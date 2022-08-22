Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Details and dates have been announced for this year's Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore.The Steelers announced the plans Monday for the annual festival that takes place on the North Shore.The festivities will take place across Labor Day weekend, with the return of the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and WVU kicking off the events on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m.On Friday night, the Clarks will perform at 9 p.m.Starting on Saturday, September 3 and running through Monday, September 5, a number of other events will take place, including:Steelers Run and WalkHappy Hour Street PartyVeteran's Place Cornhole TournamentVarious musical actsYouth football clinicsArt Rooney Avenue Street PartyFor a full list of events with specific dates and times, click here.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woodland Hills struggles with dress code policies as classes begin
A plan to ban Crocs and ripped pants was put on hold at Woodland Hills High School after administrators reconsidered dress code policies in the first days of the new school year. After students returned to school Wednesday, high school principals Shelly Manns and Berchman Grinage said in a letter...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trio of Connellsville alumni to share coaching duties, trying to get program back on track
Times have been tough for the Connellsville football team for a number of years. The Falcons have endured back-to-back losing seasons and haven’t tasted victory since defeating Albert Gallatin to close out the 2019 season. Connellsville, which enters the season riding a 17-game losing streak, hasn’t qualified for the WPIAL playoffs since 2014.
wtae.com
High school football scores: WPIAL and Pittsburgh City League
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh's Action Sports has teamed up with our partners at ScoreStream to bring you the scores of high school football games from the WPIAL and Pittsburgh's City League. Scroll down for the full list, or tap here if you are using the WTAE mobile app. If you...
Target 11: Where have all the Pittsburgh school police officers gone?
PITTSBURGH — The district’s police force has been cut in half from 24 officers to 12, and that move has some people raising questions and concerns about school safety. Some officers retired, while others moved on to better paying job. Meanwhile, the district can’t find anyone to fill the vacant positions.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 26-28
It will be a festive weekend in Pittsburgh, with events celebrating everything from fine art to tiny houses to vegan food. The Reuse Box Truck Roadshow makes a stop from 9 a.m. t0 5 p.m. Saturday at Construction Junction, 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. The event to promote the...
fatherpitt.com
The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
beavercountyradio.com
The New Pittsburgh Courier Honoring Three Aliquippa Men
(File Photo of Mike Warfield during an appearance on the “Best of Beaver County” on Beaver County Radio in 2019. Photo taken by Frank Sparks) (Aliquippa, Pa.) The New Pittsburgh Courier will honor Aliquippa City Administrator Samuel L. Gill, Councilman Donald Walker III, and Quips Head Football Coach Mike Warfield.
restaurantclicks.com
The Best BYOB Restaurants in Pittsburgh
There is no shortage of delicious places to eat breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner in Pittsburgh. Many neighborhoods within Pittsburgh reflect the ethnic heritages of their first residents, including Italian, Polish, Jewish, and African segments. Most BYOB restaurants attach an additional fee for bringing in your alcoholic beverages. A corkage...
PLANetizen
Pittsburgh Launches Guaranteed Basic Mobility Pilot
A new “Guaranteed Basic Mobility” program will offer up to 50 Pittsburgh residents free access to the city’s shared mobility and public transit services, reports Danielle McLean in Smart Cities Dive. The year-long program is aimed at increasing access to jobs, education, and services for low-income residents in the Manchester and Chateau neighborhoods.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh famous: A journey through the city’s celebrity murals
Turning a corner in one of Pittsburgh’s neighborhoods often leads to grey walls, matching the skies of one of the country’s gloomiest cities. The local art scene has stepped in to bring color and vibrance to the landscape, with murals awash in contrasting bright colors and animals, like Pittsburgh artist Baron Batch’s butterfly paintings and the elephant murals in the South Side.
This Hits Different, Episode 50: Aliquippa’s Anderson overcoming shooting, inspiring teammates
In today’s episode of This Hits Different, Shelby Cassesse tells the story of a Sunny Anderson, who is still recovering from a gun shot wound suffered last year, and is inspiring teammates with his mission to get back on the field this season.
wtae.com
Multiple businesses broken into in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood
Police are investigating after multiple businesses in Shadyside were broken damaged or burglarized. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 photojournalist saw broken glass at five businesses along Aiken, Copeland and Walnut streets. We obtained surveillance footage from early Friday morning showing a person in dark clothing throwing an object into a...
wtae.com
Woodland Hills educator receives special honor by State of Black Learning
PITTSBURGH — It's a new school year at Woodland Hills School District, and Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is shining a spotlight on one of its educators. Jack Howell is the assistant principal at Wilkins Elementary STEAM Academy, and he’s received quite the honor. “This will be the start...
restaurantclicks.com
The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Pittsburgh
Barbecue isn’t just an American tradition. It’s an ancient meat-centric tradition that’s as ancient as civilization itself. Korean barbecue revolutionizes the typical outdoor grill we’re used to in the States by moving it indoors as the centerpiece of restaurant dining tables. Customers grill their own high-quality...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh space museum and learning center counts down to October opening
Texas has NASA. Washington, D.C. has the National Air and Space Museum. Florida has the Kennedy Space Center. And soon, Pittsburgh will have its own tribute to space travel with the opening of the Moonshot Museum. It was announced the Moonshot Museum will open to the public on Oct. 15....
wjol.com
Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments
This is a statue of Christopher Columbus in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh that was wrapped to protect it from vandalism, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Pittsburgh city crews covered the statue in advance of Columbus Day following a recommendation from Mayor Bill Peduto that it be removed from a city park and placed in a private location yet to be determined. Mayor Bill Peduto said Friday that he agreed with the recommendation of a city art commission last month that the statue in Schenley Park should be removed. Peduto said the work "can be better displayed in a private location that places Columbus, his memory and his history in different context." (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week Zero
The junior is expected to be more of an offensive threat in 2022 after averaging 7.1 yards per carry as a sophomore. He scored one touchdown and had a catch for 17 yards. But it’s on defense where Hutter shines. He was one of the top tacklers on the team in 2021.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Check out The Birdie’s hodgepodge of Week Zero picks in Westmoreland County
The Birdie has been called a lot of things (never late for dinner), but when he heard a coach refer to him as a “hodgepodge of nothingness” at a recent media day, his ears perked up. “You stole that from Dennis Eckersley! You’re caught, coach!” the Birdie told...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in Pittsburgh
Although Pittsburgh was once known for its steel production, many tourists enjoy visiting the city for its art galleries and theaters in its Downtown Arts District. I love stopping by the Carnegie Museum of Art, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, and The National Aviary whenever I come to the city.
