ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Man Accused Of Stealing Bulldog, Shooting At Owner Arrested

San Jose police say they have arrested a man Wednesday who stole a dog and was demanding cash from its owner for its return. Police said in a news release that the dognapping occurred on August 3, when a victim had her American bulldog taken, along with a vehicle. The...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

14-Year-Old Girl Missing Since Last Weekend Found Safe

PLEASANT HILL (BCN) A 14-year-old student at College Park High School in Pleasant Hill who had been missing since last weekend has been found safe, the school announced Friday. Lila Petrik had been missing since Saturday and Pleasant Hill police had said she may have left her house with a...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
SFGate

Ex-US Air Force sergeant gets life in deputy's killing

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A former Air Force sergeant who was linked to an anti-government extremist movement and in 2020 attacked law enforcement officials amid protests over the killing of George Floyd has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the killing of a Northern California sheriff’s sergeant.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

Suspect In 2 Bank Heists Wore Amazon Coat, Police Say

FAIRFIELD (BCN) Police in a Rio Vista man who allegedly robbed a Fairfield bank twice while wearing an Amazon coat. The 22-year-old man allegedly presented a note demanding money at the bank about 10:53 a.m. Tuesday. Officers were called and they found the suspect about 20 yards from his getaway vehicle, Fairfield police said.
FAIRFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

Another Measure of California's Rising Costs

As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Best Bets: Hershey Felder Brings His New Stage Show About Chopin's Life To Theatreworks Silicon Valley

Pianist and performance artist Hershey Felder, having previously stepped onstage in such illustrious personas as Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, Franz Liszt and Claude Debussy, has chosen for the second time in his jam-packed career to channel Chopin for his current appearances for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts. But not to worry, those of you who saw his "Monsieur Chopin: Poet of the Piano" back in 2014 at Berkeley Rep. Felder is bringing this new show with a "now-for-something-completely-different" flourish. "Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris" is set in the City of Light in the immediate aftermath of the 1848 revolution, and it will be a theatrical production that includes dramatic performances of the composer's works. Directed by Joel Zwick, it will continue running through Sept. 11. For tickets, $30-$106, visit https://theatreworks.org/ or call (877) 662-8978.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy