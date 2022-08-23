ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

How to sign up for the Ohio Liquor summer bottle lottery

By Laura Morrison
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUsw2_0hRHd35700

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s not always easy to find certain liquors in Ohio. And this week, bourbon lovers can sign up for the Ohio Division of Liquor Control’s summer lottery for a chance at scoring some more rare bottles.

The Summer Bottle Lottery kicked off Monday and ends Aug. 24.

OSU vs. Michigan’s Faceoff on the Lake hockey game coming to Cleveland

The available bourbon bottles include:

  • Blanton’s Straight From the Barrel (750 ML) – $150
  • Weller Single Barrel (750 ML) – $49.99
  • Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel Bourbon (750 ML) – $37.99
  • Weller 12 Year (750 ML) – $39.98
  • Colonel E.H. Taylor Warehouse C (750 ML) – $69.99

In order to enter you must be an Ohio resident and 21 or older. There are exceptions for Ohio service members stationed in the state. Sign up right here.

How to get paid $1K to watch Full House

If you are a lucky winner, which are selected randomly, expect to be notified via email. While it is free to enter the lottery, people must purchase the bottle if they win.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Girl Named Tom returning to Ohio for six concerts after COVID-19 cancellation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio trio Girl Named Tom is returning to the Buckeye State after canceling performances in June because of COVID-19. The group has been touring nearly nonstop since winning Season 21 of “The Voice” in December 2021, and beginning Tuesday, Aug. 30, siblings Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty will be crisscrossing their […]
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Ohio

Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Ohio's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
visitgrovecityoh.com

WHERE TO KAYAK IN CENTRAL OHIO?

I love getting a kayak out on the waterways of Ohio, and Grove City delivers a beautiful section of the Big Darby Creek State and National Scenic River. The Big Darby Creek is one of the most pristine rivers in the nation because of the endangered mussels found in the depths of the riverbed. It’s a gift to live nearby this national treasure and be able to adventure in it.
GROVE CITY, OH
WDTN

New unemployment claims rose in Ohio last week, but continued claims down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — New unemployment claims rose slightly in Ohio last week, but the state saw nearly 1,500 fewer continued unemployment claims. Over the week-long period from Aug. 14 to 20, Ohioans filed 6,310 initial unemployment claims — 83 more than the previous week, according to a Thursday news release from the Ohio Department […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio, 23 states get $560M for high-priority cleanup of wells

It said up to 10,000 wells could be dealt with as the government begins allocating $4.7 billion set aside to create an orphan well cleanup program under the bipartisan infrastructure plan approved late last year. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates there are more than 3 million abandoned oil and gas wells around the nation.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquors#The Lottery#Osu#Elmer#Full House#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

2 wanted in connection to Darke Co. homicide found in Florida

Corey Fleming, 30, was reported missing to the Union City Police Department by his family on Thursday, August 18. During the investigation, authorities were led to a rural area in Darke County on Saturday, August 20. In the rural area, police found a shallow grave on the property of a commercial poultry operation in Brown Township. Police reported that Fleming's body was discovered at the scene.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

NOPEC announcement means Ohio electricity customers could soon save money

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, or NOPEC, announced Wednesday that its customers will be transitioned to the utility default service. NOPEC’s “proactive steps” mean approximately 550,000 electric customers will soon start saving money on their bills for the rest of 2022 and into spring 2023, when rates are forecast to normalize.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home, we all love to grab our loved ones from time to time and head over to a nice restaurant where other people can prepare the food while we simply enjoy the company of our friends and family members. If you live in Ohio and are looking for new places, here is a list of six great steakhouses in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio

The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

DeWine attends Winsupply dedication in Moraine

On Thursday, August 25, Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted will attend the dedication of the Richard W. Schwartz Center for Innovation. According to a release by the governor’s office, this facility will be used both to train local Winsupply employees and to house Winsupply of Dayton, a plumbing supply company.
MORAINE, OH
Cleveland.com

8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

What’s that thing on my plant? How to diagnose and heal problems in your Northeast Ohio garden

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On a beautiful summer day last week in Northeast Ohio, the birds were singing, cicadas were humming, and there was a spring in my step as I rounded the corner to pick some fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers for a dinner salad. I beamed with pride at my tomato plants happily winding up their vertical trellises, when out of the corner of my eye, I spotted it.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy