KELOLAND TV

Group worried about legal marijuana impact on kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jim Kinyon didn’t get involved in the fight against Amendment A in 2020. Working as a mental health counselor and executive director of Catholic Social Services in Rapid City, Kinyon said he couldn’t stand aside for Initiated Measure 27. IM 27, which will appear on South Dakota ballots this fall, would legalize marijuana in small amounts for those people age 21 or older.
KIDS
sdpb.org

Analysis: Government Accountability Board and a heated roundtable in Spearfish

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Our political junkies today are Michael Card Ph.D., he's emeritus professor of public policy & management at the University of South Dakota, and Jon Schaff Ph.D., is professor of government and director of the Center for Public History and Civic Engagement at Northern State University in Aberdeen.
SPEARFISH, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Attorney General releases explanation for abortion amendment proposal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has released an explanation for a proposed amendment to the South Dakota Constitution. The amendment is entitled: A Constitutional Amendment Concerning the Regulation of Abortion. It would appear on the November 2024 general election ballot. The Attorney...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com

Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation

A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself and appoint special counsel to investigate an inquiry into whether or not Governor Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Vargo was appointed by Noem in June 2022 after successfully prosecuting the impeachment case against former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. News 4 at Ten.
POLITICS
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota is the #3 state that will need nurses the most by 2030

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - NursingEducation.org investigated the future demand for nurses in South Dakota using data from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Health Workforce Simulation Model. South Dakota is the #3 state that will need nurses the most by 2030. A perfect storm of factors...
HEALTH
kotatv.com

South Dakotans: ‘Focus more on gun safety than restrictions’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2020, gun deaths reached their highest level in at least 40 years, according to the Gifford’s Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, and with that recent rise in gun violence, Americans are having a nuanced look at the highly debated topic. South Dakota...
POLITICS

