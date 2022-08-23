Read full article on original website
Oldest Known Man-Made Structures in North America Are in Louisiana
Structures believed to be the oldest in North America made by man are in Louisiana. To be more precise: in Baton Rouge. According to a story from The Advocate, research suggests that the mounds located on LSU's campus are the oldest known structures made by man in North America. The...
How Many of These Random Louisiana Facts Do You Know?
If you had to name different facts about Louisiana, what would they be?. Well, our lovely state is creatively shaped like a boot. It was the 18th state to join the union. The state capital is Baton Rouge. Louisiana's nickname is the Pelican State. These are probably some of the...
First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor
First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by state and local leaders, as well as representatives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to commemorate the first group of former Isle de Jean Charles residents who received the keys to their new homes at The New Isle resettlement community near Schriever, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. This first phase included 12 new homeowners, and the complex would eventually comprise 37 homes for past inhabitants. Approximately 96 people will relocate to The New Isle, the majority by the end of the year.
One bathtub, 4 people, 2 cats, and an iguana —how a Louisiana woman survived Hurricane Andrew
Thirty years ago Friday, Hurricane Andrew tore through Louisiana. But two days earlier, it sliced into southern Florida, destroying nearly everything in its path. A New Orleans woman recalls surviving the hurricane in a bathtub with 3 other people and several pets, as the wind peeled off the roof of their condo in Homestead, Florida.
Leaving Louisiana: Anomaly or Concerning Trend?
LPB’s Louisiana Spotlight unpacks population loss in our state. In 2021, Louisiana experienced the fifth highest population loss in the nation, losing more than 27,000 citizens. Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) explores the reasons why with the new program Louisiana Spotlight: Leaving Louisiana, premiering Monday, August 29 at 8:00 PM statewide on LPB and Wednesday, August 31 at 8:00 PM on WLAE in New Orleans.
Louisiana adds another way for students to get into college
Baton Rouge – Louisiana high school students who want to attend college but don’t quite meet the current requirements now have another way to get in. And Louisiana is the first in the nation to take this step. The Board of Regents decided that if a student’s GPA...
The Gulf's first offshore wind energy zones prompt concerns from Texas, shrugs from Louisiana
Federal regulators have heard little from Louisiana about a wind energy zone proposed in the Gulf of Mexico near Lake Charles, part of a push by President Joe Biden's administration to generate 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has been asking...
Power Rankings: The Best Fried Chicken In SW Louisiana
Deep-fried foods are so magical and they're also a staple of SWLA cuisine. Last week we ranked a subject near and dear to SWLA's heart, Louisiana Beers. How did your favorite beer fair? Click here to find out. We thought it would be fun to Power Rank SWLA Fried Chicken...
Jeweler expected to refund service members, AG Landry says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney General Jeff Landry joined an agreement to recover over $34 million for service members who have been deceived by a national jeweler. Landry said the jewelry company, Harris Jewelry, lured active-duty members into a scheme that tricked them into receiving high-interest, low-quality jewelry, which placed them in debt.
Louisiana’s fundamental shift in how children are taught to read
BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana has adopted the state’s first accountability system for kindergarten through second grade. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) literacy-focused plan was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. “This landmark action closes a glaring gap in our accountability...
Is the Wrong Bird on the Louisiana State Flag?
The Louisiana state bird is the brown pelican, so why is the pelican on our flag white?
Drought has killed the cotton crop in Texas. In wetter Louisiana, it's helping spark a revival.
A punishing drought in Texas could be a boon for cotton farmers in Louisiana and Mississippi, helping fuel a rebound in the fluffy fiber after historic lows in the previous two years. The dry spell affecting much of the West has wiped out hundreds of thousands of acres of cotton...
Louisiana nursing home residents reach settlement in Hurricane Ida evacuation class action lawsuit
A class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement in a case involving nursing home residents who were evacuated to a warehouse in deplorable conditions during Hurricane Ida. The lawsuit was on behalf of over 800 nursing home residents. Attorneys for the victims announced that the proposed settlement totals between $12 million...
Last-minute challenge slows rollout of broadband in rural Louisiana parish
A last-minute challenge has stalled broadband installation in a poor northeast Louisiana parish that Gov. John Bel Edwards used on July 25 as a backdrop to ballyhoo the rollout of 67 grants to extend high-speed internet into underserved rural parishes. The effort to overturn the winning bid for East Carroll...
Police Officer in Louisiana Indicted for Wire Fraud, Faces up to 20 Years if Convicted
Police Officer in Louisiana Indicted for Wire Fraud, Faces up to 20 Years if Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport Police Department (SPD) officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment charges James Cisco, 51, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with six counts of wire fraud.
Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1
Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 24, 2022, that on August 23, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Norma Lane in Lockport, Louisiana. Marcelo Garcia-Lopez, 38, of Lockport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Recreational Fishing in Louisiana Under Attack, Attorney General Jeff Landry Fights Back
BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit attempting to stifle recreational fishing in Louisiana. The lawsuit filed by commercial fishermen challenges a National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) rule that reallocates the Gulf red grouper quota from 24%/76% rec/commercial to 40.7%/59.3% rec/commercial. Attorney General Landry has requested to intervene to defend the rule.
Louisiana Ticket Claims $10,000 Mega Millions Prize
Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing has produced a $10,000 winner from a ticket that was sold in Louisiana. The big win continues Louisiana's almost uninterrupted string of big lottery wins over the past several months. Granted, lottery players in the state haven't hit the big jackpots but we've certainly had our share of $10,000, $30,000, $50,000, and even $1,000,000 winners over the summer months.
LDH: 1st case of West Nile in Acadiana since 2018
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting the first human case of the potentially deadly neuroinvasive West Nile disease in Acadiana since 2018. Louisiana has reported two deaths and 14 cases of the disease to date in 2022, according to LDH officials. There are...
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison After Police Witnessed Him Openly Carrying a Handgun. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that defendant, Darius Williams, a/k/a “D-Nice,” of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 10, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk to a prison term of eighty months (6 years, 8 months) for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, 922(g)(1).
