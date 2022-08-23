ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Social districts. Transit. Eastland. See City Council’s last votes before members change

By Genna Contino
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

The Charlotte City Council held its final meeting Monday night before newly elected leaders replace four outgoing members behind the dais.

The current council’s swan song included the approval of a document that governs development in the city, allowing communities to ask for public drinking districts, transit center design money and a lively debate about arts funding. Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt and council members Larken Egleston, Greg Phipps and Matt Newton cast their final votes on proposals that will shape Charlotte’s future.

If you missed the hourslong meeting Monday night, here’s a roundup of everything you need to know.

Alcohol social districts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oGZLB_0hRHccey00
Susan Carl raises a fist in applause as a second line band leads a group down Fayetteville Street from Crank Arm Brewing Company to The Pour House Music Hall and Record Shop on the first day of Raleigh’s social district on Monday, August 15, 2022. Charlotte has approved rules for communities to seek social district designations. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

Social districts allow neighborhood and merchant organizations to request the creation of areas that allow people to drink alcohol from open containers in predetermined boundaries.

While council’s unanimous approval of social districts doesn’t mean booze will flood the streets immediately, organizations from Plaza Midwood, NoDa and South End have expressed interest in creating social districts. Rules for specific social districts will be decided when an organization applies to create one.

Transit center money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOm15_0hRHccey00
A CATS bus passes the Charlotte Transportation Center on East Fourth Street in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, July 12, 2022. CATS is currently facing a bus driver shortage which has been affecting commuters. Alex Slitz/alslitz@charlotteobserver.com

The city approved up to $2.9 million in reimbursement for the design of the Charlotte Transportation Center . The redevelopment includes building a temporary bus site during construction of the permanent facility at 310 Trade St. near the Spectrum Center in uptown.

The total design costs $18 million for architectural and engineering services for both facilities.

In addition to transit services, developer WPTP Brevard Holdings LLC plans to build 1 million square feet of office, hotel and retail space.

The vote passed 8-2, with Councilwoman Renee Johnson absent because she contracted COVID-19 and was not allowed to participate remotely. Councilmen Tariq Bokhari and Ed Driggs voted “no.”

Umbrella Center funding

The City Council voted to allocate $5 million from the American Rescue Plan toward The Umbrella Center, a family justice center that serves victims of interpersonal violence. The city money is expected to join $10 million from Mecklenburg County and $20 million from private sector contributions by 2024.

The center is proposed southeast of uptown, where Albemarle Road and East Independence Boulevard intersect in Council District 5.

The center will provide services for victims of:

▪ Domestic violence

▪ Sexual assault

▪ Elder and dependent abuse

▪ Human trafficking

▪ Child abuse.

Unified Development Ordinance

City Council approved the Unified Development Ordinance Monday night, a nearly 700-page rule book for what can be built where in Charlotte.

Despite public scrutiny surrounding the denser housing in single-family home neighborhoods, the ordinance passed with a 6-4 vote. The full Unified Development Ordinance can be viewed at charlotteudo.org.

Arts funding

City Council voted to allocate $6 million in fiscal year 2023 toward arts and culture administrative services.

District 6 Councilman Tariq Bokhari attempted to make an amendment to not include the Arts and Science Council in the motion following changes to the way arts funding is distributed by city government . Bokhari said the City Council hadn’t followed the process it set for itself. But he failed to receive a second to his motion.

Eastland Infrastructure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gbld1_0hRHccey00
Charlotte City Council members toss dirt into the air Wednesday to mark the start of construction on Eastland Yards. The $175 million project will transform the old Eastland Mall site into a mixed-use development. Jeff Siner/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com


City Council approved a reimbursement up to $6 million for infrastructure in Eastland Yards , the former mall that is under construction to become a mixed-use project including single-family homes, apartments, office and retail.

The money from the city’s Capital Investment Plan is expected to reimburse:

▪ Site grading

▪ Underground utility mains

▪ Storm detention

▪ Traffic signals

▪ Intersection improvements

Police bomb robot

City Council approved Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s purchase of an almost $300,000 robot used by bomb technicians. The Andros Spartan Robot includes new technology such as a 360 degree articulating arm.

The CMPD Bomb Squad has used Andros Spartan Robots for several decades and uses this same robotics platform for all certification and re-certification courses for bomb technicians, the City Council’s agenda documents state.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte approves social districts within city limits

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte on Monday unanimously approved drinking on the sidewalks and streets of some Charlotte neighborhoods. Business owners and residents in the Queen City have been waiting for months to see how the council will vote. Now that social districts were approved, it could mean...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
PLANetizen

Charlotte Approves Protections for Housing Voucher Recipients

A new law in Charlotte, North Carolina offers protection to renters who use housing vouchers in city-funded developments, making it illegal for landlords to discriminate based on income. As Genna Contino reports for the Charlotte Observer (reposted in Governing), “Under the new policy, owners of city-supported housing approved in the future could receive thousands of dollars in fines if they fail to comply in a timely manner.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

In a major vote, Charlotte leaders approve new development rules

In the final major vote for the sitting city council, Charlotte leaders voted 6-4 to approve over 600 pages of development regulations Monday night. Why it matters: The Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) will shape how Charlotte grows for decades to come. It goes into effect June 1, 2023. Developers will refer to the text for […] The post In a major vote, Charlotte leaders approve new development rules appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Council#Infrastructure#Domestic Violence#Politics Local#Eastland#City Council#Crank Arm Brewing Company#Plaza Midwood#Noda
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 24th

Check out some of the active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County. Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Town of Huntersville warning residents of sinkhole

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The town of Huntersville is warning drivers about a sinkhole that formed in the Huntersville Business Park. Officials said an apparent storm drain failure led to the sinkhole. Crews are now working to repair the road. For now, Huntersville Public Works has closed the merging lane from Reese Boulevard to Reese Boulevard East.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WBTV

A new light rail stop is coming to South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Changes are headed to the light rail in South End. Charlotte’s Metropolitan Transit Commission unanimously voted to add another stop on the light rail in between the East/West Boulevard and New Bern stops along South Boulevard. It would also include a pedestrian crossing. In September...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Sugar Creek medical facility opens to treat Charlotte’s senior community

Sugar Creek medical facility opens to treat Charlotte’s senior community. ChenMed center is the first of eight opening in North Carolina. Grammy-winning vocalist Anthony Hamilton (center) helped open ChenMed’s new senior center on West Sugar Creek Road on Aug. 3. A new senior center has opened on West...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
12K+
Followers
502
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy