Sacramento County, CA

DA: Man convicted for death of killing woman in 2020

By Jeremiah Martinez
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was convicted by a jury Monday of beating a woman to death back in 2020, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Nicholas Brynelson was convicted of first-degree murder and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

On Feb. 12, 2020, Nicholas Brynelson called 911 to report that someone had been beaten up and was not breathing, according to the district attorney’s office.

Man taken to hospital after Fairfield police shooting

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, prosecutors said Brynelson left the residence with blood on his hands and face, and his right hand was broken. Inside the home, authorities found a 52-year-old female dead in the master bedroom and she had severe trauma to her head and neck, prosecutors said.

Brynelson’s sentencing is set for Sept. 30 at 9 a.m.

