs

As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
SFGate

Update: At Least 2 Candidates Left Out Of Mayor's Race Due To City Clerk Error

OAKLAND (BCN) At least two people will miss an already crowded race for Oakland mayor because the city clerk's office gave out inaccurate materials to potential candidates, city officials admitted Wednesday. The materials told potential candidates they had until Aug. 17 to file completed paperwork. But after the clerk's staff...
SFGate

Police Apologize For Transporting, Dropping Off Homeless Man In Sf

San Rafael police have apologized for taking a man experiencing homelessness to San Francisco and dropping him off in a neighborhood there in June, a department spokesperson said Wednesday. The man was let out of a San Rafael police cruiser on 14th Avenue in the Richmond District. Soon after he...
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
SFGate

Ex-US Air Force sergeant gets life in deputy's killing

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A former Air Force sergeant who was linked to an anti-government extremist movement and in 2020 attacked law enforcement officials amid protests over the killing of George Floyd has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the killing of a Northern California sheriff’s sergeant.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

