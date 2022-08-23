Read full article on original website
The Horrible ‘House of the Dragon’ Wigs Need an Intervention
I do not enjoy how much of my brain space is wasted thinking about House of the Dragon, a series I had only moderate interest in watching and had only a moderately enjoyable time once I did last Sunday.I watched and mostly liked Game of Thrones, but I was not a “Game of Thrones person”—you know the type, those who have accepted George R.R. Martin as their lord and personal savior and for whom Thrones is, like, a whole thing. They even can understand what’s happening.This is all to say a prequel series seemed more exhausting than exciting, an obligation...
International Business Times
Wayne Brady Hints At How Much Nudity Is Involved In Making 'American Gigolo'
Wayne Brady has dropped new details about the making of "American Gigolo." The actor revealed how much nudity was involved in the production of the upcoming steamy Showtime thriller, saying it's not for viewers who don't like seeing people naked. Brady revealed that nudity was necessary to keep the show's...
Richard Simmons' Mysterious Disappearance Explored In New Documentary
A new documentary examines the mysterious disappearance of Richard Simmons, who stepped away from the limelight eight years ago. In the documentary "TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons," several witnesses share their last encounter with the famed fitness icon and explore the theories about his whereabouts. While promoting...
