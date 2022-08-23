ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPEL 96.5

Oldest Known Man-Made Structures in North America Are in Louisiana

Structures believed to be the oldest in North America made by man are in Louisiana. To be more precise: in Baton Rouge. According to a story from The Advocate, research suggests that the mounds located on LSU's campus are the oldest known structures made by man in North America. The...
Calcasieu Parish News

First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor

First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by state and local leaders, as well as representatives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to commemorate the first group of former Isle de Jean Charles residents who received the keys to their new homes at The New Isle resettlement community near Schriever, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. This first phase included 12 new homeowners, and the complex would eventually comprise 37 homes for past inhabitants. Approximately 96 people will relocate to The New Isle, the majority by the end of the year.
pelicanpostonline.com

Leaving Louisiana: Anomaly or Concerning Trend?

LPB’s Louisiana Spotlight unpacks population loss in our state. In 2021, Louisiana experienced the fifth highest population loss in the nation, losing more than 27,000 citizens. Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) explores the reasons why with the new program Louisiana Spotlight: Leaving Louisiana, premiering Monday, August 29 at 8:00 PM statewide on LPB and Wednesday, August 31 at 8:00 PM on WLAE in New Orleans.
listenupyall.com

Louisiana adds another way for students to get into college

Baton Rouge – Louisiana high school students who want to attend college but don’t quite meet the current requirements now have another way to get in. And Louisiana is the first in the nation to take this step. The Board of Regents decided that if a student’s GPA...
brproud.com

Jeweler expected to refund service members, AG Landry says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney General Jeff Landry joined an agreement to recover over $34 million for service members who have been deceived by a national jeweler. Landry said the jewelry company, Harris Jewelry, lured active-duty members into a scheme that tricked them into receiving high-interest, low-quality jewelry, which placed them in debt.
L'Observateur

Louisiana’s fundamental shift in how children are taught to read

BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana has adopted the state’s first accountability system for kindergarten through second grade. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) literacy-focused plan was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. “This landmark action closes a glaring gap in our accountability...
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Indicted for Wire Fraud, Faces up to 20 Years if Convicted

Police Officer in Louisiana Indicted for Wire Fraud, Faces up to 20 Years if Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport Police Department (SPD) officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment charges James Cisco, 51, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with six counts of wire fraud.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1

Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 24, 2022, that on August 23, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Norma Lane in Lockport, Louisiana. Marcelo Garcia-Lopez, 38, of Lockport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
L'Observateur

Recreational Fishing in Louisiana Under Attack, Attorney General Jeff Landry Fights Back

BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit attempting to stifle recreational fishing in Louisiana. The lawsuit filed by commercial fishermen challenges a National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) rule that reallocates the Gulf red grouper quota from 24%/76% rec/commercial to 40.7%/59.3% rec/commercial. Attorney General Landry has requested to intervene to defend the rule.
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Ticket Claims $10,000 Mega Millions Prize

Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing has produced a $10,000 winner from a ticket that was sold in Louisiana. The big win continues Louisiana's almost uninterrupted string of big lottery wins over the past several months. Granted, lottery players in the state haven't hit the big jackpots but we've certainly had our share of $10,000, $30,000, $50,000, and even $1,000,000 winners over the summer months.
brproud.com

LDH: 1st case of West Nile in Acadiana since 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting the first human case of the potentially deadly neuroinvasive West Nile disease in Acadiana since 2018. Louisiana has reported two deaths and 14 cases of the disease to date in 2022, according to LDH officials. There are...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, Darius Williams, a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty months (6 years, 8 months) for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1).
