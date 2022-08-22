Read full article on original website
Man Accused Of Stealing Bulldog, Shooting At Owner Arrested
San Jose police say they have arrested a man Wednesday who stole a dog and was demanding cash from its owner for its return. Police said in a news release that the dognapping occurred on August 3, when a victim had her American bulldog taken, along with a vehicle. The...
14-Year-Old Girl Missing Since Last Weekend Found Safe
PLEASANT HILL (BCN) A 14-year-old student at College Park High School in Pleasant Hill who had been missing since last weekend has been found safe, the school announced Friday. Lila Petrik had been missing since Saturday and Pleasant Hill police had said she may have left her house with a...
Ex-US Air Force sergeant gets life in deputy's killing
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A former Air Force sergeant who was linked to an anti-government extremist movement and in 2020 attacked law enforcement officials amid protests over the killing of George Floyd has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the killing of a Northern California sheriff’s sergeant.
9-year-old Oakland boy found, CHP says
Juanaeh Newton was last seen Thursday about 1:15 p.m. near Markham Elementary School in Oakland, according to the CHP.
Suspect In 2 Bank Heists Wore Amazon Coat, Police Say
FAIRFIELD (BCN) Police in a Rio Vista man who allegedly robbed a Fairfield bank twice while wearing an Amazon coat. The 22-year-old man allegedly presented a note demanding money at the bank about 10:53 a.m. Tuesday. Officers were called and they found the suspect about 20 yards from his getaway vehicle, Fairfield police said.
Bay Area deputy arrested on multiple felony charges, sheriff's office says
The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Friday that it arrested a member of its own team on weapons, drug and grand theft charges.
One person dies in solo-car crash on Oakland's Highway 13
One person died in a solo-car crash on State Route 13 in Oakland on Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
Missing Bay Area man found alive next to car that went over cliff
He was found alive with moderate injuries next to an overturned Land Rover.
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
Pittsburg Man Sentenced To 68 Months In Prison For Selling Pills That Caused Fentanyl Overdose
A Pittsburg man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for selling pills laced with fentanyl that killed a Walnut Creek woman in 2020. Gage Pascoe, 23, was sentenced in federal court to 68 months in prison after pleading guilty in February to fentanyl distribution. The...
Update: Number Of Homeless On City Streets Likely To Rise With Judge's Ruling
OAKLAND (BCN) About 40 homeless people may be forced to onto the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland's Wood Street following a federal judge's ruling Friday morning. The city currently has only 40 beds available and about 80...
Dynamic pricing for express lanes on Bay Area highways going as high as $15 to encourage carpooling
Dynamic pricing for new Bay Area express lanes means rush hour commuters are paying a bundle to avoid traffic.
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
Lights go out in Oakland amid huge power outage
More than 24,000 PG&E customers in the Oakland area were temporarily without power on Thursday due to a large outage.
Fogust is here with light rain in the Bay Area forecast later this week
There were reports of measurable, rain from 0.01 inch to 0.05 inch, across coastal locations in the Bay Area.
Stunning 84-acre Bay Area estate by the coast hits market at $6.75 million
It took 5 years to obtain the permits at this eco-friendly property, designed by an award-winning architect.
Another Measure of California's Rising Costs
As a measure of how expensive the San Francisco Bay Area has become there is, of course, the million-dollar starter home — the one-story house with a small garden that would go for less than $400,000 in most other parts of the country. The current round of salary negotiations...
Respected analyst predicts 'overvalued' San Francisco Bay Area home prices may drop
Homes in some parts of the Bay Area are reportedly overvalued by nearly 20%.
Best Bets: Hershey Felder Brings His New Stage Show About Chopin's Life To Theatreworks Silicon Valley
Pianist and performance artist Hershey Felder, having previously stepped onstage in such illustrious personas as Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, Franz Liszt and Claude Debussy, has chosen for the second time in his jam-packed career to channel Chopin for his current appearances for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts. But not to worry, those of you who saw his "Monsieur Chopin: Poet of the Piano" back in 2014 at Berkeley Rep. Felder is bringing this new show with a "now-for-something-completely-different" flourish. "Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris" is set in the City of Light in the immediate aftermath of the 1848 revolution, and it will be a theatrical production that includes dramatic performances of the composer's works. Directed by Joel Zwick, it will continue running through Sept. 11. For tickets, $30-$106, visit https://theatreworks.org/ or call (877) 662-8978.
