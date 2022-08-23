Devastating Roseway Theater blaze ruled ‘accidental in nature’

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Two weeks after a destructive fire swept through Portland’s historic Roseway Theater , authorities have officially determined the cause.

The 3-alarm blaze collapsed the floor and burned through the roof of the theater on Sandy Boulevard in the early hours of Saturday, August 6, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Once the fire was under control, officials dubbed the theater a total loss.

Following the fire, investigators worked to determine whether it was intentionally set — however, PFR now tells KOIN 6 News they’ve ruled arson out.

Officials confirmed the blaze’s cause to be “electrical/accidental in nature” on Monday. The scene has been turned over to private investigators, according to PFR.

When crews arrived at the building around 6 a.m. on August 6, they reportedly found it filled with dark black smoke and began searching inside the theater for the fire. However, firefighters pulled back and began fighting the flames from the exterior when the floor started to collapse and the fire began burning through the roof.

Aerial ladder trucks were used to pour water into the building to keep it from spreading to other businesses in the area. According to officials, over 80 fire personnel worked to douse the flames.

“From what I’ve seen from the aerial photos, they would have to rebuild the whole structure,” PFR’s Terry Foster said.

Firefighters battled a 3-alarm blaze at the Roseway Theater in Portland, August 6, 2022 (KOIN)

Crews responded to a three-alarm fire at Roseway Theater on Aug. 6, 2022. (Courtesy: Portland Fire & Rescue)

