Pianist and performance artist Hershey Felder, having previously stepped onstage in such illustrious personas as Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, Franz Liszt and Claude Debussy, has chosen for the second time in his jam-packed career to channel Chopin for his current appearances for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts. But not to worry, those of you who saw his "Monsieur Chopin: Poet of the Piano" back in 2014 at Berkeley Rep. Felder is bringing this new show with a "now-for-something-completely-different" flourish. "Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris" is set in the City of Light in the immediate aftermath of the 1848 revolution, and it will be a theatrical production that includes dramatic performances of the composer's works. Directed by Joel Zwick, it will continue running through Sept. 11. For tickets, $30-$106, visit https://theatreworks.org/ or call (877) 662-8978.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO