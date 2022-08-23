ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cushing, TX

K-Fox 95.5

See This Award Winning Downtown Lufkin, Texas Airbnb

Right in the heart of Downtown Lufkin, the Walker House on Bremond Avenue is a breath of fresh air. This Airbnb property has just earned the August Beautification Award. The property is owned by local doctors, Rebekah and Joseph Koch. The Walker House was built around 1895 and was renovated by the Koch family in 2019.
LUFKIN, TX
TexasHighways

The Texas State Railroad Powers the Small Town of Rusk

The Texas State Railroad has long been a cornerstone of Rusk. Prisoners from the now-defunct Rusk Penitentiary completed the 25-mile line in the early 1900s, providing an outlet for timber, cotton, and iron ore, and connecting Rusk to larger regional railroads. Today, visitors board the train’s restored vintage cars for scenic Piney Woods trips that run between Palestine and Rusk, which is the Cherokee County seat. Sightseers in Rusk and surrounding towns are also likely to see public murals created by Odessa Helm. A native of Rusk, Helm worked as a sign language interpreter for Tyler Junior College for three years before deciding last year to pursue her passion for art full time. She has painted a variety of imaginative murals in her hometown and in neighboring places like Alto, Bullard, Jacksonville, Palestine, and Tyler.
RUSK, TX
East Texas News

Deep East Singing Convention set for Aug. 26

The Deep East Texas Singing Convention at Promise Land Baptist Church, 208 Whitehouse Drive, Lufkin, Texas will be held Friday, August 26 at 6 p.m., refreshments to follow, and Saturday, August 27 at 10 a.m., lunch will be served. There will be an afternoon session on Saturday also. This event is free to the public. For more information call 936-829-2703.
KLTV

WebXtra: Against neighbors’ wishes, City of Tyler approves commercial rezoning

After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained. This is a very serious environmental issue. In tire fires you’ll see a thick dark plume of smoke. This plume of smoke can contain cyanide, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, volatile organic compounds going into the air,” Stephen McLemore of ARK-LA-TEX Tire Processing says.
TYLER, TX
sourcestrategies.org

Lufkin Texas: New Hotel Development Opportunity!

The historic East Texas city of Lufkin is interested in the development of a new hotel in their downtown area.Naturally the Director of Tourism & Marketing for the city of Lufkin reached out to Source Strategies to commission a Feasibility Study for a new select service hotel and the results look promising.
LUFKIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

For Sale, Custom Log Home With 80 Acres in Hawkins, Texas Looks Great

There is something about the look of a log home that is just so inviting and cozy which is why it didn’t take long for me to love this custom home built in Hawkins, Texas. It’s a smaller East Texas town but not far from either Tyler or Longview but this home also has 79.2 acres of land surrounding the beautiful home so plenty of room for you to enjoy your privacy.
HAWKINS, TX
KBTX.com

A handful of Brazos Valley counties lift Burn Bans following recent rains

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An incredibly dry start to summer led to rapidly expanding and worsening drought conditions across the Brazos Valley, which then prompted Burn Ban restrictions area-wide. Now that a pattern change has led to more recent rains which will help to start chipping away at the drought, a few area counties have decided to lift their Burn Bans.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Nearly 1,700 without power in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Recent storms left 1,693 without power in the East Texas area on Tuesday as of 8 a.m. A tornado is reported to have touched down briefly in Winona, with storm damage reported around in East Texas, especially in Van Zandt and Smith counties. Cass County – 94 Gregg County – 99 […]
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

These are the highest-rated restaurants in Tyler

(STACKER) – American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone. What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities,...
TYLER, TX
countylinemagazine.com

‘King of Queens’ Comes to Longview

King of Queens star Kevin James joins the Belcher Center’s 2022-2023 Live Events Lineup at 7 p.m., Thursday, September 22, in a live comedy performance. James starred, co-wrote, and produced King for nine seasons on CBS from 1998 to 2007 when he was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
CBS19

Woman gets out safely, 2 cats die in Lufkin house fire

LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin homeowner and two of her cats made it out of a house fire safely but her two other cats died Thursday afternoon. The city of Lufkin said in a statement that firefighters responded to a mobile home fire off Lotus Lane Drive in the Iverness Mobile Home Park around noon.
