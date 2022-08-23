Project H.O.O.D. works to change peoples' lives

Project H.O.O.D. is working to mentor residents of Woodlawn and Englewood to end the cycle of poverty, violence and incarceration. The organization runs many programs to build a stronger community.

"We believe in giving individuals an opportunity to change the trajectory of their lives," said Pastor Corey Brooks, Founder & CEO.

One of the group's programs is a construction program. People there learn job skills. Dominic Forrest went through the program and now he has a job installing solar panels.

"When I didn't have much direction, they took me in and gave me an opportunity to learn a lot of good things and skills," said Forrest.

Pastor Corey Brooks has been camping out for months to raise money for a Leadership & Economic Opportunity Center. Now, Project H.O.O.D. is set to break ground on October 29th.