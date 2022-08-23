ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

3 moves the Washington Commanders could still make ahead of Week 1

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S1emb_0hRHjKe700

Head coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders have seen a mixed bag through their first two preseason games. On one hand, new quarterback Carson Wentz has looked good in limited action. On the other hand, running back Antonio Gibson has been relegated to backup duties due to some major fumble issues.

We’re not going to know where Washington stands in the NFC East until the regular season gets going. With that said, there’s certainly a lot to take away from these first two preseason games.

If the Commanders want to compete with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in the division, there’s still some work for the front office to do. Below, we look at three moves the Commanders could still make ahead of Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars .

Related: Washington Commanders schedule and game-by-game predictions

Washington Commanders sign Chris Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mr100_0hRHjKe700
Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Washington is set out on the boundary at cornerback with Kendall Fuller and William Jackson. However, there’s a major question mark in the slot. Right now, 2021 third-roud pick Benjamin St-Juste tops the depth chart at that all-important position. The Minnesota product yielded a 112.9 QB rating when targeted as a rookie last season .

While Harris has seen his production decline since earning four Pro Bowl appearances earlier in his career, he can still be a veteran contributor. The 33-year-old started 11 games for the Los Angeles Chargers a season ago — yielding a 93.4 QB rating and 60% completion mark when targeted. He’d be an upgrade over St-Juste.

Related: 3 ideal trade destinations for Washington Commanders’ Antonio Gibson

Washington Commanders trade Antonio Gibson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nph7s_0hRHjKe700
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

This has been the story in Maryland during the summer. Gibson lost a fumble in Washington’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. This comes after he put the ball on the turf six times as a sophomore in 2021. To say that the Commanders are not happy with the talented young running back would be an understatement.

“That’s one of the first things that we talk about when we get together as an offense when training camp started is protect the football. We can’t waste possessions, and obviously, if you fumble the ball, that’s a waste of a possession. That’s a ball carrier’s first job, to protect the ball. We can’t have that.”

Washington commanders’ offensiv coordinator Scott Turner on Antonio Gibson

Rivera seems to be favoring rookie third-round pick Brian Robinson to be Washington’s RB1. Veteran J.D. McKissic is the third-down back. There simply might not be room for Gibson in the backfield. Perhaps, moving off the young back for a player at a different position could help. Pure conjecture here, but the Los Angeles Rams have a need at running back . Someone like safety Taylor Rapp could make sense as part of a package heading to D.C. in a hypothtical trade.

Related: Washington Commanders standing in our updated NFL power rankings

Washington Commanders trade for Jessie Bates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=483qPu_0hRHjKe700
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Talk about potential blockbuster. By now, it’s known that Bates is not happy with his current situation with the Cincinnati Bengals. He is set to play under the franchise tag this season and has no real long-term future with the defending AFC champions with rookie first-round Dax Hill set to take over at some point.

Bates would be an absolutely perfect fit in defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio’s system. He’s a sure tackler and boasts tremendous range in coverage. He’d certainly be an upgrade over Washington’s starting strong safety in that of Kamren Curl. It would set Washington’s defensive backfield up for success.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

The Steelers Made Surprising Veteran Cut On Tuesday

Prior to this Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. Avery, a former fifth-round pick out of Memphis, started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He then spent a few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. During the 2021 season, Avery had 43 total tackles and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News

On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Michael Gallup Decision

The Dallas Cowboys declined to place injured wide receiver Michael Gallup on the reserve/PUP list — leaving the door open for a possible return within the first four weeks of the 2022 season. If the Cowboys had placed Gallup on the list, he would've been forced to sit out...
NFL
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Running Back Will Miss Season's First 4 Games

Green Bay Packers running back Kylin Hill will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season. According to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Green Bay placed Hill on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. He's recovering from a torn ACL suffered last October. The Packers also...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Fuller
Person
Kellen Mond
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Cutting Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The 80-man roster deadline is set for this Tuesday at 4 p.m ET. In order to reach that number, the Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with a young wide receiver. According to Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com, the Ravens have released wide receiver Bailey Gaither. Gaither, 25, played college football at...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Longtime NFL Announcer, Beloved Sportscaster Dead At 79

Longtime Cleveland Browns radio play-by-play man Jim Mueller passed away over the weekend. Mueller, who served as the voice of the Browns from 1975-1995, was 79. Jim Donovan, who succeeded him on the air, announced the news of his former colleague's passing during the Browns' preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Vikings#Cowboys#American Football#The Washington Commanders#The Philadelphia Eagles#Qb#The Los Angeles Chargers
The Spun

Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Cut Former Pro Bowl Linebacker

Roughly a week ago, the Denver Broncos signed veteran linebacker Joe Schobert. On Tuesday, the front office parted ways with him. Brandon Krisztal of KOA 850 AM was first to report that Denver waived Schobert. Schobert received 32 snaps against the Buffalo Bills this past weekend. He finished the game...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Secret Weapon This Season

Pittsburgh fans definitely want the story to be about Kenny Pickett this season. Maybe you are one of those people that want to see TJ Watt win defensive player of the year again. Yet, there is truly only one man who will be the difference maker this season. There is just one guy in the organization that can harness the Steelers potential. This man is not who you are expecting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers, Jaguars Trade

The Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars executed a minor trade on Tuesday. Jacksonville sent an undisclosed draft pick to Green Bay in exchange for second-year offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen. Van Lanen was the Packers' sixth-round pick in 2021 and appeared in one game as a rookie. The Jaguars...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Packers, Jaguars Reportedly Agreed To Trade Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly sending a homegrown player Jacksonville. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, "The Packers are trading OL Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, to the Jaguars, a source said." Adding, "It’s for an undisclosed draft pick." Van Lanen was a sixth-round pick of the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

72K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy