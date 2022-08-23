Read full article on original website
See This Award Winning Downtown Lufkin, Texas Airbnb
Right in the heart of Downtown Lufkin, the Walker House on Bremond Avenue is a breath of fresh air. This Airbnb property has just earned the August Beautification Award. The property is owned by local doctors, Rebekah and Joseph Koch. The Walker House was built around 1895 and was renovated by the Koch family in 2019.
The Texas State Railroad Powers the Small Town of Rusk
The Texas State Railroad has long been a cornerstone of Rusk. Prisoners from the now-defunct Rusk Penitentiary completed the 25-mile line in the early 1900s, providing an outlet for timber, cotton, and iron ore, and connecting Rusk to larger regional railroads. Today, visitors board the train’s restored vintage cars for scenic Piney Woods trips that run between Palestine and Rusk, which is the Cherokee County seat. Sightseers in Rusk and surrounding towns are also likely to see public murals created by Odessa Helm. A native of Rusk, Helm worked as a sign language interpreter for Tyler Junior College for three years before deciding last year to pursue her passion for art full time. She has painted a variety of imaginative murals in her hometown and in neighboring places like Alto, Bullard, Jacksonville, Palestine, and Tyler.
Thanks to ’22 Drought, Huge Dinosaur Tracks Appear in the Paluxy River 3 Hours From Tyler, TX
There aren't too many silver linings when it comes to droughts, but I think we can chalk this up as one. Thanks to our severe lack of rain in the Lone Star State this year, once submerged massive dinosaur tracks can be see in the Paluxy River, roughly three hours from Tyler, TX.
East Texas News
Deep East Singing Convention set for Aug. 26
The Deep East Texas Singing Convention at Promise Land Baptist Church, 208 Whitehouse Drive, Lufkin, Texas will be held Friday, August 26 at 6 p.m., refreshments to follow, and Saturday, August 27 at 10 a.m., lunch will be served. There will be an afternoon session on Saturday also. This event is free to the public. For more information call 936-829-2703.
This is One of the Best Breakfasts I’ve Actually Ever Had in Tyler, Texas
There are quite a few great options in Tyler, TX for lovers of breakfast food--and I think I have found one of my favorite breakfast dishes ever. I am a great lover of breakfast food. Like I could literally eat it for almost every meal--even breakfast! ;) Seriously love it...
KLTV
WebXtra: Against neighbors’ wishes, City of Tyler approves commercial rezoning
After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained. This is a very serious environmental issue. In tire fires you’ll see a thick dark plume of smoke. This plume of smoke can contain cyanide, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, volatile organic compounds going into the air,” Stephen McLemore of ARK-LA-TEX Tire Processing says.
sourcestrategies.org
Lufkin Texas: New Hotel Development Opportunity!
The historic East Texas city of Lufkin is interested in the development of a new hotel in their downtown area.Naturally the Director of Tourism & Marketing for the city of Lufkin reached out to Source Strategies to commission a Feasibility Study for a new select service hotel and the results look promising.
Guns Up, Lumberjacks! Texas Tech is Interested in SFA in Nacogdoches, TX
Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, TX is currently an unaffiliated school, but it is being reported that their Board of Regents is considering joining a larger university system. So far three universities have expressed interest in this, including one in Lubbock, TX. “The Texas State University System does...
For Sale, Custom Log Home With 80 Acres in Hawkins, Texas Looks Great
There is something about the look of a log home that is just so inviting and cozy which is why it didn’t take long for me to love this custom home built in Hawkins, Texas. It’s a smaller East Texas town but not far from either Tyler or Longview but this home also has 79.2 acres of land surrounding the beautiful home so plenty of room for you to enjoy your privacy.
Folks Are Raving About a New Restaurant in Tyler, “Wings are Top Tier!”
Ok, I hadn't even heard of this place before I saw folks falling over themselves declaring how great it is online. But now I've got to check out this Tyler, TX "hidden gem" for myself this weekend. I like to think I have my finger on the pulse of new...
Explore your wild side in Jacksonville, a nature lover's dream getaway
From the woods to the water — and even a safari-inspired adventure — Jacksonville has all your outdoor adventures handled. Here are some ways to use your outside voice in this small-town East Texas gem. Get on lake time. The crystal-clear waters of Lake Jacksonville make it an...
KBTX.com
A handful of Brazos Valley counties lift Burn Bans following recent rains
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An incredibly dry start to summer led to rapidly expanding and worsening drought conditions across the Brazos Valley, which then prompted Burn Ban restrictions area-wide. Now that a pattern change has led to more recent rains which will help to start chipping away at the drought, a few area counties have decided to lift their Burn Bans.
Nearly 1,700 without power in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Recent storms left 1,693 without power in the East Texas area on Tuesday as of 8 a.m. A tornado is reported to have touched down briefly in Winona, with storm damage reported around in East Texas, especially in Van Zandt and Smith counties. Cass County – 94 Gregg County – 99 […]
ketk.com
These are the highest-rated restaurants in Tyler
(STACKER) – American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone. What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities,...
countylinemagazine.com
‘King of Queens’ Comes to Longview
King of Queens star Kevin James joins the Belcher Center’s 2022-2023 Live Events Lineup at 7 p.m., Thursday, September 22, in a live comedy performance. James starred, co-wrote, and produced King for nine seasons on CBS from 1998 to 2007 when he was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
Crews on scene of fire at Smith County wood grinding plant
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a wood grinding plant off of Highway 31 west near the 13300 block of FM 206 in Smith County, Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed. The wood grinding plant is located on the same property as the Miracle-Gro Fertilizer plant. According to […]
Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall
The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
Woman gets out safely, 2 cats die in Lufkin house fire
LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin homeowner and two of her cats made it out of a house fire safely but her two other cats died Thursday afternoon. The city of Lufkin said in a statement that firefighters responded to a mobile home fire off Lotus Lane Drive in the Iverness Mobile Home Park around noon.
Exorcisms across the street: Kilgore neighbors worried about new construction
NOTE: This article has been edited to add a comment from Father Gregory Bramlage. KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Some people in Kilgore say they are concerned Wednesday, as they claim a new construction project in their community could be used for exorcisms. The Ministries of New Evangelization is headed by Father Gregory Bramlage. Neighbors believe […]
